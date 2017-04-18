Barracuda Networks' (CUDA) CEO BJ Jenkins on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA)

Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 17, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Maria Riley - IR

BJ Jenkins - President and CEO

Dustin Driggs - CFO

Analysts

Joel Fishbein - BTIG

Sterling Auty - Audi from JPMorgan

Jayson Noland - Baird

Alex Henderson - Needham

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Melissa Gorham - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Nowinski - Piper Jaffray

Rob Owens - Pacific Crest

Robert Breza - Northland Capital Markets

Erik Suppiger - JMP

Operator

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to the Barracuda Networks Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note that today’s event is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Miss Maria Riley with Investor Relations. Ma’am, you may begin.

Maria Riley

Good afternoon and welcome to Barracuda’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. On today’s call, BJ Jenkins, President and CEO, will provide an overview of our fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 performance. Then Dustin Driggs, Barracuda’s CFO, will review our financial results in more detail and provide guidance for the fiscal 2018 first quarter and full year. We will then open the call for your questions.

This afternoon, Barracuda issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended February 28, 2017. A copy of this release and supporting financial materials are available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.barracuda.com.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements such as those containing the words may, expects, believes or similar phrases to provide information that is not historical in nature. These statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. For a more detailed description of these risks, assumptions and uncertainties please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for information on risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Also, please note that unless specifically noted otherwise all financial numbers discussed today are on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures as well as a discussion of why we present non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings press release that is available on our website.

Additionally, on this call we will give guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year of 2018 on a non-GAAP basis. We do not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures, due to the high variability of and difficulty in making accurate forecast and projections regarding the items excluded from these non-GAAP measures, and accordingly such reconciliations are not available without unreasonable effort.

For additional information, please see our earnings press release that is available on our website.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to BJ Jenkins, President and CEO of Barracuda.

BJ Jenkins

Thank you, Maria. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results. We delivered a strong fourth quarter, achieving core product billings growth of 21% year-over-year and total gross billings of $103.2 million, along with non-GAAP EPS of $0.19. We also grew our active subscribers by 15% year-over-year and added nearly 12,000 net new subscriptions for the quarter and approximately 43,000 net new subscriptions for the year. We finished fiscal year 2017 with total gross billings of $402.1 million. Our total revenue for the year grew 10% to $352.6 million and we achieved record non-GAAP EPS of $0.82, which is nearly double our EPS from last year.

These results led to record free cash flow of $58.9 million a 42% increase over last year. Barracuda’s vision is to be the leading security platform for the mid-market. To achieve this, we are aligning our investments, product portfolio and routes to market to address our customers growing adoption of cloud, SAAS and managed service, IT deployment models with pay-as-you go and ratable billing options.

Barracuda serves the mid market with a robust security platform that spans e-mail security and management, network and application security and data protection, which can be easily deployed and centrally managed across diverse and distributed architectures.

Our cloud offerings enable us to serve a growing number of enterprise customers even while we remained focused on the mid market segment. E-mail security and management is a cornerstone of our platform. E-mail continues to be the primary threat factor and is one of the first applications companies move to the cloud.

Building upon our leadership and e-mail security, we launched Barracuda essentials to help customers protect their e-mail assets in the cloud and specifically in office 365 environments. With our continuous innovation and feature releases throughout the year, we have created an affordable and feature rich security and data protection solution for Office 365.

Barracuda’s differentiated e-mail solution offers integrated inbox level data protection and with ransomware and other targeted tax on the rise this is proving to be a key requirement for our customers. We are also seeing strong adoption of our advanced security features such as our advanced threat protection, e-mail threat scan and link protection, which protects against Typosquatting and malformed URLs.

In total, Barracuda serves approximately 40,000 e-mail customers with over 3000 using Barracuda’s essentials of which 53% are net new to Barracuda. Data protection is another foundational element of our platform. Performance and consistency are key in today’s age of rampant ransomware attacks for our data protection customers.

Barracuda has a proven track record in helping our customers quickly and efficiently restore their data and business. We released product enhancements throughout the year and refreshed our backup appliance portfolio providing customers increased storage capacity at a lower cost per terabyte and boosting performance for faster backups.

As a result of our efforts we finished the year with two consecutive quarters of solid organic billings growth from our data protection solutions.

Network and application security is another key pillar of the Barracuda platform and an area of where we continue to build on our strengths and bring new solutions to market for the cloud era. The threat environment is more sophisticated and targeted than ever. At the same time, IT infrastructures are becoming more dispersed as organizations increasingly deploy virtualization, software defined networks and cloud applications.

Our cloud ready next generation firewall was designed to enable direct access to cloud applications in distributed network environments where quality of service, network reliability and secure connectivity are necessary requirements at every location.

We also significantly enhanced the security features of our award winning web application firewall which included public cloud integrations and multi port support. To further simplify the way, web application security is deployed and managed. We launched the Barracuda Vulnerability Remediation Service which won SC Magazine’s Vulnerability Management Solution of the year at the RSA Conference.

This new service provides customers with on-demand or scheduled scanning and automatic remediation of web application vulnerabilities. With web application vulnerabilities steadily growing this is another great example of our efforts to simplify the way organizations secure their applications in cloud and hybrid environments.

We designed our platform and go-to-market model to make it easier for customers to leverage advanced security technology for their businesses regardless of how they choose to deploy. We believe in order to be successful in our market it’s important to have a strong brand and presence within key routes to market which includes our traditional channel partners, public cloud providers and MSP Partners.

Security remains a top concern and often a significant burden on under resourced mid market IT departments. In this growing cloud era, IT buyers are challenged with trying to address the computing needs of today while simultaneously trying to predict where the computing environment is heading over the next few years.

With our comprehensive platform that can be managed from a single pane of class, we believe we are in a strong position to help our customers navigate through these security challenges.

To help empower customers to make the right decisions for their businesses today without worrying about how they might allocate resources tomorrow, we recently launched our new cloud ready program. Through this program, customers that purchased certain physical Barracuda next-generation firewalls and web application firewall products, receive a free 90-day cloud license of the same product for use in both Microsoft Azure and AWS.

This program enables customers to begin utilizing the cloud with new or existing workloads without having to worry about how or where they will deploy their security resources. Barracuda’s platform neutral approach which provides functional equivalence on our hardware, virtual and cloud versions gives our customers the ability to easily secure and manage their environment regardless of where it is deployed.

We continue to gain traction in this area and now have over 1000 customers leveraging our security solutions in the public cloud. We are pleased with the growth we are generating in our MSP route to market. During the year, we added 690 new partners to our Intronis platform and successfully expanded the number of solutions delivered through the platform to include products in all three areas of our focus areas; e-mail security, network security and data protection.

Our expanded offerings are attracting new MSP partners which we believe will be a catalyst for growth in this channel. As you can see Barracuda is actively developing ways to help mid market customers simplify and protect their networks, application and data regardless of where they reside.

Barracuda understands the unique needs and challenges of the mid market and we have solutions that are affordable, easy to deploy and managed. Let me share with you an example of how we are helping these customers through these daily challenges.

MHM Services is a leading national, medical services provider for correctional facilities with a business model that requires a flexible IT infrastructure that is able to scale up and down at any given time while remaining hip or compliant. This customer has been using our Barracuda backup solution centrally managed from our Barracuda cloud control. When they started getting hit with fishing attacks that their previous e-mail security vendor could not stop, they turned to Barracuda essentials for e-mail security with our advanced threat protection.

MHM selected Barracuda due to the flexibility our cloud model provides to help the company securely and efficiently scale for hyper growth. To further capitalize on the growing trends in the market in fiscal year 2018, we will continue to focus and innovate to strengthen Barracuda’s security platform for the midmarket while delivering our award winning customer service.

Our key initiatives for the year include continuing to drive differentiated products and expanding solution and service offerings in our core focus areas of e-mail security and management, network and applications security and data protection products.

Continuing to evolve our marketing and go-to-market strategy to capitalize on market trends and evolving distribution channels including expanding our Intronis MSP platform geographically.

And finally, expanding our presence in the public cloud as well as scaling our cloud infrastructure to support our growing installed base of customers choosing cloud and hybrid security and data protection deployments. To lead our efforts in this critical area, we recently hired Simon Yeo as our SVP of Global Operations and Infrastructure. Simon manages our service delivery, security and information technology infrastructure teams and joins us from upward a cloud based ecosystem for employers worldwide.

With the progress we have made over the past year in executing on our strategy, we believe we have created a strong foundation to build upon as we head into this next fiscal year.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dustin for a more detailed review of our fourth quarter and fiscal year performance as well as first quarter and fiscal year guidance.

Dustin Driggs

Thanks BJ. Starting with our Q4 results, revenue in the quarter was $89.3 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year. Our total subscription revenue grew 12% over the fourth quarter of last year to reach $69.4 million and represents 78% of total revenue up from 74% in our prior fiscal fourth quarter.

On a geographic basis, we derived 76% of total fourth quarter revenue from the Americas, 18% from EMEA and 6% from Asia Pacific. Our number of active subscribers in the fourth quarter was 321,000 which was an increase of 15% year-over-year.

Turning to fourth quarter billings, our total gross billings for the quarter increased to $103.2 million which was slightly ahead of our guidance and represents our third consecutive quarter of billings over $100 million.

Total subscription annual recurring revenue grew to $286 million which represents a 12% increase year-over-year. Our core products continue to fuel our billings growth. Core product billings for the fourth quarter grew 21% year-over-year to $63.8 million with the corresponding subscription ARR of 24% year-over-year to reach $164 million. Our core billings growth was driven by continued strength in our essentials product suite and next-generation firewall and web application firewall solutions as well as solid organic billings growth and data protection.

Our legacy on-premise billings were $37.2 million down 4% from the prior year and the corresponding subscription ARR remained at $117 million. As expected, we continue to see a transition from on-premises solutions to cloud delivered services especially in the e-mail security market.

And lastly, our non-core billings in the quarter were $2.2 million reflecting the discontinuation of CUDA Drive and the Barracuda Phone System. Our renewal rates for the quarter which we calculate on a dollar basis were 89% or 90% on a constant currency basis and 93% on an annualized basis. It is important to note that our underlying unit base renewal rate has remained consistent.

As we have mentioned before, we believe our annualized renewal rate provides a true representation of our performance as our customer’s transition to new deployment methods with generally shorter contract lengths.

While we may experience fluctuations quarter to quarter, our annualized dollar base renewal rate for the year was 97% up from 96% last year. Returning to our P&L, our non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter was 78.7% a 160 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of last year. The decrease reflects the increased investments we are making to support our cloud based solutions including international data center build outs.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $53.6 million or 60% of revenue compared with 58% in the prior quarter. The sequential increase reflects investments in R&D to further expand our market position in our core focus areas and capitalize on our growing market opportunities.

We ended the fourth quarter with headcount of 1,512 and this is up from 1,508 employees in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, our non-GAAP research and development expenses were $16.3 million. Our non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $30.2 million and our non-GAAP general and administrative expenses were $7.1 million.

Our non-GAAP operating income grew 27% year-over-year to $14.4 million. We generated $16.6 million of adjusted EBITDA or 19% of revenue compared with $13.6 million or 16% of revenue in the same quarter of last year.

This reflects the new calculation methodology we implemented and discussed last quarter. The non-GAAP tax revision was $4.3 million in the quarter. Our non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was $10 million or $0.19 of earnings per share and our GAAP earnings per share was $0.06 using a diluted share count of $54.1 million.

In highlighting our fiscal 2017 results, our revenue grew to $352.6 million an increase of 10% year-over-year. And subscription revenue grew 17% to $269.9 million. Our total growth billings were $402.1 million up 7% over the last year. This was primarily driven by the increase in our core product billings which grew 23% over last year.

For the full year we delivered non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.82 and GAAP earnings per share was $0.19 using a diluted share count of $53.6 million. And lastly our free cash flow for the year was $58.9 million, up 42% compared to last year.

Now turning to guidance, for Q1 fiscal year 2018 we expect billings to be in the range of $103 million to $105 million. We expect revenue to be in the range of $90 million to $92 million.

Guidance for non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter is between $13million and $15 million, non-GAAP earnings per share for the first quarter is expected to be between $0.17 and $0.19 per share within assumed share count range of 54 million to 55 million shares.

For fiscal year 2018, we expect revenue for the year to be in the range of $370 million to $380 million. Guidance for non-GAAP operating income for the year is between $58 million and $63 million.

Non-GAAP earnings per share for the fiscal year is expected to be approximately $0.73 to $0.78 of earnings per share given an assumed share count range of 55 million to 56 million.

That includes our prepared remarks today. Now BJ and I are happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question today comes from Joel Fishbein from BTIG. Please go ahead with your question.

Joel Fishbein

Guys, it looks like a strong print across the board and beat on all the metrics. But one thing that stands out obviously was the dollar-based renewals, and I don't think that The Street fully takes the impact of duration and the move to the cloud. And so maybe you go into little bit of detail on that and then when will that normalized? When we see that normalized? That would be helpful.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks Joel. It’s BJ. I think I first start off by saying we feel very good about our renewal performance and customer loyalty in general. One of the proxies beyond renewals for that is just add subscribers. And for the quarter we add 12,000 net adds through subscription and for the year 43,000. So, we feel strongly that we’ve got loyal customers and we’re growing that roster.

I think what is changing in the pool and it’s affecting our traditional renewals rate that we’ve put out there is the size and number of multiyear deals that had come into the pool. Those are the three and five-year category that can get renewed for a year or less given the new kind of monthly options, rateable options that customers have. And so as that's happened there's been more variability in the renewal rate.

What we’ve try to do from our end, a dollar based, we think or -- an annualized gives you a better view at those contracts and like-for-like. And if we look at fiscal year 2017 the annualized rate was 97% versus 96% at fiscal year 2016. And so -- and then when you beyond that even that the unit rates that are underlying that unit rates been very consistent. So, there's been more variability, a large part driven by the number of multiyear deals that are entering into the pool. But we feel good on an annualized basis where we’re at.

And then, I think looking forward one of the things that again gets us even more excited is as we feel more essentials and we have per user pricing and more subscription in that essential package and the ability to expand that renewal rate by either A, the customer adds employees or B, we sell them more subscription as a part of the essentials rate. So definitely more variability, but we feel good about it overall and feel annualized is a good way to look at it.

Joel Fishbein

Great. One more a follow-up if I may just on the U.S. growth up 4% where the rest the world did extremely well, any comments on how U.S. performed from your vantage point?

BJ Jenkins

Yes. That’s on a revenue basis. And last year certainly as we went through the transition early in the year and some turnover in our American sales force we got it New America's leadership and that certainly I think impacted the results we saw in fiscal 2017. Going into 2018 we feel good. That management teams has had three quarters under the belts now. We’ve got nearly a full capacity in the Americas and we feel we’re in a much better position coming into the year with our American sales team.

Joel Fishbein

Great. Thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks Joel.

Operator

And our next question comes from Sterling Auty from Audi from JPMorgan. Please go ahead with your question.

Sterling Auty

Hey, guys. I just want to follow-up on Joel Fishbein’s question. Let start – I’m not in front of my computer, but can you give me a sense of maybe talk about the average duration or maybe give us color as to what percentage of customers are start to take advantage of the pay-as-you-go or arrival model to try to shorten up that duration?

BJ Jenkins

Let me start. Certainly it’s hard because there's a lot of moving parts within each segment. In e-mail for example we have customers that are moving off physical gateways where they may have signed three or five year deals and are signing one your essential deals. Or there are even -- in some instances it’s going to Intronis and paying by the month. So you have that trend an e-mail whereas the duration is really fells in the movement from the physical to the cloud.

In other areas like network security we’ve seen a move from physical to virtual deployments or virtual NG Firewalls. The same type of thing can happen at three-year or five-year, it can become a one-year virtual license. And so it varies by each segment that impact that that we see. The overall impact though is that the contract duration on the numerator of dollars-based renewal has been steadily shrinking, which causes this variability in the traditional dollars based rate we give you.

That’s why the last couple of quarters we started talking annualized and annualized has been in the 90s and we’re comfortable in that, lot of mid-90s range for annualized. And even if you look at fiscal 2017 it\s 97% for annualized, so annualized is a good way to look at. It takes away that contact duration, but they’re definitely coming down when you look at those trends towards more rateable options and virtual options that we offer in the marketplace today.

Sterling Auty

And then maybe one follow-up, so as you look at the cloud now, we look at your EPS guide for next year. We know you're investing, take advantage of this growth opportunity, but is it – are you at a scale yet where you can look at it and really understand what the customer economics and the cloud really are going to look like in terms of what’s the ultimate margins can get you on that business?

BJ Jenkins

Well, I’d say, this is our third year operating in public cloud. Joel, this is the second – Sterling, this is the second year of the transition we've been in. I think we have a much stronger feel of the potential and profitability of public cloud as it’s scaling. And we believe we’re in a leadership position whether it’s partner of the year or we just won an award from Redmond magazine for the Best Next-Generation Firewall in Public Cloud and we’re at Top 25 AWS Security Partner.

We can look at the investment we’re making and we don't -- this is an enterprise investment like we talked about before. It fits very nicely with our model. We can see the number of opportunities and the dollar starting to scale in public cloud and it’s very much become a land and expand as they deploy in year one, get comfortable with public cloud and then expand that in year two and year three. We’re now at a point where there's been enough predictability where we’re comfortable making forward investment this year and the expansion of our public cloud team and in the R&D to build new and innovative features that we believe are ahead of our competitors in public cloud. So, we view this as incremental. We feel it as fitting in our traditional profit model that we've enjoyed at Barracuda, and we’re investing to capitalize on it this year.

Dustin Driggs

And Sterling, I’ll just add one more thing to that. So I think just to highlight the track record for this last year in terms of our margin expansion and in fact that the underlying sort of thesis behind that is we always will balance our topline revenue growth along with profitability. So, we did see an expansion of our profitability in the current year that we do -- we always will be looking at those two factors as we look at our investments.

And obviously, there’s a fundamental change in the way that we’re going to be valuing the investments. We’re looking at the return on that. But as we move to the public cloud we would expect that still to fit within our long-term profitability models and that we’re obviously balancing as we move to the transition, the topline growth along with the profitability.

Sterling Auty

That makes sense. Thanks guys.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jayson Noland from Baird. Please go ahead with your question.

Jayson Noland

Okay. Great. I wanted to ask on F-18 assumptions, Dustin, kind of what your perspective is for Cloud rev rec to the full-year, just any puts and takes you’d want to mention?

Dustin Driggs

I think the main thing that we look about for next year from a revenue perspective is the core. We expect that the core, if you look at that in our expectation, is to grow the core for billing perspective at around 20%. And when we think about the revenue, if you look at the most recent trends, there is a continued decline in the appliance revenue. We expect that trend that we saw in Q4 to continue through Q1 and through most of fiscal year. And that’s pretty normal as we look at the kind of the more rateable business to move to kind of the short-term deferred revenue model where there's more of the billings are flowing through to the P&L.

We still maintain the same predictability of the revenue as result of those billings, but there is an overall shortening of the contract length which moves more of that revenue could be towards the P&L.

Jayson Noland

And then on I guess from an OpEx perspective should we expect to see some level of incremental investment, I know you guys talked about Morrissey's with cloud experience and in the bus store [ph] with the Amazon Learning Center things like that would we expect to see just more cloud investment in general?

BJ Jenkins

Yes. Jayson, it’s BJ. I think when we look at the investment for making, I thought about it’s on a multi-year and last year we started making those investments, but they were really -- what we were able to do is realign and recapture investment from some of our discontinued areas and put those into high growth areas like e-mail and public cloud. And that funded sales capacity investments and marketing investments.

This year we look at this as a continuation. We don’t have the realignment. We captured most of that last year and so now you're seeing in this fiscal year coming up a continuation of that investment to capitalize on those opportunities. In public cloud specifically things like bus store actually Amazon is matching a significant amount of marketing dollars with us to go promote our offering public cloud.

We’re doing similar things with the Microsoft and then we’re matching that with expansion as cloud SEs and cloud account execs who can now capitalize on those opportunities. So when we look at Op income from a cloud like one of the first areas that we’re putting investment into e-mail is really the second and the third is international expansion, is for adding to our renewal fee, our inside sales teams and EBJ [ph] in Europe to capture growth there.

Jayson Noland

Okay. Appreciate the color. Thank you guys.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks Jayson.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alex Henderson from Needham. Please go ahead with your question.

Alex Henderson

Thanks. And I think you guys had a great quarter, so I wanted to talk about something that’s little bit more for forward looking. You made some indications about the partnership with the Zscaler and I was hoping you could give us a sense of where you plan to go with that and how that fits into the architecture of your product offering?

BJ Jenkins

Got it. Thanks Alex. Yes. We’re very excited about the Zscaler partnership and we have closed our first deal now, so we continued to feel great excitement around it. When we’re looking what we’re trying to do strategically is we’re really trying to build the leading cloud delivered security platform for the mid market. And in e-mail and network and data protection we have our own know cloud delivered services there.

When we look less security we had been traditionally strong on that physical appliance side, but that sitting in our legacy category and actually have been declining faster than our overall legacy rate. And so we looked at building versus partnering in this area and we look at the Zscaler and felt like we could get a leading cloud delivered web security platform that we could integrate into our offerings both from a deployment and management perspectives. So it looks and feels very much like the Barracuda offering, but bring leading our cloud delivered web security features to the mid market and place that Zscalers has been focused on the enterprise, large enterprise and large service providers.

So it’s really good marriage and partnership to come together like this. We think it’s expands our platform in the mid market. We have large experience selling web gateway, so we don't have to retrain the sales force. They already know how to go sell these offerings. And now having a leading cloud delivered offering we believe this is a strong opportunity going forward in that space.

Alex Henderson

If I could follow-up, is there’s some costs, upfront costs associated with this project. Can you talk little bit about what the expense side of the equation looks like?

BJ Jenkins

Yes. The expense side is really around again marketing and promoting to our partners that we now have this offering in place and the features behind it. We did do, we just had our sales to kickoffs around the world. We trained the folks on it. So there's some training around it. But it's really just about marketing and training are the expenses and then it just commissions on an ongoing basis. And that’s why we’re excited. It’s not a heavy changed type of partnership, it’s something so we’ve sold. We’ve got better offering now and we’re ready to go. So we’re excited about what this can do for us in that space.

Alex Henderson

Do you see doing other transactions similar in this maybe with something like an Alien Vault that has something that's tangential to what you're doing that type of the expansion laterally?

BJ Jenkins

I think we want to prove that this one can work first before we go signing a number of partnerships. And again I think focused on key areas of security as pay-off for us well over the last year. This is one where we improved in offering we already had. And so I think in this year as we look forward we’re going to focus on making Zscaler successful. And then I think if we do that we can earn the right to offer security in other areas of the business.

Alex Henderson

Great. I’ll leave the floor. Thanks you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jonathan Ho from William Blair. Please go ahead with your question.

Jonathan Ho

Hey guys. I just wanted to start-up with the cloud-ready announcement and maybe if you can talk a little bit about what's driving that announcement, as well as maybe the initial customer reception? I think that would be helpful. Thanks.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks Jonathan. I think this is all about removing friction for our customers and partners and helping them move to the public cloud and choose where they want to deploy. I think we see with the lot of the companies that we do compete, but there is a large measure. They want to keep their customer on-premise and out of public cloud it hurts their model.

For us this is incremental to our model, it helps drive the business, it allows the partner to add more value to the customers and bring more value to the customers and it really helps customers grew more rapidly from on-prem to the public cloud. And so this is first and what we believe we’ll be a series of cloud-ready programs that help customers take advantage of Barracuda’s offerings that are so well-suited for public cloud and hybrid environments.

And the initial response from both our partners and customers has been great. We’re going to continue to expand this in other areas to help customers move more rapidly, but again, a first in a series of moves that we think help customers take advantage of public cloud.

Jonathan Ho

Got it. And then just relative to the new applicances that you announced on the storage side. Can you maybe talk a little bit about whether there's been any sort of trade down effect just given the improved pricing and as people start to move to AWS in public cloud does that pose a conflict relative to that transition on the appliance side?

BJ Jenkins

So, first I think if you look at the trade down effect, I think there's always been a natural movement in data protection and storage or increased capacity to increase performance, and so this isn’t anything new. That curve continues to be driven where customers get improved capacity as drive speed increase and product capacity is increase. And so we’re doing what we have to do meet the market demand, and we needed – we were behind last year. We caught up and the results of that is been a return to organic growth.

So I think we’re happy with where going. It does have a side-effect just to mention on renewals where a customer who bought a three-year or a five-year solution probably bought something at a much higher rate than it is available today. And again the denominate -- or the numeric rate gets little bit, but smaller as we drive prices down. But ultimately we think is a good thing. We need all those customers and provide them the best service possible.

On the public cloud side I think it's another place for them to protect their data and whether it's our cloud or public cloud, the number one thing our customers care about Jonathan is recoverability. If I have an issue, how do I get that data back and how do I keep my business running with the highest levels of availability? And so we are investing part of our investments are to bring better public cloud type features, due data protection and recoverability, and we think given the experience we have we’re in a good position to do that and do not very well for our customers.

We do think public cloud is becoming a much more important point of the conversation around data protection and we have a lot of R&D focus on that and you'll see it over the coming year a lot of announcements focused on data protection in public clouds. And again I think the key there is recoverability for the customer and how you do that efficiently at a good price.

Jonathan Ho

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from question comes from Melissa Gorham from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with your question.

Melissa Gorham

Okay. Thank you for taking my question. BJ you mentioned that the new cloud solutions are helping you attract enterprise customers. I’m wondering if you could just maybe expand on that little bit. Is there any particular product area that’s resonating with customers? And does not drive any change in your go-to- market to better serve that customer need?

BJ Jenkins

Thanks Melissa. The two products that we've been getting captured in public cloud is been the Web Application Firewall and the Next-Generation Firewall. And I think we’re close to 64 to 1000 customers now. And they really choose our solution driven by first the overall security that we bring to them on the Web Application Firewall and Next Generation Firewall. But the way it’s delivered it works very well in distributed environments. It gives secure connectivity to the users. They get efficient traffic management. They don't have to backhaul their traffic through their primary data center, users can go directly into the public cloud with the same security experience they get out of their traditional security architecture.

This is that efficiency of this and the security posture of this is driving enterprise customers to look at us. Now the way we’re servicing those customers is not by building a traditional enterprise sales force. It is been using a very similar model to what we deploy here at Barracuda traditionally for the mid-market and that is using you know as SEs and account executives to deliver proof-of-concepts often unshared screens not in the same location to spin up instances of those customers applications in AWS and in Microsoft, show them how they work, show them the ease of, show them the single pane of glass management which leads to that sale.

And now we have over 1000 customers. So I think we have more experience than anybody does in each of these clouds. We’re backing that up with our own resources and I think that’s what helping scale the business.

Melissa Gorham

Okay. Got it. And then just quick one for Dustin. In terms of thinking about how the on-premise legacy business will try, I know you said that you expect the billings growth continue decline into next year. But I'm just wondering is there a point that you think that starts to level off and we’ll start to see more moderation in declines or just continue this trajectory?

BJ Jenkins

Let me – sorry Melissa I’ll jump in on Dustin and then I can have him add in. But let me just give a view to everybody on billings and how we think about the categories on a go forward basis. I think the first thing is when we look at the core business we aspire to drive greater than 20% growth. That's where the investments are being made. We’ve been driving over 20% growth and that's where we want to continue to maintain as we go forward and we see those opportunities there.

The second thing as we model the legacy business for the coming years, to decline by 10%. And that’s what it’s decline for the last fiscal year. In the second half we performed a little bit better. It was 5% and 4% in the second half. But when you look at some of the puts and takes and how customers are moving from on-prem to our cloud-delivered services, we felt the right way to do that was not a legacy in the 10% range.

And we’ve made investments where we can hopefully do better. But that’s how we’re thinking about. And then finally non-core, coming in last year we did about 13 million in non-core. We’ve continued to exit those businesses and so that will continue to be a headwind in the coming year for billings as we exit all those categories, so that 13 is going to continue to shrink and be a headwind on the business. So I’m not sure if that answered kind of how we think about the billings category. Was that what you’re trying to get at?

Melissa Gorham

Yes. And it’s perfect. Thank you.

Dustin Driggs

And just so from a revenue perspective given those outlined on the billing side, obviously the revenue flows through based on the waterfall. And as I explained earlier, the appliance waterfall to get some counts, some of the existing contracts that are on the books and those are going to maintained – stay on books for another 12 months just kind of our line of sight on those. So that’s really kind of the history of what’s already happened from a billing side that’s rolling to the P&L and what we think about going forward in terms of our topline opportunity is really on the billing side and the opportunity that BJ outlined.

Melissa Gorham

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Okay. Ladies and gentlemen as we do move forward we are running a little short on the allotted time for today's call. So if you could please limit yourself to a single question. Our next question comes from Andrew Nowinski from Piper Jaffray.

Andrew Nowinski

Thanks. I guess, my question will be on your E-mail Threat Scan tool. I know you said in the past that when you run that tool, you’re finding vast majority of cases, malware and customers in-boxes in their Office 365 deployment. I guess I'm curious; have you see any sort of changes in Microsoft posture with regard to their own security offerings? I know there are big part of yours, but are you seeing any sort of change there in terms of what they're doing on security?

BJ Jenkins

Andrew, it’s BJ. We definitely, Microsoft is continuing to improve their offering and then we see that in the threat scan results, but we still as we do scan continue to find malware and threat that are getting through and that need to be remediated or solved for. So we definitely see the investment they are making and improvements. I think we feel good about the innovation that we’re driving in our offerings. We have a robust roadmap around the scanning tool and things will be able to do for customers

And I would say the other area where we certainly see a lot of activity is around spear phishing and the ability to deal with spear phishing. And it's another area where we feel really strong about our roadmap and the work that our R&D teams are doing to deliver innovative leading capabilities here. So, even as Microsoft improves there’s still large areas of protection and security needed by our customer base taken advantage of it.

Andrew Nowinski

Great. Thanks guys.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Andrew.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rob Owens from Pacific Crest. Please go ahead with your question.

Rob Owens

With the constraints of only one question I'll try and keep it quick. Dovetailing I guess Mr. Fishbein’s question kind of start things around renewal rates, and if I look at the acceleration you saw in billings in the second half whether it was gross billings or net billings that we are going to calculate, how should we think about puts and takes within the model just as this year plays out, because I think your 5% revenue growth at the midpoint to begin the year with acceleration throughout the year and if I look at your billings acceleration in 2017 and the question is around that echo effect, does Q1 represent the bottom here or should we think of Q2 as a bottom, because obviously within your guidance it does imply acceleration in the back half. Thanks.

BJ Jenkins

Hey Rob just to clarify when you say that are you talking about revenue bottom or billings bottom?

Rob Owens

The revenue side, yeah BJ, because you are going to have some echo from the weak prior billings number that you saw especially in the first half of this year and I think that’s reflected both in subscription and revenue here. So, you are guiding to acceleration when do we see that revenue number then bottom as an aggregate revenue number?

Dustin Driggs

Yeah, I think hey Rob, this is Dustin. So I think there is a couple of things that I work here. Sequentially in Q1, we do see a few more revenue days than we do in Q4. So there is a little bit of a bump sequentially. And then I think that we would start to see the sequentially the revenue will probably flatten out from there and then we start to see the echo effect and the tail of the appliance revenue rolling off in the second half of the year. So there is a couple of sequential handling related items as well as just the echo effect of the appliance rolling off and it will be more heavily weighted in terms of the roll off in the first half of the year versus the second half of the year.

Operator

And our next question comes from Robert Breza from Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead with your question.

Robert Breza

Hi, thanks for taking my question. This is quickly maybe Dustin if you could kind of help us understand when you speak to or spoke to the core billings growth 20%, can you just give some color, you know maybe not quantitatively but can you give us some color on how you think about the growth rates maybe for e-mail, next generation firewall, how do guys look at where that growth is coming in, who is going to grow fast or what segments are going to grow faster? Thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Hey Rob, it’s BJ. I’ll jump in on that. If you look at the makeup of the 20% there’s obviously things that are growing you know faster in that rate and slower in that rate. The Essentials business, given we introduced in the year ago is growing much higher than that rates and you know while a small number, it’s scaling rapidly, so you know that one significantly higher. Our network security business has been right in the vicinity of the core growth rate, so growing faster in the market we’ve been taking share. Our Intronis business has been in mid-teens so you can think a little less than the core rate and then our back up business has been below that rates, also but we returned back to organic growth and so when you take all those components we get to a place where we have been in the 20s and we think we continue to drive that.

If you look at sub segments, part of the cloud is obviously growing much you know the public cloud component of labs and NG is growing much faster than the 23% also, so that’s another area that’s adding obviously to the core business.

Robert Breza

Great. Thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks Robert.

Operator

Our next question comes from Erik Suppiger from JMP. Please go ahead with your question.

Erik Suppiger

Yeah thanks. Just trying to get my hands around the renewal rates, if your duration is coming down it would seem as though the deferred revenue would slow but both the short term and the long term deferred revenue did have some growth, can you just walk us through a little bit on how the duration is not impacting the deferred revenue?

Dustin Driggs

Yeah hey Eric, this is Dustin. So just on the renewal rates, I think we have talked about this but you know so what we are seeing here is a slight decrease in the contract lengths and the overall renewal, but the pool that we are calculating that off of is getting bigger because of the value of the expiring contract. So we are seeing three and five year expiring contracts renew at typically one year and that one year renewal has been pretty consistent, but declining slightly over the last 12 months.

And so in terms of the way that rolls into – so obviously there is more than, there is the new business that goes into the different revenue balance as well. So but the combination of the new and the renewal contract lengths are both declining slightly year-over-year and sequentially. So we will start to see a movement away from the long term and towards the short term and of the deferred revenue. The only other impact of that is just going to be a little bit of the timing around when those contracts actually start. So there could be some timing related to that, that is that could have a quarter to quarter impact on the short term versus the long term make up of the deferred revenue. But overall…

Erik Suppiger

Would we eventually see the long term deferred revenues coming down?

Dustin Driggs

Yeah we have seen that overall that the long term is growing slower than the short term, and that trend will definitely continue.

Erik Suppiger

Okay. Thank you.

Dustin Driggs

Thanks, Eric.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the allotted time for today’s question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference call back over to BJ Jenkins for any closing remarks.

BJ Jenkins

I just want to say thanks to all of you for joining us and showing your interest in Barracuda and I want to thank all of Barracuda’s employees, our partners and customers for their continued support. We look forward to catching up with everyone soon. Thanks for joining today.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded. We do thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.