Oil Is Priced Too High, And OPEC Agrees

OPEC came out and warned that we live in a world where there is too much oil. This is not surprising, but sometimes, I like to see visuals that help me gauge where price should be. The fact that the United States has done so much with fracture pumping (fracking) pushed me to look around the web and see what charts I could come up with. Given the charts I found, I am surprised that oil is priced as high as it is.

First, via EarlyWarning, here is the chart on per capital usage in the United States and several countries around the world:

The United States is largely unchanged across the board in per capita usage. The chart is per barrels, per persons, per year. That is a telling number. The thing is, though, back in the 1970s, there were half as many Americans as there are now - we are at 320,000,000. So, while our per person usage has not changed, the total number would have changed simply because of the increase in the population.

Here is oil production for the Untied States:

Our production levels are back up to the levels we saw in the 1970s. And from an inflation-adjusted basis, the price of oil is quite different from the 1970s versus today.

According to this chart, oil should be priced at about $1.00 a barrel, given the per capita usage versus today's price.

The culprit is overseas demand: China and India are two countries that we can point the finger to and say that higher prices are to blame for the relative price of oil from decades ago versus today's prices. There is another aspect, that being the cost of equipment to bring oil to the surface.

Still, the overall cost is too high on a relative basis. OPEC claims they are getting closer to equilibrium prices, but equilibrium is a moving target.

The rate of growth is what I have been looking at most, especially in China. This, in my opinion, is the biggest variable to worldwide oil prices.

China's economy has been slowing and may be in a position to deteriorate significantly in the near future. An economy that has transformed itself as much as China has will demand oil. The next two charts show the total oil consumption along with the rate of growth of oil consumption:

With the growth rate declining along with further expectation of more declines in economic activity, the drive for price increases erodes. Economic activity in China needs to be closely watched. It is a major factor in the demand for oil. When you consider that more and more fracking is taking place in the United States along with all of the oil being produced by other nations, turn a key purchaser of oil into a negative growth rate and the price of oil goes down.

I see oil being too highly priced at these levels. Despite OPEC attempting any kind of supply constraints, I do not see them being effective. Every country cheats. The supply will keep coming. The demand will not. Oil will go down with further slowing of Chinese economic activity. That slowdown is already happening.

