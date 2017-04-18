Frontier Communications: Dividend Cut Is Imminent And Inevitable

While the 20.5% dividend that Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) pays seems very attractive, I think it is likely to be cut. In 2016, Frontier Communications was only able to pay its dividend by issuing new debt. The free cash flow dropped throughout the last 5 years and a higher percentage of free cash flow went to dividends in 2015 and 2016. This indicates that the company is having a hard time keeping up with its payments.

Still, the board is trying to keep the stock attractive to stockholders by all but promising to maintain the dividend. This scenario seems unlikely because the company would not have been able to pay its dividend in 2016 if it had not issued $1,487 million in net debt. This article will focus on the company's (in)ability to keep paying its debt and explore what options management has to solve this problem. There are a few options if management wishes to uphold the current payout ratio: increasing its revenue (and thus cash flow), issuing new debt and increasing margins by lowering costs.

Increasing revenue

The company is planning to integrate its own video products with others and actually embedding some of the other videos. Here's an excerpt from the transcript with how they plan on doing that:

so on the over-the-top products, we're looking at the technology to integrate our own video product with others and actually embedding some of the others. As you know or have seen probably, whether it's Netflix or some others in our own video guide." - Dan McCarthy

Management is not sure about how it will integrate the over-the-top video product. The reason for its uncertainty has to do with doubts about its competitiveness. This according to a quote from the same transcript:

How we do it, whether we do it on our own which we frankly have the capabilities to do, it's just a matter of whether or not the product set with our current content rights is the right product set to bring to market to be competitive or with a partnership with others." - Dan McCarthy

It's unclear what the cost basis will be. So there's not really a clear view on whether this will help increase its gross and net margin. However, considering that management has doubts about the competitiveness of its product, we might be able to deduce that this is as a result of a high-cost basis. After all, a low-cost basis means a low mark-up is needed for profitability, which in turn means that such a product can be very competitive in terms of costs.

Debt and cost savings

Management is trying to create additional financial flexibility by extending its credit facility from 2018 to 2022 and by amending our term loan covenants and unifying them with the revolver. Here's what Dan McCarthy had to say about the company's current financial position:

We have relatively low debt maturities over the next three years, with $363 million due this year; $733 million due 2018, the majority of which is in Q4 of 2018; and $818 million due 2019. Existing liquidity together with ongoing cash flow from operations will enable us to meet these maturities and reduce leverage over time." - Dan McCarthy

The debt maturity of 2017, $363 million, can't be paid with the free cash flow of $265 million. The company needs to refinance the debt and judging by its desire to amend the credit facilities, it seems likely that this is how it will repay the $363 million. Another problem that arises is that the company does not have enough cash to pay the dividend. The company has about $522 million in cash and pays an annual dividend of $707 million. In other words, the total incoming cash for 2017 will be about $787 million. If it chooses to pay the dividend, it will be left with $80 million in cash. This is a dangerously low cash balance for a company of this size, because it reduces the liquidity to almost zero.

Let's say the company pays the dividend in 2017 and are left with $80 million in cash. This only increases its problems in 2018. It would still have to pay $707 million in dividends, and on top of that, it would need to raise enough cash to pay an additional $733 million. The company cannot keep borrowing forever, and this fact is highlighted by the fact that it is seeking to amend its loan term covenants. In other words, refinancing its debt is getting very difficult for the company. This is very obvious if we consider that the company had $17.5 billion in debt and $265 in free cash flow (calculated by subtracting operating cash flow by the capital expenditures) in 2016. Had the company not had a net borrowing of $1,487 (debt issued-debt repaid), the cash balance would be -$258 even if we assume that the company didn't pay a dividend.

The question for 2018 is whether Frontier Communications will be able to pay the debt of $733 million and the dividend. The goal of the company is to keep the dividend at its current rate. So the only option to maintain the dividend and to be able to pay its debts is to issue new debt. In other words, if the company wants to pay the dividend, it's going to need roughly $1 billion this year in cash it doesn't have.

Cost savings

One of the goals of the management for 2017 and 2018 is to reduce costs. Here's what Perley McBride said about the cost savings:

We will also continue to identify additional expense-reduction opportunities unrelated to the synergies over the course of 2017 and into 2018, with the objective of offsetting the declining trend in revenue. Our synergies and cost savings will be achieved through a number of initiatives, including enhanced discipline in managing video content at each renewal cycle, IT initiatives that will enable operational improvements and make us more productive, rationalization of our facilities and real estate footprint, exiting unfavorable leases and leveraging third-party services"

According to Perley McBride a number of cost savings will be achieved. However, it is not clear how much will be saved by the initiatives. We can rightfully question if management really has a clear view on how to cut costs or if these are just words to appease investors. If we compare Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to FTR, there definitely appears to be room to further cut costs. Verizon's operating margin is around 21%, while Frontier's operating margin is 10%. But without clear dollar targets, it's hard to take their words very seriously.

Conclusion

It is pretty obvious that the company is not able to pay its dividends without taking drastic measures. The last option would be to issue even more debt, but how long will this policy hold? The fact that management is working on amending its covenants suggests that it is looking to assume additional debt. Presumably, this is to finance the dividend. However, covenants cannot be amended forever, so this option is also getting more and more difficult. Without any structural and sustainable changes, it is hard to imagine the dividend not being cut.

Note: All quotes are from the same transcript.

