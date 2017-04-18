New Jersey Resources And South Jersey Industries: The Challenges Of Negotiating Merger Premiums

It is unlikely that many domestic or foreign utilities could afford to pay a materially higher merger premium for South Jersey Industries.

The most likely outcome for a New Jersey Resources / South Jersey Industries merger is a 100% stock merger at a 10% (or less) merger premium.

South Jersey Industries may currently appear fully valued. However, relative to its peers, it is close to fairly valued.

Overview

Market Speculation and Background Key Drivers of Utility Sector Valuations Governance Arrangements Taxation Considerations Merger Synergies Merger Funding Alternatives Leveraging The Unregulated Businesses Recap Appendix

Section 1: Market Speculation and Background

In January 2017, New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was the subject of takeover rumors, with media reports that Spanish Utility Iberdrola S.A. (OTCPK:IBDRY) was running the ruler over the New Jersey-based gas Local Distribution Company ("LDC"). Iberdrola had previously acquired US utilities Energy East in 2008 and United Illuminating in 2015 (subsequently renamed Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)).

Fast forward a few months, and on April 4th, 2017, the Wall Street Journal ("WSJ") reported that US gas LDCs NJR and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) were engaged in merger discussions. It is entirely possible that the Iberdrola/NJR negotiations (and/or rumors) provided the impetus for the current NJR/SJI discussions.

Based on the press speculation to date, it is not clear whether the NJR/SJI merger discussions have progressed beyond negotiations to due diligence or contract negotiations. Even if the NJR/SJI merger is still a realistic prospect, we would caution investors that for all of the reasons discussed, the stock price upside for SJI could be limited.

At a macro level, there are a number of similarities between NJR and SJI in terms of their financial, operational and valuation characteristics (see Figure 1, below). Right down to the fact that by US regulated utility standards, both New Jersey gas LDCs own relatively large, unregulated businesses (a theme we will return to in Section 7 below).

Figure 1: NJR and SJI Key Characteristics

As their names suggest, both NJR and SJI are predominantly located in the State of New Jersey. The logical appeal of merging with geographically contiguous utilities has been a feature of the US utility landscape since the 1930s, when the Public Utility Holding Company Act ("PUHCA") limited the ability of non-contiguous US utility to merge. Despite the repeal of PUHCA over a decade ago, and the limited synergies achieved in geographically contiguous regulated utility mergers, the bias towards contiguous utility mergers continues to the current day.

Figure 2: Relative Contribution Analysis

(Source: SEC filings; LCMI analysis and estimates)

The equity market reaction to the WSJ report appears to be pricing in a merger of equals (i.e., low-premium merger combined with approximately 50/50 ownership and management sharing). Both stocks rallied over 5% on the release of the WSJ story, before retracing much of those gains to close around 2% higher for the day (see Figures 3 and 4, below).

Figure 3: Intraday Percentage Price Movements of NJR

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

Figure 4: Intraday Percentage Price Movements of SJI

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

Based on their current respective equity market values ("EMVs"), it is likely that NJR will be designated as the legal acquirer of SJI (see Figure 2 above). We will refer to the merged company as "NewCo" or "NJR/SJI" for the rest of this article.

Section 2: Key Drivers of Utility Sector Valuations

Despite a significant US utility sector rally in recent years, SJI had materially underperformed it peers during both 2014 and 2015, before outperforming for most of 2016 and during early 2017 (see Figure 4 below). Except for a brief hiatus from mid-to-late 2016, NJR has outperformed both SJI and the US utility sector since 2014 (see Figures 5 and 6 below).

Figure 5: Relative Stock Price Performance Chart

(Sources: SEC filings, FactSet, CapitalIQ, LCMI analysis and estimates)

The recent relative strength in SJI can be seen in the SJI/NJR exchange ratio.

Figure 6: SJI/NJR Exchange Ratio: January 2014 to April 2017

The utility industry share price rally is relevant to a discussion of whether NJR or SJI are currently overvalued. Certainly, their current trading multiples point to this possibility.

Figure 7: Gas LDC Forward P/E and EBITDA Trading Multiples

(Note: Sample excludes the gas LDC WGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WGL), as it is currently engaged in an announced corporate transaction.)

At first glance, SJI might appear fully valued given its LTM EBITDA multiple of over 14 times. If you add a merger premium to that public multiple trading valuation, then it might appear quite expensive. Especially when compared to the 2017 global median M&A EBITDA multiple of 12.4 times. (Note: The 2017 YTD figure is itself up from a median multiple of 10 times EBITDA in 2016 and a cyclical low of only 7 times EBITDA in 2008.) (Source: Bloomberg)

However, median M&A EBITDA multiples do not help us to assess relative value within an industry sector. Moreover, as we saw in Figure 5 above, SJI's share price appreciation over the last two years does not appear overly excessive relative to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU).

To gauge intra-industry valuations, we examined the key determinants of US utility sector forward P/E multiples using share price data from late March 2017. Our sample included 44 companies covering not just gas LDCs, but also including regulated gas and electric utilities. The sample excluded Canadian-listed utilities (n = 4), any US utility currently engaged in an announced (but not yet closed) corporate transaction (n = 5) and yield-oriented listed renewable generation companies in Canada and the US (n = 13).

Figure 8: Utility Valuation Variables Considered for Cross-Sectional Regression

After examining several potential size and ratio variables (see Figure 8 above) our statistical analysis settled on four (4) key determinants of forward price earnings multiples [FPE] for US regulated utilities (see Figure 9, below; n = 44; R-squared = 65%).

Figure 9: US Utility Forward P/E Regression

(Note: The gas LDC Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) was a potential outlier in our sample. Its standardized residual was just over 3 times. The actual NWN forward P/E multiple is 5.3 turns higher than the multiple projected by our model. However, given its proximity to the outlier cutoff and several other statistical criteria, we decided to keep NWN in the final sample.)

Based on this analysis of the current market valuation of regulated utilities, given its current leverage and payout ratios, NJR appears materially undervalued (>2 turns of 2017E earnings relative to our regression FPE estimate), while SJI trades at a modest premium to comparable US utilities (< 1 turn of 2017E earnings relative to our regression FPE estimate). However, this premium is nowhere near the level of overvaluation implied by a comparison of the SJI trading EBITDA multiple and the current global median M&A EBITDA multiples.

This fact about relative industry valuation - while not directly relevant to merger EVA (i.e., ROIC less WACC) or earnings per share dilution - can have an important bearing on the thinking of utility CEOs when engaging in M&A transactions. NJR's Board of Directors may be reluctant to issue too much stock if it is perceived as being undervalued relative to the utility sector, and it may also be reluctant to pay a large premium to SJI shareholders if it is perceived that SJI trades at a premium to both its industry peers and to the US equity market in general. Which is to say that, all else being equal, relative value considerations may act as an indirect constraint on the percentage premium that NJR is willing to pay for SJI, and it may limit the amount of equity that NJR is willing to issue as part of the merger transaction.

On the other hand, Boards of Directors are also known to view their current trading multiples relative to the broader market and/or to their own historical trading multiples. If they take this latter approach, NJR's Board of Directors may be eager to issue their own equity to finance a merger with SJI. Although the latter approach would probably not change the perception that NJR would not want to pay a material premium over the current SJI trading multiples.

There are several merger structuring considerations which can provide us with some guidance on the possible outcome of the current NJR/SJI negotiations and point to the likely merger premium offered to SJI shareholders.

Prior to discussing these various structuring items, we need to explain a number of our assumptions.

Section 3: Governance Arrangements

It is not possible to evaluate different merger funding structures and associated merger premiums without taking into account the proposed governance arrangements. In particular, the allocation of Board seats to each company and the designation of NewCo's senior management team (with a particular focus on the CEO, CFO and Chairman of the Board).

In a 100% cash takeover, none of this matters because the acquiring company ends up with 100% NewCo ownership and, more often than not, will continue with its existing senior management team. Depending on the relative size of the two companies and the portion of stock issued to the new shareholders, a 100% stock merger and a 50% stock merger can result in a couple of different outcomes.

If NJR has clear control of NewCo after the merger, then it will usually offer a limited number of Board seats to SJI (e.g., 3 out of 10 Board seats), while retaining the existing NJR senior management team. For the SJI Board of Directors to sign up for this type of governance arrangement, they would normally require an inducement such as a relatively high merger premium payment.

The complexity arises when the merging parties pursue a merger of equals, with each company gaining around 50% pro forma ownership of NewCo. In that case, it is reasonable to expect a similar number of directors from both companies on the merged company's board. However, the average age of the NJR directors is 67, while for SJI directors it is almost 60. While not determinative, this may indicate that retaining mostly NJR directors to govern NewCo could run into some resistance from the relatively youthful SJI board. To put it another way, many, if not most, of the SJI Board would not be planning on retirement at this early stage in their career as a company director. This is not ideal if NJR is contemplating a 50/50 merger, which would entail around 65% NJR pro forma ownership. Of course, if a number of NJR's current directors were already contemplating retirement, then this allocation of board seats might become a non-issue.

When it comes to allocating senior management positions after a merger of equals, it gets slightly more complicated. The CEO of SJI is only 48 years of age and has only been CEO of a publicly listed company for two years. He presumably has no plans for retirement anytime soon. However, the CEO and chairman of the Board of NJR is also quite young at 59.

A common structure in these situations is for one of the CEOs to become the CEO of NewCo, and the other CEO becomes the chairman of NewCo. However, this would be entirely dependent on the plans of the current SJI Chairman of the Board. Alternatively, the companies could provide a multi-year transition period for sharing the CEO role, or some variation of the two alternatives.

The ability to find a resolution to these governance arrangements will play a key role in determining whether a low premium merger is even a possibility. The target company Board of Directors (in this case, SJI) is unlikely to contemplate a low-premium merger of equals if most of them lose their jobs in the process.

Our base-case assumption is that NJR can control the NewCo Board if it pays SJI a high enough merger premium, or vice versa, but that it cannot take control of the NewCo Board while paying a low merger premium.

Section 4: Taxation Considerations

They key consideration for SJI shareholders will be to pay as little tax as possible if, and when, they sell their shares to NJR. This means, in effect, that they would prefer a 100% stock deal or, subject to some transaction structuring, a 50% stock deal. A 100% cash deal would require a relatively higher merger premium to compensate the SJI shareholders for the extra tax they would need to pay relative to the tax-free merger alternatives.

From NJR's perspective, it will want to take advantage of a unique aspect of SJI's current tax profile. SJI currently has over half a billion dollars in Net Operating Loss ("NOL") carryforwards (Figure 10) and an additional two hundred million in tax credits (Figure 11).

Figure 10: SJI NOL Balance

Figure 11: SJI Tax Credit Balance

Which effectively rules out a basis step-up via a section 338(h)(10) election and/or section 197 goodwill amortization - which were not very real prospects even without the NOL attributes. There are also some ancillary benefits to structuring the merger without a tax basis write-up, including the deferral of depreciation recapture taxes, etc.

In order to maximize the value of these NOLs, NJR would like to avoid the section 382 limitation which points us towards a 100% stock deal. It would also probably like to use some of these NOLs before the Trump administration reduces corporate income tax rates, although that is unlikely given the long lag time in regulated utility merger approvals (12-18 months).

Based on the likely SJI equity purchase price (north of $3 billion) and the current IRS long-term tax-exempt rate (~2.24%; section 1274), it is estimated that NJR could access in excess of $70 million per year of SJI's NOLs to offset its own IRS taxable income.

Section 5: Merger Synergies

Historically, US gas LDCs have achieved post-closing merger synergies of between 8% and 12% of the merged company's non-fuel, pre-tax operations and maintenance ("O&M") expenses.

Unlike unregulated companies, utility regulators often require merging gas LDCs to "share" a portion of any merger synergies with their utility customers. While the sharing portion does vary radically from one state to another and from one year to another, a reasonable rule of thumb is that 50% of the merger synergies are retained by the utility shareholders and 50% are "shared" with utility customers in the form of lower gas distribution rates.

An additional complication for the proposed NJR/SJI merger is that both gas LDCs own relatively large, unregulated businesses. While unregulated businesses do not need (in theory) to share their merger synergies with utility customers, the ability to forecast the achieved merger synergies is significantly more complicated and uncertain. For example:

Utility regulators do not accept GAAP accounting at face value and will often attempt to include some of the unregulated business merger synergies in the utility merger synergies. Quite often, they are successful in this endeavor. When they are, this can result in unregulated O&M merger synergies being used to reduce utility customer rates instead of being retained by NewCo shareholders;

Unregulated businesses often run on much thinner margins than regulated gas LDCs. On occasion, this means greater O&M merger synergies can be extracted from the unregulated businesses. Yet, the low margin is often due to a cost structure which does not permit much in the way of operating efficiency or economies of scale from a merger;

The unregulated business is often smaller in scale than the regulated utility businesses, so any O&M cost savings are less material to the consolidated entity;

Unregulated businesses are, by definition, subject to more competition than a regulated utility, requiring higher O&M in the form of advertising, marketing, etc.; and

While NJR provides a detailed break-down of its non-fuel O&M between regulated ($130 million) and unregulated ($77 million) operations, SJI does not provide comparable information, further complicating our merger synergy allocation exercise.

To summarize, while the unregulated operations of NewCo will not be required to "share" the merger synergies with the regulated utility customers (i.e., NewCo shareholders can, in theory, retain 100% of the unregulated O&M merger synergies), there is less certainty regarding the level and durability of the merger synergies for an unregulated business.

As a result, we assume for our base case that NewCo can achieve merger synergies equal to 5% of the combined non-fuel, pre-tax O&M. This amount represents both the regulated and the unregulated non-fuel O&M of NewCo.

Section 6: Merger Funding Alternatives

Based on our discussion in Sections 3 through 5, we can now make a number of base-case assumptions for our various merger funding alternatives. Additional merger assumptions are provided in Figure 12.

The key earnings drivers include:

Acquisition debt interest rate of 4.5% pre tax;

SJI earnings growth rate of 6% per annum; and

Merger synergies equal to 5% of the combined non-fuel, pre-tax O&M.

Figure 12: Key Merger Assumptions

We will use these base-case assumptions to compare and contrast low (10%) and high (30%) merger premium scenarios under three different funding scenarios:

(6.1) 100% Cash Takeover

(6.2) 100% NJR Stock Merger; and

(6.3) 50% Stock / 50% Cash Merger

Section 6.1: 100% Cash Takeover

This transaction structure is the easiest to evaluate. It is unlikely that NJR would contemplate a 100% cash transaction at any premium. The pro forma leverage would be onerous and, just as importantly, a utility regulator is unlikely to approve such a highly leveraged deal which (apparently) puts the financial stability of the acquiring utility at risk.

Figure 13: NRJ/SJI Pro Forma Credit Metrics

Section 6.2: 100% Stock Merger

A high-premium, 100% stock merger is unlikely given the pro forma NJR earnings dilution.

Figure 14: NJR Pro Forma Earnings Accretion, Alternative Merger Structures At 30% Premium

On the other hand, a true merger of equals appears a viable alternative when combined with a minimal premium (say, 0-10% above the current SJI share price). The pro forma financials of a 100% stock deal at a 10% premium would be both earnings accretive and credit enhancing (see Figure 15 below).

This structure would entail around 50% pro forma NewCo ownership by NJR shareholders.

Figure 15: NJR/SJI Pro Forma Scenarios - 50% stock and 100% stock

For reasons discussed in Section 3 above, it is not immediately obvious which company's senior management would be allocated key NewCo roles, but we can guesstimate that the NewCo Board seats would be evenly split between both companies. A simple solution would be to give the CEO role to one company and the chairman role to the other company, perhaps with a transitional period on either or both roles.

This is also the easiest merger structure for achieving a tax-free sale of SJI shares, and might even permit the avoidance of the section 382 limitation on post-merger utilization of NOLs and tax credits.

With a low merger premium, there are no concerns regarding the inability to roll the premium into the regulated cost-recovery base, and the regulator should be pleased with the reduction in pro forma leverage.

Section 6.3: 50% Stock / 50% Cash Merger

Like the 100% stock merger alternative, a 50% stock merger structure is best analyzed by comparing the shareholder outcomes under a low premium (~10%) and a high premium (~30%) scenario.

A low premium, 50% stock deal appears unlikely because NJR would effectively control the pro forma company (> 65% ownership; see Figure 15 above) and want to appoint most of the Board of Directors and senior management positions of NewCo. However, SJI senior management will not want to relinquish their jobs without a large merger premium. So, despite the attractive pro forma economics, we consider a low premium 50% stock merger unlikely given the current relative size of NJR and SJI.

On the other hand, SJI's Board of Directors may decide to sell the company, with no expectation of post-merger control, in exchange for a higher premium (~30%). This structure would be modestly challenging to NJR's credit profile, and potentially earnings accretive.

It is certainly possible that both Boards are currently trying to negotiate this outcome by providing certainty around these key earnings variables. Oftentimes, execution uncertainty can be mitigated by serving up a healthy dose of due diligence.

Thanks to recent distribution network investments, both NJR and SJI are projected to grow earnings per share by 6% per annum for the next 5 years. This could mean that, despite an immediate deterioration in credit quality in a 50% stock deal with a 30% merger premium, it is possible that NewCo could grow into a higher credit rating in just a few short years. It might also be argued that increasing corporate leverage during a time of record low corporate credit spreads is as good a time as any for a temporary credit rating downgrade.

Assuming 5% combined non-fuel O&M merger synergies and the consensus 6% EPS growth rate, we project that NewCo could be investment grade by fiscal 2019 - approximately one fiscal year after our assumed transaction close date - although a return to NJR's current "A+" corporate credit rating would be several more years away (we assume throughout an S&P business profile rating of 3).

Figure 16: NJR Pro Forma FFO Interest Coverage At 30% Merger Premium

Figure 17: NJR Pro Forma Book Leverage @ 30% Merger Premium

While the credit rating agencies formally focus on book metrics, there is a wide body of empirical evidence to suggest that they do factor market value into their credit models. In which case, both NJR and SJI may expect a credit rating uplift from the fact that they are trading at a premium to their book value.

The pro forma earnings in the high premium, 50% stock structure can be accretive from year one (fiscal year 2018). However, that outcome is very dependent on several key earnings drivers. The potential earnings downside of not hitting these merger earnings targets is illustrated in Figure 18 below.

Not surprisingly, pro forma NJR earnings are highly sensitive to the merger premium paid to SJI shareholders. Given the current utility sector trading multiples (see Section 2 above), it is reasonable to assume that a 50% premium is not on the table under any merger structure. The pro forma earnings are also highly sensitive to acquisition debt interest rates. And while this execution risk can be largely mitigated by post-deal announcement interest rate hedging, the uncertainty over state regulatory approval can make the cost of the rate hedges quite expensive (especially if NJR were to use swaptions, etc). There is not much NJR can do to hedge the risk that SJI's earnings do not grow at the forecast research analyst consensus rate of 6% per annum, although being a regulated utility, there may be more earnings transparency and certainty, at least with respect to the gas LDC portion of its operations. We have already discussed the synergy risks in Section 5 above.

Figure 18: Pro Forma NJR Earnings Accretion / (Dilution) Sensitivities

(Note: The base-case assumptions are in square brackets under "Sensitivity Input.")

It only takes minor adjustments to a few of our base-case assumptions to transform a 50/50 merger at a 30% premium from mildly accretive to highly dilutive. For example, 2019E pro forma NJR earnings are 2.9% accretive in our base case. If we assume an increase in the acquisition debt interest rate from 4.5% to 6% (pre-tax), the pro forma 2019E NJR earnings would now be (5.7)% dilutive. Combining this with a reduction in SJI's EPS growth rate from 6% to 4% per annum, the pro forma dilution increases to (9.4)%. Reducing combined non-fuel pre-tax O&M synergies from 5% to 2.5%, our combined pro forma dilution is almost (11)%.

Figure 19: Pro Forma NJR Accretion / (Dilution) "Waterfall"

The natural inclination of a conservative, risk-averse Board of Directors may be to favor the more certain transaction structure of a merger of equals, provided they are willing to share control of NewCo.

Despite these concerns, the 50% stock merger structure represents the most realistic scenario for SJI shareholders to recognize a merger premium in excess of 10%.

Section 7: Leveraging The Unregulated Businesses

Apart from the prospect of an aggressive bidder which does not feel bound by earnings dilution, credit ratings or other conventional financial metrics, there is an alternate scenario that may permit the payment of a higher premium to SJI shareholders.

By US regulated utility standards, both NJR and SJI operate relatively large unregulated business: 55% and 65%, respectively. This compares to a mean US regulated utility regulated business contribution of 92% (i.e., only 8% of the average regulated utility's operations are unregulated).

Figure 20: SJI Key Unregulated Subsidiaries

Figure 21: NJR Key Unregulated Subsidiaries

It may be possible, in theory, to divest some or all of their unregulated operations and use the post-tax proceeds to pay down merger acquisition debt and/or to fund a higher merger premium.

However, in the case of a merger of equals, the goal is to keep the merger premium relatively low, and the pro forma leverage under a merger of equals is already relatively low, so this unregulated operations divestment scenario would appear more relevant to a 30% premium, 50% stock merger.

With the possible exception of the midstream assets, these unregulated businesses tend to benefit from the "halo effect" and network benefits of being associated with a regulated utility. It is not clear that a third party would be willing to pay more than the value attributed by NJR and SJI to these businesses.

There is also the execution risk involved in offering SJI a merger premium premised on the ability of NJR and/or SJI to divest their non-regulated operations. NJR shareholders may not want to be burdened with this execution risk (merging with a similarly sized company is a massive undertaking all on its own), and SJI shareholders may not want to provide an "earn-out" whereby they would receive additional post-closing consideration if, and when, the unregulated operations have been successfully divested.

As discussed in Section 5 above, SJI could use some of its NOL carryforwards to shield the gains (if any) on the sale of some, or all, of its unregulated operations. In fact, this may be preferable if there is a chance that its NOLs will become subject to the section 382 limitation after the NJR merger. This benefit would need to be weighed against the increase in deal execution risk and uncertainty, on the one hand, and the possibility that the section 382 limited NOL carryforwards would be fully utilized before they expire, on the other.

Pre-deal divestments will also impact the number of viable alternatives for a tax-free merger. A number of the section 368 tax-free structures prohibit any divestments, while others limit divestments to 30% of gross assets and 10% of net assets.

While there are several other structuring possibilities - including a post-merger spin-off of the leveraged, unregulated NewCo operations to shareholders - they would not permit an immediate increase in the merger premium, and each alternative imposes its own set of restrictions on the post-merger operations and ownership of NewCo.

In summary, a number of steps that NJR could take to monetize the NJR/SJI unregulated operations introduce more deal complexity and uncertainty. It is also reasonable to expect that NJR would not look to share all of this (uncertain) valuation upside with SJI shareholders. And, as we mentioned earlier, if NJR/SJI goes down the route of a merger of equals, then firstly, there is no immediate need to delever the balance sheet, and secondly, they would not be aspiring to pay a large merger premium to SJI.

Section 8: Recap

A 100% cash acquisition of SJI at any premium is a non-starter for several reasons, including pro forma leverage and regulatory approval concerns. Similarly, a high premium, 100% stock deal is challenging for stock dilution and governance sharing reasons. A 50% stock merger at a low premium would not make sense to SJI's Board of Directors, even though it is earnings accretive to NJR.

In the realm of the possible, a 50% stock merger at a 30% premium makes sense on paper for NJR shareholders, although there are a number of earnings risk items that would need to be resolved before such a deal can proceed.

Based on NJR and SJI's current financial profile, the low-risk merger structure for these two companies would be a merger of equals. That is, a 100% stock deal at a low premium. NJR would need to be willing to share control of NewCo, but given the pro forma earnings and credit profile for NJR, this alternative has a lot to offer both companies.

Figure 22: Summary of Viable NJR/SJI Merger Structuring Alternatives

Assuming negotiations are currently ongoing, if and when a NJR/SJI merger is announced, US state utility commissions have shown a willingness in recent years to strike down an inordinate number of otherwise financially sound utility merger proposals (see most recently, the Oncor / NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) utility merger rejection in "shareholder-friendly" Texas). Which is to say that any merger premium assessment should take account of the fact that it is not uncommon for utility regulatory approvals to take upwards of 12-18 months, and even then, there is no guarantee that the utility regulators will approve the transactions.

Which goes a long way towards explaining why both NJR and SJI stock prices closed up only 2% on the day of the WSJ merger speculation. On a probability-weighted, net present value basis, that may end up being the correct market reaction.

Appendix A: Utility Forward P/E Cross-Sectional Regression: Heteroskedasticity Adjusted Results

Appendix B: Utility Forward P/E Cross-Sectional Regression: Multi-Collinearity Detection

