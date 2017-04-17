The High Cost Of Renewable Subsidies

I have for some time wanted to get to the bottom of renewable subsidies and their impact upon electricity prices. But the complexity and opacity of the system has always defeated me. And then last week a report titled "Status Review of Renewable Support Schemes in Europe" landed in my inbox and it seemed to contain much of the information I was seeking. The headline numbers: the weighted average subsidy paid to renewable generators in EU 26 in 2015 was €110 / MWh. The maximum was €184 / MWh in the Czech Republic and the minimum €16.2 / MWh in Norway and the UK came in at €75 / MWh.

Considering that the wholesale price of electricity in Europe is typically €40 to €60 / MWh we can see that renewables are costing on average about 3 times as much as conventional power (wholesale~50, subsidy~110, total~160). And politicians, who have mandated the use of renewable electricity, are wondering why electricity prices are rising.

The report was published by the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) on 11th April 2017. But since it summarises a vast amount of complex data that has taken considerable time to compile, the reference years reported are 2014 and 2015. The report can be downloaded here.

Figure 1 [Report Table 4]: Total renewable electricity produced that received subsidy support in 2015 in MWh.

Figure 2: Sorting total subsidized generation from Figure 1 shows Germany way out in front with 162 TWh of subsidized renewable generation followed by the UK, Italy, Spain and France.

Figure 3: The 4 largest RE producers with categories of generation broken out and normalised to 100% shows different solutions for different countries. Germany relies mainly on bio energy, solar and onshore wind. The UK on bio energy onshore and offshore wind. Italy on bio energy solar and onshore wind, rather similar to Germany but with more solar and less wind. Spain on solar and onshore wind. It is notable how important bio energy has become. Only time will tell if this leads to deforestation. There seems to be a lot of woodland disappearing in Scotland right now.

Figure 4: [report Table 5] Column 1 shows renewable electricity (RE) receiving subsidies and column 2 shows gross electricity production (GWh). Data for 2014. Column 3, therefore, is a proxy for a country's RE penetration. The fly in the ointment here is the way countries treat legacy hydro electric power (Figure 1). Countries like Norway, Sweden and Austria do not subsidize this legacy RE and so their renewables penetration (column 3) is seriously understated. The subsidy support on older wind and solar schemes may also have expired.

Figure 5: [report chart 3] Shows the data from Figure 4 column 3, sorted and plotted as % penetration of subsidized renewable electricity. Denmark is way out in front with 61.8% made possible by being a very small country that calls upon Norwegian hydro to load balance the large onshore and offshore wind carpets.

Figure 6: [report table 7] This table shows the total subsidy paid normalised to total generation. This in effect shows the subsidy charge per MWh of gross electricity produced in 2014 in € / MWh.

Figure 7: [report chart 4] This chart shows the column 3 data from Figure 6 sorted. We see that Italy has somehow managed to top this league with €44.1 paid in subsidies for every gross MWh of electricity produced. Germany and Denmark, who we have noted before have the most expensive electricity in Europe, are in 2nd and 3rd place.

Figure 8: [report table 9] Finally we get to the most interesting data that shows the range of subsidy paid for the various categories across the 26 countries together with the weighted average subsidy paid in each country in 2015. Italy has decided to subsidize bio energy at €167 / MWh and Germany is not far behind at €154 / MWh. If this is to support the gathering of hedge clippings, straw and sawdust then I want to see a balance sheet for the energy and equipment deployed in this energy gathering activity. If instead they are burning mature woodland then the perpetrators ought to be prosecuted. The Czech Republic has managed to subsidize solar at a rate of €438 / MWh, that is at 8 to 10 times the wholesale cost of power. France is subsidizing solar at €354 / MWh, Italy at €287 / MWh and Spain at €280 / MWh. Any politician wondering why electricity prices are so high and industry so uncompetitive need look no further than these figures that will continue to grow as RE penetration rises. Wind by comparison has lower subsidies.

Figure 9: [report chart 5] This chart plots the final column from Figure 8 and shows that the Czech Republic and Italy are tied for the title of subsidy kings of Europe at €184 and €180 / MWh, respectively. At the other end of the scale, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Estonia seem to have had a much more sober approach with weighted subsidies of the order €20 / MWh. Notably Norway and Sweden are high hydro countries and Sweden and Finland high nuclear countries and the electricity supply in these three countries is already largely decarbonized.

Discussion

The impact subsidies will have on any given country will depend upon the level of subsidy paid to renewable producers and the level of penetration of subsidized electricity. The latter is tending to increase with time as countries strive to meet their EU 20 20 20 targets. Subsidies are usually time limited, for example 15 years in the UK, and at some point subsidized production will begin to fall out of totals, but since we have seen exponential growth, relatively small amounts of old production will fall out of the subsidy net to be replaced by relatively large amounts of new subsidized production, year on year.

Figures 6 and 7 are perhaps the most relevant to this discussion since these show the net impact of subsidies on gross production and this captures both subsidy level and penetration. The average value of €17.1 / MWh is not too large or significant yet, but the above average countries like Greece, Spain, Portugal and Italy can likely ill afford to penalize their populations in this way.

Assessing the impact electricity subsidies have on electricity prices and national economies is not straightforward. For a start, the subsidy is only a part of the total system cost of growing renewable electricity supply on a grid. Additional costs accrue through having to expand the grid itself and having to provide a growing arsenal of balancing and backup services. This includes maintaining close to 100% backup from conventional sources that must accept a dwindling market share and a growing amount of energy storage. For too long the utilities have been quietly compliant with EU and government demands, simply adding "services" in the knowledge that costs will be passed on to consumers. National governments seem to have been sublimely ignorant of, or willfully ignored the fact their policies cost a lot of money.

Figure 10: UK wholesale electricity price from Energy Solutions in £ / MWh. The blue and red lines are for different reference periods each day. The spring / summer baseline is around £40 rising to £60 in winter. Note volatility, September to December 2016, which presumably marks supply crises.

Figure 11: UK wholesale electricity prices from Ofgem showing the longer term picture. Wholesale prices had actually been trending down since 2013 but spiked up in the second half of 2016. I will speculate that this is due to closure of a large amount of coal fired generation that has left our electricity system vulnerable to low wind, low solar and low rainfall conditions. 2016 was actually a low wind year in the UK with load factors down to 23%. While we have been expecting a heightened risk of blackouts in the UK, it is possible that the spike in prices played a role in averting this outcome.

Checking a recent bill from Scottish and Southern Energy I find that I am paying:

Electricity 17.32 p / kWh

Standing charge of 15.66 p / day

Value added tax at 5%

Average cost = 23.25 p / kWh

The electricity component works out at £173 / MWh while the gross charge is £233 / MWh and I am left struggling to understand how my supplier manages to turn £50 / MWh wholesale into £233 / MWh retail?

Figure 12: A breakdown of UK electricity bills from Energy UK shows clearly how environmental and system costs have risen as a % of the total bill with increasing renewable penetration.

Figure 12 provides a useful breakdown of UK electricity price from Energy UK. This shows that the traditional view that wholesale costs of electricity represent about 50% of the total charge is now redundant and this metric has fallen to 32% in 2016/17. Operational, environmental and network costs have grown along with RE penetration from 44% in 2010/11 to 63% in 2016/17. This still does not explain why on my SSE bill the wholesale cost ~22% of my total bill (50/232). I will shortly be on the phone to SSE.

This leaves two perspectives on the impact of subsidies. In the UK a net €12 / MWh subsidy charge (Figure 6) is quite significant compared to the wholesale price of £40 to £60 / MWh (30 to 20%) but is quite insignificant compared to the retail price of £233 (5%).

Finally we need to ask the question why UK and EU governments are inflicting this hardship on UK citizens. This week's Blowout carried a story from The Telegraph quoting Owen Paterson MP:

It's distorting the whole energy market. It's like the Sheriff of Nottingham - it transfers money from my poorest constituents to my wealthiest constituents who are putting up pointless wind turbines heavily subsidized. I would be very happy to see the back of it.

That sums things up pretty well. A few already wealthy individuals and companies are making a killing on energy subsidies paid by the many poor people of this country who receive absolutely nothing in return apart from a false promise that their sacrifice may protect them and future generations from the ravages of man made climate change.

Note: I'd be interested to hear about electricity prices and how they are broken down from UK and overseas readers in the comments.