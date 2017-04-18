Is A Renaissance Coming For Enphase Energy?

A recent 8-K filing by Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) reported that the company brought onboard a veteran with over 21 years of product development and general management experience in the semiconductor industry. That veteran, Mr. Badri Kothandaraman, will be Enphase Energy's new Chief Operating Officer. Enphase shareholders should look favorably on this recent management decision, for Kothandaraman is not just an applicant seeking a job at Enphase and getting lucky - no, Kothandaraman was handpicked by T.J. Rodgers, the Director of Enphase Energy, and Kothandaraman has a CV a mile long; most importantly though, is that Kothandaraman began his career with Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) in 1995, and worked in process technology development and chip design before becoming VP of the asynchronous SRAM business unit in 2008. From 2008 to 2011, Kothandaraman was responsible for the non-volatile, dual-port, timing and automotive business at Cypress's memory products division; he was promoted to Executive VP of Cypress's data communications division in 2011, and spent the next 5 years building the USB 3.0, USB-C and the Internet of Things (IOT) businesses. From 2012 to 2016, Kothandaraman also served as the Executive Director of Cypress Semiconductor Technology India Ltd. Kothandaraman holds a Bachelors of Science degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, India, and a Masters of Science degree from the University of California, Berkeley; he also attended the Stanford Executive Program in 2008 and holds 8 U.S. patents.

Investors should note that Enphase Energy shed 4 VP positions of the leadership team and consolidated total operations under the new COO role, thereby improving accountability. As of the latest 14A filing, Enphase has 344 employees, and has greatly simplified the organizational structure with an $18M quarterly OpEx run rate.

Furthermore, Enphase Energy now has a COO with good connections with India - a region of the world whose solar market will be profitable for Enphase Energy in the very near future. Why? Because in the lower-power, mass-market arena of solar, say 13 panels or less, Enphase is a king. With Enphase's new IQ6+ microinverter, the company has managed to increase power and reduce panels needed by 35% compared with an equivalent M-series install, resulting in a cost effective solution with a faster install fitting onto much smaller roof footprints typical in low- and middle-income mass markets. Enphase's new 3.8kW AC/4.4kW DC 20A branch solution IQ6+ is the Cadillac (based on 13-panels, 340W DC, 290W AC peak, 20A), and it should sell very well because the average customer will not need more than that amount of power. A microcosm of that is a recent Clean Technica article about 8-panel, 2.72kW solar solutions for 126 new homes in California.

Furthermore, with the low-end, mass-market arena, investors must understand why Enphase is the leader in this market with their microinverter technology. In regions like Australia where systems are limited in size (# of panels), or in highly populated cities and suburbs where rooftop space is limited, Enphase is the solution. For example, using a 7-panel, IQ6+ solution with LG's latest 360W NeON-R panel (2.5kW DC/2kW AC), SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) can't even compete, and that is because of how their optimized-string, DC-conversion process works; SolarEdge must have 8 panels or greater to work, otherwise the minimum input voltage will be too low to produce the minimum voltage. Enphase does not have that limitation.

As proof of the price competitiveness of Enphase's new IQ6+ microinverter solution, let's take the maximum 13 microinverters for a typical 240 volt circuit in the USA. Let's use one of Enphase's main competitors, SolarEdge Technologies' 4.7kW DC solution using their 3.8kW inverter and power optimizers. With the Enphase solution, you'll still need to purchase the Envoy-S Metered gateway, but with the SolarEdge optimized-string solution in the USA, you're going to want to buy the "hidden cost" extended 12-to-25-year warranty from SolarEdge to match Enphase's product warranty on their microinverters. Basically, the 2 solutions are at price parity, but the 100% reliable, truly fault-tolerant solution is Enphase's; the SolarEdge solution still has a single point-of-failure which can cause the entire solar PV solution to fail; the Enphase solution does not have that Achilles' heel, and that puts Enphase in the catbird seat with gross margin improvement (up to 25%).

In terms of reliability aforementioned, one should note a key element of Enphase's reliability strategy and a significant differentiator relative to competitors: the use of proprietary application specific integrated circuits (ASIC) in Enphase's microinverter products. The best way to improve the reliability of electrical circuits is to reduce the number of components in an electrical device; this reduction is possible by replacing a large number of discrete components with a single ASIC purposely designed to perform the function of the replaced components. The ASIC is manufactured according to a fabrication process used for automotive-grade electronics, so operating temperature concerns for the product are irrelevant. Enphase has implemented proprietary design rules which insure a long 25-year lifespan for the ASICs. Extensive analysis and testing have been done to insure that the ASIC packaging is robust enough to handle both the mechanical and electrochemical stresses experienced over the warranty period of daily thermal cycling. In Enphase's new IQ6, there is one ASIC, but in the next generation, coined the IQ7, there will be 3. This means that in terms of semiconductor technology, the IQ7 will be a 3-fold improvement over the IQ6.

Bruce Bosworth, a veteran Enphase solar PV installer in California, says that with the IQ6 microinverter, his company now has the edge over companies still pushing the optimized-string solutions using the venerable central string inverter. Bruce says that more and more customers want reliability, and Enphase has it. But most importantly, they want the best deal, and he is now able to offer both using Enphase's new products. Bruce says that the AC battery actually helps reduce the number of panels needed for a given solar-storage solution so that the cost of the batteries are actually negated by the panel savings. Bruce says that Enphase's complete home energy solution has it all, and that many of the competitors have to go with third-party storage products in order to offer the customer a complete home energy solution. This is a future problem in the making, because when it comes to service and support, people want to deal with a single vendor. Bruce stated that the IQ7 will be the icing on the cake, and that just its iPhone-sized form factor will make it an extremely in-demand product for installers. The IQ7, Enphase's 7th generation microinverter, is on track for the first quarter of 2018 - see pg. 20-26 on s300.

Besides the 6th generation release of microinverters, which have a 30% production cost decrease from previous models, Enphase has also released several accessories, which simplify solar PV installations. The Enphase IQ Combiner allows for installers to combine panel boxes - instead of having a separate sub-panel for the solar PV circuit breakers, and a separate enclosure for the Envoy-S communications gateway, the installer can now use the single Enphase IQ Combiner to hold all the components, thereby simplifying the solar solution. For a solar solution where the installer is able to combine up to three IQ6+ solar circuits in a single area on the roof, a newer accessory exists called the Enphase Q-Aggregator; this device removes the need for up to 3 separate AC combiner boxes on the roof, and allows for the installer to reduce wiring costs since only one set of wires needs to run from the Q-Aggregator to the main panel below. Enphase's company philosophy has always revolved around simplicity, and these new accessories exemplify that; they should be good sellers and complement Enphase's bottom line.

In a recent keynote presentation to installers, CEO Paul Nahi gave an hour-long, very informative talk on the state of Enphase, where the company is headed, and the continued evolution of the solar industry. The presentation cemented Enphase's company philosophy that the current MLPE market truly is just a stepping stone for the solar industry, and that ACMs or AC Energized Modules will be the true maturation of the solar industry. Paul stated previously that Enphase's first attempt at selling ACMs had a tepid response because 1) Enphase did not choose a major name-brand solar panel partner for its AC modules, and 2) the combined price of buying the components separately was cheaper than buying the single AC module product; Enphase's upcoming AC energized modules from JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS), LG (OTC:LGEAF), and SolarWorld (OTCPK:SRWRF) address both of these issues. Enphase has stated that probably by June, the AC modules should be available. And one further telltale insuring the success of this product is SunPower's (NASDAQ:SPWR) ACM sales numbers last year, which accounted for just 2% of total sales; this year, however, that number has increased to 12%, and that is just for a single company. With Enphase's three partners, that could lead towards a combined 36% sales increase in product.

Finally, the latest tally of new Enphase public installation numbers show a company that, if anything, is growing. From March 16 through April 15, 2017, the statistics below represent the percentage increases in Enphase solutions in regions around the globe; these statistics show that Enphase's decentralized power solution is gaining traction and brand awareness.

New Enphase Customers % Increase 3/16 - 4/15

13% increase in India region

11% increase in South America

9% increase in Northern Australia

8% increase in Mexico

7% increase in Southeast Australia

6% increase in Europe

5% increase in Western Australia

4% increase in New Zealand

4% increase in Southeast USA

4% increase in Scandinavia

3% increase in Canada

3% increase in Northeast USA/Canada

3% increase in Western USA - California

3% increase in United Kingdom

2% increase in Midwest USA

1% increase in Hawaii

In closing, there is the upcoming shareholder meeting on May 18th. Giving Enphase the ability to raise the share ceiling from 100M to 125M should be done to insure the company has the short-term funds available to do business, and help aide in making the IQ7 a reality. As a shareholder myself, I am quite excited at what I see unfolding at Enphase Energy, the Enphase Installer Network, and the free Enphase webinars and onsite installer training events. Of all the microinverter companies, Enphase is really the only one left with a viable product to compete against the optimized-string solutions. The idea of price-parity and price-competitiveness may be the terminology for comparing Enphase's solution with its competitors now, but in a year's time, with the projected cost reductions of the IQ7 microinverter, Enphase could once again dominate the solar MLPE arena, and reward shareholders for both their investment and patience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in "ENPH" over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.