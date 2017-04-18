Buy This, Not That: Gold To Rally, Inflation To Fall Further

The world has two events coming up this week that I think will drive the markets significantly: The French election and the showdown with North Korea. Both of these are going to be potentially contentious. At the same time, recent economic data suggest there is a slowing of the United States economy. Specifically, there was negative data for retail sales and for inflation. If the economy slows, inflation will follow suit. However, despite gold's use as an industrial metal and its coincidental input into the inflation data, gold will go higher because of its get-political outlook, whereas the inflation data will head lower. Translation, buy (NYSEARCA: GTIP), sell (NYSEARCA: CPI).

The situation in North Korea is heading to some kind of stand-off. My personal thoughts on this are that Trump has ordered missile interceptor missiles to the region. Any time North Korea launches a test missile towards the Sea of Japan, the defense missile in that region will knock it out of the sky. Trump basically wants to thumb a nose at North Korea. This is a simple solution. China will not really want the United States to utilize this kind of technology in its backyard. Trump would then be able to use that as a negotiating tactic to reign in North Korea. Gold will get a bid tone on that, albeit one that will on efficacy.

The real issue going forward for the next two weeks is the French election. It is anyone's guess as to what is going to happen with that. And that is exactly why gold will see its safe-haven status brought into play. The two front-runners, Macron and Le Pen, are going to have a run-off two weeks after this Sunday's election to determine who wins. If Le Pen wins, the possibility of a referendum on remaining in the EU is a near certainty. Whether the people vote to remain or stay is another unforeseen variable. For the upcoming election, some 40% of the French voters are undecided. The lack of certainty is going to push people out of their current assets and into something more safe-haven like. Gold has had a bid from both the North Korea tension and the French vote.

However, as I have said, I think the North Korea issue will dissipate. Once the world sees that Trump is not going to start World War III but, instead use tactics that make North Korea look incapable, then the bid in gold will lesson tone from this variable. In fact, within the missile defense system program is a first strategy to foil the missile before it even gets off the ground. North Korea tried to launch a missile on Saturday and it failed. Did the United States do that?

As for France, there are 11 presidential candidates. Only 2 will move on. The nation then needs to decide between the two, and perhaps, it will be clearer to figure out who is leading at that point once the field gets narrowed. However, I always point towards Brexit and Trump, two populist movements that surprised the world. I believe that Le Pen has a very good chance, although calling the election is too early. If France were to do the unthinkable, vote to leave the EU, that would be it for the EU. The European Union can survive Great Britain leaving. However, the EU is centered around France.

Gold will move higher on this until the pieces of the puzzle sort themselves out. In the meantime, inflation is starting to head lower as we saw on Friday with the release of the CPI data in the United States. The U.S. economy is slowing down and price pressures are waning, if, but modestly.

The CPI, an inflation ETF, should track lower over the next several weeks as more and more data comes in to support the economy slowing. For now, and until France gets sorted out, gold will head higher on the safe-haven status.

GTIP, a gold ETF, will move higher in connection to the base commodity. If Le Pen wins, gold will move up considerably and quickly. It has already had a strong big move the past few weeks considering events around the world. Based upon the polling, as well as the surprise of Brexit and the surprise that is the Trump presidency, I am more inclined to be a believer that France is about to elect a far-right extremist. The air of populism is blowing around the world. Job growth is not as strong as it could be in many parts of the world; France has a 10% unemployment rate. These variables are not exactly the same that elected President Trump. But that populism is the same with Le Pen speaking terse rhetoric any moment she can. Voters are buying into that.

Until the political landscape becomes clear, and assuming there is solidity in the European Union, gold is going to continue to move higher. If Le Pen takes the first round with a higher percentage, then gold moves much higher. If Le Pen's polls show sustainability going into the overall election, the bid in gold will be very pronounced. The threat of disbanding the EU is too great.

However, if there is any kind of weakness in Le Pen's numbers, then gold will settle down. Until then, I am going long gold.

Interestingly, despite gold being an input as a material for inflation, I see a divergence of these two charts, the CPI and the GTIP. If gold does move higher it will not have an effect on the CPI ETF. Inflation is going lower, but gold will go higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.