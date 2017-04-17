ConocoPhillips, Alaskan Oil, And Growing U.S. Oil Reserves

Source: Stock Photo

A majority of the attention of investors concerning U.S. oil resource and reserves has rightly been in the shale play in the lower 48, but Alaska has been enjoying a lot of new oil discoveries, and there will be plenty more to come in the years ahead.

Just over the last year a minimum of "5 billion barrels of recoverable oil" has been discovered on Alaska's North Slope, increasing U.S. proven reserves by 14 percent. One company benefiting from that is ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

On the Western North Slope, the company said earlier in 2017 it believes it has already found over 300 million barrels of oil reserves. That reflects recoverable oil, not only oil known to be in the ground.

Importance of Alaska to American energy

It's surprising to me to continually hear about the lack of new oil discoveries and capex that will provide consistent oil supply over the next couple of decades at least. Whether new shale discoveries in the lower 48, offshore, or Alaska, the amount of oil recoverable being discovered is enormous.

Also important to note is the significant increase in productivity by shale producers doesn't require the same amount of investment in the past to achieve even better results. That suggests to me assertions there will be major supply shortages in the future because of lower spending in the present are overstated.

What all of this means to U.S. energy is the increase in supply will make it a much larger competitor on the global stage, where it'll battle for Asian market share against a number of OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

Alaska will greatly increase the amount of U.S. oil produced for exports. Fracking, which is increasing in Alaska, will allow production to be done at lower costs, making it even more competitive. Under current market conditions Alaskan fracked oil could be profitable at about $50 per barrel.

ConocoPhillips and Alaska

At the time of the major discovery of crude in Alaska, Conoco was already developing its Greater Mooses Tooth 1 project, which is expected to produce approximately 30,000 barrels per day.

In January 2017 when the company announced its oil find in what it named the Willow Discovery, it stated it has now discovered over 300 million barrels of recoverable oil on the Western Slope. The Willow Discovery apparently could yield as much as 100,000 barrels per day once it's operational.

Interestingly, the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska, the area this oil is being discovered in, has been explored for a long time with few results. Along with Conoco, several other companies have also made big discoveries. This means the area probably has a lot more recoverable oil than thought.

ConocoPhillips obviously believes the same, confirming that with its recent action of leasing about 740,000 acres in the area.

There are too many recent oil discoveries to believe there isn't more to be found. ConocoPhillips has put itself in a good place to take advantage of that strong probability.

Fracking in Alaska

Fracking is becoming a bigger part of the way oil is extracted in Alaska, and that means costs will continue to fall and make it more competitive on the global stage.

As mentioned earlier, oil should be profitable at about $50, and with crude price support expected to find a floor at that price point over time, it means oil producers should enjoy improved revenue and earnings from their Alaskan operations.

I also expect as time goes on, as in other formations, producers will lower costs in Alaska as well. Because of the remoteness of some of the deposits, it may not drop to the lower end of the shale production costs, but it should be able to do much better than where it is at today, probably dropping to about a $45 per barrel breakeven point. But even at $50 per barrel, Alaskan producers should produce at a consistent profit in the years ahead.

Conclusion

Alaska is turning into a surprising growth market for overall U.S. reserves, and for companies like ConocoPhillips, which have been adding their individual reserves via ongoing oil discoveries in the state.

This will not only make the U.S. even stronger than it has become in the global energy market, but also will make companies working in the state more profitable as the price of oil is likely to maintain support at about $50 per barrel over the next two to three years. It could easily drop below that floor during different seasons of time, but it should recover as global demand offsets supply going forward. That won't happen in the immediate future, but it is coming.

For ConocoPhillips, with its winning of new leases, it should enjoy a season of time of new discoveries and added reserves, making its long-term outlook even better. Even as it stands at this time, it will generate a lot of revenue and earnings from Alaska, whether it finds any more oil or not there. This bodes well for long-term investors in the company, which is among my favorites of the majors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.