If You Own An S&P ETF, You Won't Like This

As it turns out, the rampant proliferation of equity ETFs is contributing to a gross misallocation of capital.

When large amounts of money goes stomping around indiscriminately in markets, bad things are bound to happen.

It's Monday evening, I got too much sun yesterday, and I'm writing this from an iPad on the porch, so you'll forgive the stream-of-consciousness lean.

I think I've discovered at least one of the reasons so many investors have a hard time conceptualizing the impact central banks have on markets.

Despite it being the very definition of "intuitive," a whole lot of people seem to have lost track of the fact that trillions of dollars doesn't just move around without consequence.

When I say that's intuitive, think about it as though you were short the S&P in early 2009. If someone had told you that your short position was about to be confronted with a $4.5 trillion long entering the market, would that have made you nervous?

Right. Of course it would have.

Well, that's exactly what happened in the US. The Fed's balance sheet grew from 6% of GDP to 23% of GDP in the short space of eight-ish years.

(Goldman)

There's your S&P rally.

Anyway, sticking with this concept of large chunks of money moving around and it being intuitive that when hundreds of billions swings this way and that there are consequences, I wanted to point out something I ran across on Monday morning.

So remember earlier this week when I noted that because high yield (i.e. junk bond) ETFs track indices, the growing popularity (read: massive inflows) of those ETFs will invariably channel money to larger capital structures versus smaller capital structures?

Yeah, so that kind of suggests that ETFs are contributing to a gross misallocation of capital, right? That is, were it not for HY ETFs, all that money wouldn't necessarily be flowing disproportionately to overleveraged capital structures (which are almost surely overrepresented at the index level).

Well, the same goes for equity ETFs. And specifically, to the granddaddy of them all: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

There's nothing that says a stock's weight in the S&P will be determined by a company's ROIC. In other words, there's no guarantee that when you buy the index (i.e. when you buy an ETF that replicates the index) that your money is being allocated efficiently.

Ideally, you'd want to invest in companies that are the most efficient, right? Of course you would. But when you buy the index indiscriminately (which is what you do when you buy an S&P 500 index fund), you virtually guarantee that won't be the case. Here's Goldman with the breakdown:

Passive investing, led by ETF growth, has delivered superior returns at lower fees (in many cases) than active managers over the last decade. If the best measure of success in an investing world is performance (return per unit of risk) one other indicator would be AUM growth. Indeed the growth in these products, as seen below, has been unabated. With the runaway growth of these products we ask if following an index is the optimal allocation for capital. Namely we run an analysis juxtaposing the ROIC v WACC of the S&P 500 by weights of the underlying stocks. We find that it is not. There appears to be no direct relationship between a company's ROIC/WACC and its weight in the S&P 500. ROIC / WACC for the top 10 companies in the S&P 500 (20% of the index), on average, is lower than that of the next 70 companies.

Oops.

Do you realize what that says? Read that last sentence again. That suggests that passive S&P ETFs are creating an enormous misallocation of investor capital. In an irony of ironies, passive S&P ETFs are causing investors to misallocate their own capital by funneling it to companies which are (relatively) bad capital allocators.

Obviously, that has the potential to create perverse incentives for the companies in question.

And coming full circle, it underscores the fact that when huge amounts of money goes stomping around indiscriminately in markets, bad things (or at the very least "distortions") are inevitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.