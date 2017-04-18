Is IBM Overvalued As An IT Hardware Company?

The article examines the application of these principles to currently available commentary on IBM.

Like many investors, I read up on my positions as earnings approach. With IBM (NYSE:IBM) losing ground over the past few weeks, Yahoo finance offered me a link to Barron's, where I found an article based on the work of Tony Sacconaghi, who has gained fame as a bear on IBM. Here's the gist of it:

While IBM trades at a seemingly reasonable P/FE earnings multiple (13x), we believe that EV/free cash flow is a better metric for valuing IT Hardware companies, and on that basis, IBM is more expensive (14.7x). More importantly, we believe that IBM's FCF (and to a lesser degree its earnings) was overstated in FY 16. (emphasis added)

Is IBM an IT Hardware Company?

Segment information is useful here. The Systems segment is 9.7% of revenue, and 6.3% of pre-tax margin. Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, and Tech Services and Cloud Platforms make up 88.3% of revenue, and 87.8% of pre-tax margin.

Here's how the company describes itself, from the 10-K:

The company creates value for clients through integrated solutions and products that leverage: data, information technology, deep expertise in industries and business processes, and a broad ecosystem of partners and alliances. IBM solutions typically create value by enabling new capabilities for clients that transform their businesses and help them engage with their customers and employees in new ways. These solutions draw from an industry-leading portfolio of consulting and IT implementation services, cloud and cognitive offerings, and enterprise systems and software; all bolstered by one of the world's leading research organizations.

It's inaccurate to think of IBM as an IT Hardware company. Its revenues and profits are derived elsewhere. The hardware is less than 10% of the company. It's a software company.

What's Overstated?

As used in the analysis quoted above, the term clearly means "overstated" when compared to "adjusted" figures. IBM's FCF is a GAAP metric, and as such it can't be accurately described as overstated.

More accurately, as historical information, it may not be as useful as a conscientiously developed forward estimate. I will provide one later in the article.

The principle items cited as a justification for the overstated accusation are a large tax refund and revenue from the sale of IP (Intellectual Property). These are frequently cited by IBM critics, with accusations of manipulated numbers. The truth is simple: IBM paid taxes in Japan in prior years, contested them successfully all the way to the Supreme Court, won the case, and accordingly received a refund.

As far as the sale of IP, IBM did the R&D work, but the expenses can't be capitalized. So when it sold the resulting product, the company booked it as a reduction of R&D expense. IBM has been doing it for years, made a conscious effort to restore the activity to former levels, and had an outstanding year.

There's nothing underhanded in any of this. It would have been extremely aggressive accounting to book a tax refund before winning the case. Similarly, it's just plain not according to GAAP to capitalize R&D. So when the transactions occurred, they went directly to the bottom line.

With a company as big as IBM, and as complicated, these types of "discretes" (trade lingo for one-time occurrences) can be expected on a regular basis.

On the Q4 2016 earnings conference call, CFO Martin Schroeter, when questioned on the IP sales, responded as follows:

On IP income as we said a number times we are trying to rebuild that base of business, it's always been part of our income stream, it is a business where we've now had fair bit of success in rebuilding it and while we're not relying on a big growth year-to-year, we do have in that particular line. A lot of this is already done quite frankly because we have these agreements in place that pay us royalties. And then we have a pretty good pool of opportunities that could get this back to again the same level that we printed this year. Again we're not relying on that to within our guidance. (emphasis added)

Sacconaghi was on the call, so he knows that there will be future IP income, some of it recurring in nature, rather than one time. After reciting the discretes, he asked Schroeter if guidance reflected an inflection point, and received an affirmative answer: for IP, for PTI (pre-tax income), and for margin. But when he writes up his research, he's back on the discretes. I didn't bring in the quote, as it's too long, but readers who are curious could go to the transcript and do a word search on "inflection."

Valuation Based on Comparables

I went through the 10-K, under competition, and selected the relevant competitors from among those mentioned. I created a table, showing the symbol, the estimate of EPS growth (in percent) for the next 5 years, and the current EV/EBITDA valuation.

I did a linear regression, which developed a formula: EV/EBITDA = 0.46 EPS Growth + 9.83. That's a Graham type formula, similar to his PE = 2G + 8.5, where G is growth in percent. Applying my formula, I developed the estimated fair value of EV/EBITDA as shown in the second to last column, and an estimated fair value share price in the final column. This information suggests IBM is modestly undervalued compared to its competitors, and is worth $179 today on that basis.

The math is, share price divided by current EV/EBITDA multiplied by estimated fair value EV/EBITDA: $170/10.43 X 11.01 = $179.

Using linear or multi-linear regressions has worked for me in the past. Specifically, I applied that approach to IBM in November 2015. With shares in the $140 area, I was looking for $190 by November this year. Shares crested above $182 in February this year.

Forward-Looking Estimates

Because EV/EBITDA is a widely used metric readily available on the internet, I selected it for comparative purposes. I believe it's more appropriate than historical "adjusted FCF." Those who make adjustments often have an axe to grind, whether they're management or analysts. And the metric is difficult to use for comparative purposes, unless one has the patience and stamina to adjust FCF for the relevant universe of competitors.

To develop a forward estimate of EBITDA, I worked with management's GAAP guidance for 2017, "at least" $11.95. Here's how I did it.

As shown, I project EBITDA for 2017 at $18,542 million, an increase of 6.9%. From there the question is, what type of growth will the market be seeing? I dropped 6.9% into the table above, and it called for a share price of $222. Continuing with the 2.56% 5-year expected growth, a share price of $183 emerges. Meanwhile, the company pays an attractive and secure dividend.

Management's long-term business model calls for EPS growth in the high single-digit range. If and when that is achieved, share prices well above $200 will be in order.

Summary and Conclusion

IBM is worth $179 today, and should trade at a price of $183 by the end of the year.

What about Watson?

IBM has declined to provide revenue and profit information for Watson as a separate item. It's included in many of its offerings, and if it's successful, then the main segments will show growth of revenue at high margins.

When earnings are reported, I plan to review segment growth and margins, and revise my opinion as the facts develop. I will be gratified if I see further indications of an inflection point.

