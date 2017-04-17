Valero Shares Undervalued - Fair Value At $95

I believe Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) shares are currently an undervalued long-term buy at current levels, based on its high free cash flow yield of over 10% and significant discount to its fair/intrinsic value. Additionally, I believe the company will continue to enjoy high returns on capital invested because of its sustainable competitive advantages. In this article I will explain the company's economic moat and how I came up with the fair value.

Valero is the world's largest independent refiner. Valero owns 15 refineries, with a combined throughput of over 3.1 million barrels per day. Valero is also one of North America's largest ethanol producers with 11 plants. They produce a combined capacity of 1.4 billion gallons per year (85,000 BPD) ethanol production capacity. Valero is also significantly expanding its midstream assets through its master limited partnership Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP).

Source: Valero Investor Relations

Sustainable Petroleum Products Demand

Crude oil has dropped significantly in the last few years and low prices are here to stay for a long period of time because of an abundant global supply of crude oil and natural gas. This ample supply and continued lower prices will continue to drive petroleum demand. Valero forecasts moderate world GDP growth and product shortages in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Eastern Canada will continue to drive growth.

The majority of Valero refineries are strategically located in U.S. Gulf Coast, which gives the company a competitive advantage to access cheap crude oil and also enables it to efficiently export to world markets. Valero is a very large exporter of petroleum products with a current capacity to export 246 MBPD of gasoline and 447 MBPD of total distillate.

Source: Valero Investor Relations

Valero's Competitive Advantages (Economic Moat)

I believe Valero has several sustainable competitive advantages that gives the company the ability to generate high returns on capital invested for a prolonged period of time.

A majority of Valero's throughput capacity is located in the U.S. Gulf Coast area. This gives the company access to low cost natural gas and abundant North American and foreign crude oil. The company's 2016 refining cash operating expense per barrel was $3.60 compared to an industry median of $4.75.

Source: Valero Investor Relations

Valero has a high-weighted regional Nelson Index Complexity index of 11.8 because the company's refineries are one of the world's most complex. The refineries can process heavy sour, medium/light sour and sweet crude oil.

Source: Valero Investor Relations

Valero is growing its midstream assets by dropping down significant assets to Valero Energy Partners. The pipeline capacity additions have increased crude oil options and resulted in improved pricing. Based on the Valero's latest investor presentation, Valero has more than $1 billion of estimated MLP eligible EBITDA inventory. The company is targeting organic growth opportunities and midstream deals strategic to Valero's core business or that provide third-party revenue.

VLP's Competitive Advantages

VLP has high-quality, well-maintained assets integrated with VLO's refineries and located in advantaged regions.

VLP plans to grow annual distributions at target rates of 25% through 2017 and at least 20% for 2018.

VLP has stable and predictable revenues because of fee-based agreements with no direct exposure to commodity price risks. Also, the company has signed long-term contracts with 10-year initial terms and five-year renewal terms. About 85% of its revenues are supported by minimum volume commitments.

VLP has a strong investment grade balance sheet with financial flexibility to fund growth in distribution and cash flow, with strong distribution coverage and 3x debt/EBITDA ratio.

Source: Valero Investor Relations

Valero's management focuses on shareholder value creation by prudent capital management and allocation. Management only invests in growth projects with a 25% internal rate of return hurdle rate.

Source: Valero Investor Relations

Source: Valero Investor Relations

The company has been regularly raising dividends and conducting opportunistic share buybacks. The company has reduced share count by over 100 million shares and increased quarterly dividends by 300% since 2011. Delivering cash returns to shareholders is one of management's top priorities.

Source: Valero Investor Relations

Valero Growth Projects

Valero is embarking on several growth projects:

Diamond pipeline completion by the fourth quarter of 2017

13 MPBD Houston Alkylation unit expected to start up in the first half of 2019

6 MBPD production capacity expansion of Diamond Green Diesel plant

Wilmington co-generation facility expected to start up in Q4 2017

Projects under development include: octane enhancement in the U.S. Gulf Coast, co-generation in the North Atlantic, and feedstock and product flexibility in the U.S. Gulf Coast and North Atlantic

Valuation and Fair Value Calculation

I use free cash flow yield to determine the intrinsic/fair value value of companies. Free cash flow is the cash a business generates after accounting for capital expenditures such as buildings or equipment (operating cash flow - capital expenditures). Free cash flow can also be referred to as shareholders earnings or owners earnings. Free cash flow is very important because it allows a company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. Free cash flow can be used to pay dividends and share buybacks, pay down debt or fund growth investments.

When valuing companies I make sure that the company is generating consistent free cash flow for the last five years, and has a high probability of continuing to generate similar or higher free cash flow because of its strong economic moat. In addition to free-cash flow generation, I use the following selection criteria:

Free cash flow yield of over 5%

Manageable debt load - debt/equity preferably lower than 1.5

Return on equity of 10%

High return on invested capital

Dividend payment ratio of less than 50%

Consistent dividend history with dividend growth

Dividend yield of over 1.5%

Financial leverage should be less than 3

Valero meets all of the above criteria, as follows:

Current free cash flow yield is over 10%

Debt/equity: 0.39

Return on equity: 11.29%

Return on invested capital: 9.40%

Dividend payout ratio: 48.5%

Dividend growth of over 300% from 2011

Dividend yield is over 4% ($2.80 a share per year)

Financial leverage is 2.31

To calculate the fair value/intrinsic value, I use the average free cash flow generated over the last five years. The average factors in the ups and downs in free cash flow and hence gives a more accurate representation of the companies free cash flow. Valero free cash flow for the last five years was as follows:

2012: $2,339

2013: $3,443

2014: $2,088

2015: $3,993

2016: $3,542

It's average free cash flow is $3,081. Since Valero is a cyclical business, I value it more conservatively vs. a business that is less cyclical such as Walmart. For cyclical businesses, I derive the fair value or intrinsic value based on a 7~% free cash flow yield on the five-year average cash flow. The formula is free cash flow/yield.

In Valero's case, I came up with an intrinsic value of approximately $44 billion (3081/0.07). With 463 million shares outstanding, the per-share value comes up to approximately $95.00. That gives it an upside of over 46% from current levels of around $65.00 a share. The intrinsic value will fluctuate depending on the five-year average free cash generated. If cash flows continue to increase, the intrinsic value will increase and vice versa.

Conclusion

Valero has competitive advantages that will help it sustain any downturns and win against competitors. While you wait for the market to catch up to its intrinsic value, you can enjoy the generous dividend of over 4%. Also, because of the share buybacks, its intrinsic value will continue to increase (provided free cash flow remains steady) and also increase the livelihood of higher dividends in the future. I recommend buying Valero shares at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.