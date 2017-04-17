OPEC: To Extend Or Not To Extend, That Is The Question

Is ending the cut-deal suicide for OPEC in 2017? Or will extending the cut lead to OPEC's demise in 2018 and beyond? For OPEC members, particularly Saudi Arabia, it depends on which risk it wants to take.

When Saudi Energy Minister Kahil Al-Fahil spoke in March, he was quite firm that the kingdom would not support "free-loaders" at its expense. By that he meant countries which benefit from higher oil prices that do not contribute their fair share to the production cuts.

Khalid al-Falih. © Bloomberg.

The biggest "free-loader" is America's oil producers, which have been increasing production at OPEC's expense and benefiting from higher prices. OPEC's Secretary General has called the deal "incomplete" without American oil producers, and expressed hope that they would join in future deals, but such an action would violate U.S. antitrust laws and will not happen.

Russia has been a free loader to the extent that its output reduction has thus far only been about 200,000 of the 300,000 b/d it had promised. The agreements were intended to go into effect January 1.

And then there are a few countries, such as Kazakhstan, which have increased production (by 78,000 b/d from October), instead of reducing it by the 20,000 b/d it had promised. Energy minister Kanat Bozumbayev has called the pledge "symbolic."

Two Criteria

Mr. Al-Falihh mentioned two criteria will drive his decision in May about whether to support the extension of the cut to the second half of the year: The degree of compliance by other producers and how close (far) global OECD inventories are to the five-year average.

But I think the real question is how KSA weighs short-term risks (2017) against longer-term risks (2018 and beyond).

Thanks to a huge revision by the Energy Department, it now estimates that global OECD stocks ended 2016 at 2.965 billion barrels. That figure was 105 million barrels lower than it estimated in its March report. As a result, the size of the surplus is estimated to be 201 million barrels, instead of the 285 million barrels, as previous estimated, a major difference.

Another factor is seasonality. Stocks in the first half of this year are likely building due to normal seasonality. But stocks in the second half of the year would draw by almost 100 million barrels if OPEC were to keep production at March levels. The size of the glut would therefore be reduced to about 100 million.

But this would likely provide support futures prices, enabling shale producers to lock in profitable hedges for 2018 and beyond. The effect would be to enable American producers to keep ramping up production in 2018 and 2019, taking market share away from Saudi Arabia, prolonging the continuation of a surplus. This could mean that KSA has to continue to run budget deficits, further drawing down its currency reserves.

If it were to not extend the deal, oil futures prices might drop sharply, thereby denying American producers further hedging opportunities for 2018 and 2019. While a sharp drop in prices would temporarily deepen Saudi Arabia's budget deficit, it would likely bring forth a faster rebalancing of global supplies with demand than if KSA supports prices by extending the production cuts.

Conclusions

While it might have been logical to cut production to bring forward a rebalancing of global oil supply and demand, it may not be the most effective strategy. That is because there is a factor that the Saudi Minister did not consider viable in December when non-OPEC countries agreed to join OPEC's production cuts. He specifically said that he did not expect to see any production increases in 2017 by American shale producers.

Instead, we now know that U.S. crude production bottomed in September 2016 and believe it has been ramping up rather quickly since. The Energy Department estimates that crude production is over 9.2 million barrels per day and will reach new record-high levels in 2018.

The Saudi minister will likely favor short-term higher prices v. longer-term risks. But this new factor could tilt the Saudi decision toward short-term pain for longer-term gain.

