Buy Park And Don't Pass Go

Its balance sheet and operating platform are well positioned to execute these larger transactions.

I am seeking to invest in Lodging REITs, where I see significant upside.

Strong corporate earnings growth indicates that the current cycle hasn't reached the end of the road.

The Lodging REIT sector is one of the most volatile REIT sectors, and as a result, REITs have historically underperformed the overall REIT market.

The hotel REIT sector typically outperforms the REIT index (substantially) during periods of rising rates, but according to Floris van Dijkum, REIT analyst with Boenning & Scattergood, "that script hasn’t worked out so far this year."

According to van Dijkum:

Business demand that typically accounts for 75% of high-quality hotel demand should increase in 2017 due to stronger corporate profitability. Yet we forecast marginal sector earnings growth over the next two years given a more cautious outlook on demand combined with supply growth.

During the past 3-year and 5-year periods, hotels underperformed the RMS by 17.2% and 8.7% respectively. During the last 1-year period, however, hotel REITs have outperformed RMS by 14.7%.

Strong corporate earnings growth indicates that the current cycle hasn't reached the end of the road. Corporate profits typically drive business demand, which is the largest demand driver for hotels at approximately 75%.

For high-quality hotels, approximately two-thirds of the business demand in U.S. hotels comes from transient (not booked under group rate), while group represents approximately a quarter of total hotel demand.

REITs own around 17,000 hotels and 35,000 rooms, representing approximately 7% of the total number of rooms in the U.S. While this suggests that Lodging REITs have considerable opportunity to consolidate (and produce economies of scale), the limited liquidity in the sector is cause for enhanced volatility.

Due to the choppy landscape surrounding the Lodging REIT sector (and limited liquidity attributes), I am maintaining a more cautious positioning. Specifically, I am seeking to invest in Lodging REITs where I see significant upside - a combination of high-quality and reliable dividend growth potential.

Today, I am adding a new REIT to my "Intelligent REIT Lab," and as the title to my article suggests - Buy Park And Don't Pass Go - I am also adding this new REIT to my Durable Income Portfolio.



Buy Park And Don't Pass Go

Based in McLean, Virginia, Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was formed when Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) spun off most of its owned real estate into a separate public REIT. Park Hotels is the latest entrant into a sector long dominated by Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST), which still dwarfs all other stock exchange-listed hotel REITs in terms of size.

Park Hotels had a market capitalization of nearly $5.3 billion (in early February), while Host's market cap was more than $13 billion at the time.

In a REIT.com article, Patrick Scholes, a lodging analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, said:

Your typical hotel REIT tends to have a market capitalization of anywhere from $1 billion to $2 billion. Prior to the formation of Park Hotels, if you were a large-cap investor who needed liquidity, there was only one name in which you could invest, Host.

Park Hotels owns a $9 billion portfolio of 67 large-scale, high-end hotels, including iconic properties stretching from coast to coast. Its trophy properties include the New York Hilton, which spans an entire city block in Midtown Manhattan; the landmark, 1,544-room Hilton Chicago Downtown, boasting nearly 200,000 square feet of meeting space; and the oceanfront, 2,860-room Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu.

There is strong potential in the 35,000-room portfolio of upper-upscale and luxury hotels, and Park Hotels through acquisitions of like properties in leading hotel and resort markets, already has holdings in 14 of the top 25 U.S. hotel markets.

Park is one-brand concentrated right now, but the company says it "seeks brand and operator diversity over time." This is similar to what happened in 1993, after Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) spun off what is now Host Hotels.

The pictures below illustrate Park's diversified exposure to attractive markets:

Around 74% of Hotel EBITDA comes from coastal markets, and 91% of Hotel EBITDA is from Top 25 Markets and resort destinations:

While Park lacks diversified brand affiliations, the company mitigates the risk by owning such a diversified portfolio:

Its portfolio's strong group positioning increases visibility into forward bookings and reduces operating volatility by enhancing the stability and predictability of revenue throughout the lodging cycle.

Top 25 Hotels: Group/Transient Mix: 31% / 63%. Park's strategy will be to "Group Up" and drive that mix up another 400bp to 35% Group demand. The portfolio contains 26 properties with over 25,000 sq. ft. of meeting space and 6 properties with over 125,000 sq. ft. of meeting space in top convention markets, generating robust corporate meeting and group business. Supply and demand trends favor large, group-oriented hotels for the foreseeable future.

Size and Scale of Park Creates Competitive Advantage

Park is the second-largest publicly traded Lodging REIT:

It Ranks Among the Top 25 Largest REITs

Iconic Assets Valued at Well Below Replacement Cost

Park's assets are currently valued at a significant discount to replacement cost:

Growth through Disciplined Allocation

The REIT's focus is on building a portfolio of Upper Upscale and Luxury branded assets in Top 25 markets and premium resort destinations. It pursues larger-scale deals (assets and portfolios) that offer significant value-add opportunities.

The company seeks to diversify its brand (beyond Hilton) and operator mix to include other global manager / franchisors. Park will opportunistically recycle capital, selling out of slower-growth, non-core assets and reinvest in higher-growth markets.

Less competition exists on larger transactions, as only a limited number of investors have access to the equity needed to pursue $250+ million single assets.

Consequently, the share of deals pre-empted and executed off-market increases in conjunction with deal size, thereby enhancing the price negotiation leverage for an eligible buyer. Park's balance sheet and operating platform are well positioned to execute these larger transactions.

The company intends to focus on owning hotels and resorts in the Luxury and Upper Upscale segments. Park focuses on recognizable products compared to independent hotels struggling to differentiate their offerings. Loyalty programs help to drive recurring sales, while lowering new customer acquisition costs. Hilton (~60 million members) and Marriott, including Starwood (NYSE:STWD) (~100 million members), have ~50% of sales stemming from customers within their loyalty programs.

Park has the ability to achieve increased direct-to-consumer sales, minimizing OTA / wholesale commissions and increasing revenue to the company. This means significantly lower distribution costs for the OTA business, given the negotiating power of brands.

Park can more effective compete against Airbnb (Private:AIRB), particularly with respect to frequent travelers, who appreciate the reliability and security of branded hotels.

Active Asset Management: Hands-on Approach

Hilton continues to manage the vast majority of Park's properties it spun off. Oversight of operations under Park creates a system of checks and balances that should eventually translate into higher profits.

Hilton, like most brand owners, doesn't have corporate oversight of property-level management to make sure they are maximizing profits for the owner.

Park is able to maximize each asset's full potential through a focused approach on revenue management and cost containment initiatives, while purposefully addressing capital needs, including ROI opportunities.

CapEx: Over $1.3 Billion Has Been Reinvested in Park's Hotels

Park has invested heavily to drive market share and ensure strong competitive positioning of its portfolio. The company continues to consistently renovate to adapt to evolving customer preferences and the latest technology.

Renovations have been focused on guestroom design, open and activated lobby areas, food and beverage and public spaces, and modernized meeting spaces. Park creates value through repositioning select hotels across brands or chain scale segments, and exploring adaptive reuse opportunities for highest and best use. (No major deferred maintenance.)

The Balance Sheet

Park is extremely well capitalized with $214 million of unconsolidated JV debt (pro rata). The company is targeting an investment grade leverage profile over time. It has a healthy fixed versus floating mix: 74% fixed / 26% floating.

Park has ample liquidity, with $183 million of unrestricted cash available as of 12/31/16 following the E&P dividend (cash portion of $110 million). In addition to cash, it has access to a $1 billion revolving credit facility, with minimal debt maturities.

The REIT's absolute debt-to-EBITDA is at 3.6x, which is higher than the peer average (second-highest). Park is expected to refinance its largely CMBS debt to more traditional unsecured notes, as CMBS debt tends to be less flexible.

Buy Park And Don't Pass Go

I have provided my initial review of Park Hotels & Resorts, and I have concluded that the company is attractive. I am initiating an immediate Buy recommendation. PK trades below the sector average FFO multiple of 10.3x, based on 2017 estimates (its peers include HST, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), and LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO)).

Here's a snapshot of Park's dividend yield compared with that of the peer group:

As you can see, it has an attractive dividend yield and also a modest AFFO payout ratio:

On January 9th, Park Hotels & Resorts declared a special dividend of $2.79 per share (the "E&P Dividend"), or approximately $551 million. The stock/cash component is expected to be split 80%/20%. On February 27th, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43/share, equating to a 6.5% dividend yield. Assuming a 65-70% FFO payout ratio and the mid-point of FFO guidance for 2017, the potential yield could be 7.1%, or 220bp above the Lodging REIT peers.

Do you see why I am now suggesting to Buy Park And Don’t Pass Go?

But wait, it also has the highest FFO growth forecasted, as illustrated below:

Similar to Realty Income (NYSE:O) in the Net Lease REIT sector, Park enjoys a similar size advantage (in the Lodging sector), as the company is able to enhance price negotiations by flexing its size and financial muscle. Its balance sheet and operating platform are well positioned to execute these larger transactions, and the company should be able to benefit from the continued consolidation within the lodging sector.

For a complete list of all Rhino Ratings check out The REIT Beat. In a few days I will be providing weekly updates on all of my REIT portfolios as well.

Author Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: Investor Presentation for PK and F.A.S.T. Graphs.

REITs mentioned: Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR), Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO), Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP), Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, LaSalle Hotel Properties, RLJ Lodging Trust, Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT), FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP), Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT).

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR, APTS, ARI, BXMT, CCI, CCP, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GPT, HASI, HTA, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, PEB, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.