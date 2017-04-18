Wal-Mart: I Like What I See, But It's Still Hard To Profit

Thesis

Positive moves from Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) in terms of initiative, new management, and technology. Valuation is still an issue. And it is still too expensive to be attractive at current levels.

Recent News

Wal-Mart is smart, creative, and innovative, and this has the potential to be a good strategy. It speaks to new ideas and creativity from the Jet.com acquisition.

Walmart has a new kind of discount - and it's impossible for Amazon to beat Walmart has been ramping up its ecommerce operations since its $3 billion purchase last year of Jet.com, which was founded by Lore. The idea for the "pickup discount" was inspired by Jet, which is known for its so-called smart-cart options that allow shoppers to save money if they bundle purchases into larger packages or give up services like free returns.



Execution

Getting customers into the store is great, except that the execution needs to go well. The stores need to be appealing and well stocked with the correct merchandise. Otherwise, the strategy will not deliver in terms of moving the needle.

Valuation

The issue I have right now is that the shares are still not attractive enough for a company that has to compete with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). I would want a large margin of safety to compensate for the risk.

Not attractive enough

Price-to-Earnings

The P/E at near 17x is too expensive for a company with minimal or no growth.

Earnings

Estimates of $4.32 for 2016 and $4.54 for 2017 (MarketSmith). The P/E is thus 3x the actual growth rate of the company. Zero growth in 2017/2018 and 5% growth estimate for 2019.

Current Ratio

I would want to see a current ratio closer to 2x, and it is currently below 1x.

Book Value

Additionally, the book value of 2.86 is higher than the 2x or lower that I would want to see.

Not Enough Margin of Safety

At the current valuation, I don't see the requisite margin of safety. The cash flow is not large enough, the dividend is nice but nothing special, and the buyback is not large enough to entice me at this level.

Low-Margin Business

Low-margin businesses are less attractive. Especially when they have such a fierce competitor in Amazon. Wal-Mart would be much more attractive if the valuation was lower to provide more safety in the shares. High P/E relative to growth and low margins is not attractive.

Amazon

It's a myth that Amazon is a low-margin business. Obviously, the efficiencies that the company has created in its business are formidable.

Amazon is a tough, brutal competitor.

This graph speaks for itself. And the sector has been under intense pressure due to Amazon.

Warren Buffett and Wal-Mart

Warren Buffett has enormous amounts of cash to invest, and he does not hold to strict Graham and Dodd valuations anymore. The shares do not seem attractive to a value investor at the current time. I'm not sure why Mr. Buffett found the shares attractive in the first place, but he recently sold them.

Buffett on Wal-Mart:

Warren Buffett had a simple answer to why Berkshire Hathaway recently sold 90 percent of its Wal-Mart stock. "Retailing is very tough and I think the online thing is very tough to figure out," Buffett said on CNBC's Squawk Box this morning. And that's why he doesn't own Amazon, which he called a "tough, tough, tough competitive force." "Wal-Mart is pushing forward with online and has all kinds of strengths, but I decided to look at a little easier game," Buffett said. Berkshire Hathaway sold about $3 billion worth of Wal-Mart stock in the last quarter.



At best, due to the actual execution of new developments, one needs to wait to see if these initiatives become significant. I think this is good news - potentially very good news - for current shareholders.

Strategy

This discount news is highly positive for Wal-Mart and makes the situation worth watching. Unfortunately, I need a high probability of profit, and there is not one here.

This news is not yet significant enough to impact Amazon. And the overall valuation of Wal-Mart is not attractive enough to present an opportunity for profit at the current time.

Conclusion

Creative, innovative ideas coming from the new management team is good news for current Wal-mart shareholders. However, due to the threat of Amazon and valuation issues, it is, as yet, a situation that needs to be watched.

