Netflix: The Momentum Continues

Rethink Technology business briefs for April 17, 2017.

Netflix Grows Strongly in Revenue and Subscribers

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported strong 34.7% y/y growth in revenue for its 2017 Q1. Operating income also grew substantially to $257 million from the year-ago figure of $49 million. Net income was $178 million, an increase of 535% y/y. Total streaming memberships grew by 21% to 89.75 million. During the conference call, CEO Reed Hastings said Netflix would probably go over the 100 million subscriber mark this weekend.

Investor reaction was muted but positive, with shares rising after-hours by 1.46%. But this was after a solid gain of 3% for the day. The company's P/E continues to be an astonishing 346.

Netflix continues to be a technology disruptor favorite of investors and a leader in on-demand subscription video. It continues to focus on original content as a way to differentiate itself from competitors such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Hulu.

From a technological standpoint, this is probably a good strategy, as there are no real technological discriminators. All the streaming services do basically the same thing - stream high-quality video over the Internet, and provide a user interface for searching the content libraries of the providers.

Original programming is the key discriminator that Netflix has, and it has arguably been the most successful in this arena. The importance of original programming can be seen in the impact of House of Cards Season 5 debuting in Q2 rather than Q1. This is thought to have somewhat inhibited subscriber growth. At the same time, the delay was good for operating margin, which rose to 9.7% in the quarter. Operating margin is forecast to fall to 4.4% in Q2.

Despite the lack of House of Cards, Netflix had some significant successes, including Ingobernable, 13 Reasons Why, and Iron Fist. Dave Chappelle: Collection 1 was the most viewed comedy special.

Hastings continues to be sanguine about the prospects of competition. When asked about the impact of Amazon, he was very complementary of their efforts, but claimed that it would have little impact. He points out that compared to the billion users of YouTube, Netflix still has much room to grow.

The company isn't worried about hitting a "wall" at 100 million subscribers, and points out that if it achieved the level of market penetration overseas that it has in the US, then it would grow into many hundreds of millions of subscribers.

This prompted questions about content mix for overseas markets. Netflix continues to maintain that US content plays well overseas, and that it will maintain an 80% US content share with 20% local content for overseas markets.

The stock continues to worry me a little bit, although I rate it a Buy based on momentum. Netflix's operating margin is rather thin, though at least it is positive. Its non-GAAP free cash flow was a negative $422.5 million for the quarter, and the CFO expects it to be -$2 billion for the year compared to -$1.7 billion in 2016.

Intel Cancels IDF

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has an announcement on its web site that it has decided to "retire the IDF program moving forward." The Intel Developer Forum has been a fixture in the Intel community for so long that I'm sure it will be missed.

I found IDF to be extremely informative concerning planned new chips. It was a source of much technical intelligence as well as business intelligence concerning Intel. Could this be the very reason that the company decided to do away with IDF?

AnandTech offered this observation:

While it seems highly unlikely that Intel is doing away with trade shows and launch events entirely, it's clear that something is afoot at Intel, and that as a result the traditional IDF is gone. With Intel's product roadmap becoming increasingly elongated and less aligned to a yearly cadence, a yearly tradeshow is obviously a harder event to hold and justify.

The elongation of the company's product roadmap feels like the right reason. Specifically, this feels as though Intel's 10 nm process has been further delayed, and rather than answer embarrassing questions about it at IDF, the company simply decided to cancel IDF.

A single event cancellation would have been too obvious, so it decided to cancel the entire series. Does it seem as though Intel has dashed itself on the rocks of Moore's Law?

Verizon Fields its Own LTE Smartwatch

Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) announcement of its self-branded Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches in a certain sense underscores what I believe is an important transition in smartwatches. The smartwatch is going from fitness device and smartphone accessory to full-fledged communications device.

Android Wear 2.0 was designed from the ground up to utilize LTE for standalone voice and data communication without a smartphone. The LG Watch Sport was the first Android Wear 2.0 watch to feature LTE, but it was clear that it wasn't going to be the last.

The LG Sport uses the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor with a built-in Qualcomm LTE modem. I highlighted the Snapdragon Wear 2100 last June, and predicted that smartwatches with LTE capability would become increasingly important.

Last year, such watches were held back by the first-generation Android Wear system, but now that Wear 2.0 is out, we can expect to see many more adopt the Snapdragon Wear 2100. Probably that is what Verizon is using.

Verizon is taking a step away from fitness watches in its new LTE watches by not including a heart rate monitor. It will be interesting to see how the Verizon watch is accepted in the marketplace.

