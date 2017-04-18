Market Challenge: Dissecting The Netflix Q1 Report

Update: Some are suggesting it's time to sell?
- I’m positive - Don’t forget that EPS beat - 22.2%
- International markets will deliver for Netflix - 17.9%
- I wish guidance was better - 9.4%
- Slowing subscriber numbers may be a worry - 11.1%
- I like the content, but content costs are extreme - 8.5%
- Time to sell - The Netflix ship is about to sink - 30.8%
Not the first quarter results Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shareholders were expecting?
The online video streaming giant reported a Q1 EPS beat. But its domestic and international net subscriber gains fell short of expectations. Also not exciting investors - Netflix plans to ramp up marketing spend, and the company disappointed some with its guidance.
Your thoughts on Netflix after first quarter earnings? Is the stock a buy or sell?
