Sprouts: Using The M&A Rally To Take Profits

At the beginning of February, we started to buy Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM). It looked like the worst had come and gone on the food deflation front, border tax concerns were being overblown, and we also liked the company's store-growth potential. At all-time lows, SFM looked like a bargain back then.

The stock has soared more than 20% since then, and we are using the rally as opportunity to take some profits off the table. While we understand that certain M&A tailwinds may propel the stock higher, we think the risk-reward profile is skewed slightly toward the downside.

SFM data by YCharts

From our viewpoint, SFM's underlying growth story looks a lot better now than it did two months ago. Border tax talks have cooled down dramatically, and each day it looks less and less likely that a border tax will be enacted. CPI data looks favorable for traffic share gains. Unit growth remains promising and new store openings are drawing big attention. There also is this trend of "out-with-meals, in-with-snacks." That trend coupled with the still strong organic food trend should prove to be a long-term tailwind for a grocer like SFM which sells health-oriented snacks.

Overall, we continue to like the company's fundamentals. Apparently, we aren't alone in that viewpoint. The biggest driver of the stock's recent outperformance is news that Albertsons (NYSE:ABS) has held preliminary takeover talks with Sprouts.

The merger makes a lot of sense. Sprouts gives Albertsons a new and exciting brand name to build out its presence in the organic market, which is where all the growth in the food-at-home market is right now. There also are some cost-saving synergies (by combining wholesale product contracts, the two companies could save about $50 million annually), and those savings could get passed along to consumers in the form of lower prices. If realized, those lower prices should lead to market share gains. SFM also is trading at a relatively low 0.8x EV/Sales multiple, which is really near the bottom in terms of historical valuation.

SFM EV to Revenues (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

All in all, the deal does make a lot of sense. We also recognize, though, that if the M&A rumors fizzle up, the stock could head back to where it was lounging in early March (around $18 per share). Meanwhile, the speculated takeover price being thrown around is $26 per share. Using these numbers, the market appears to be pricing in about a 60% chance Albertsons takes SFM private.

That feels about right to us, and so we no longer believe shares possess an attractive risk-reward profile at these levels. M&A talk aside, we think SFM is fairly valued around $25 per share. That is a current margin of safety of less than 10%. That isn't good enough for us to like the stock all that much here.

The stock has had a great run, and it does look likely that Albertsons takes the company private, so we understand the buy thesis at this level. At the same time, however, we believe the smart move is to sell what was bought at the bottom and lock in 20%-plus profit.