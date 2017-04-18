Microsoft Stock: Coming Price Range As Seen By BIG$ Funds

The upfront conclusion

Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock is marginally attractive to investors whose principal concern is wealth-building through capital gains. Investors with interest in income or defensive protection are urged to invest their time and attention in more productive (for them) articles on Seeking Alpha.

This stock ranks 5th in the 50 stocks and ETFs of most interest to SA readers, and ranks 160 among the ~2,500+ issues we evaluate daily, based on coming price expectations of experienced, well-informed, at-risk, market professionals.

The past 6 months daily forecast trend

Hedging by market professionals to protect at-risk commitments of their firm's capital - necessary for balancing buyer~seller transaction volumes - provides a sophisticated, indirect way to see just how far up and down market prices of stocks and ETFs are believed likely to travel. Beliefs of experienced professionals witnessing the "order flow" of clients in daily contact with them, typically over several years.

Analysis of specific security market actions subsequent to those expectations provides a qualitative sense of how well prior forecasts like those of today led to profitable positions. Figure 1 pictures the ranges and trend of price expectations - from recent prior to current day - and holds a mini-table of related data analysis.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines here span the range of price being hedged against by the market-making [MM] community. They protect their firm capital temporarily put at-risk to "fill" the "other side" of volume block trades in the subject security on each date indicated. Derivative securities used to provide the hedging protection must contemplate the likely extent of the subject's coming prices.

The heavy dot is the subject's end of day market quote that day. It defines the upside and downside price change prospects held likely. The balance of those proportions is measured by the Range Index [RI]. It tells what percentage of the entire forecast span is below the current market quote. Here it is 36, indicating 2 times as much upside as downside, normally a good proposition. Maybe this time the future will be better.

The row of data between the two pictures uses the RI's history to evaluate how effective today's RI has been in the 3 months following each of 325 similar RIs of the past 5 years.

Definition of the data items is as follows:

Range Index: Percentage of High Forecast minus Low Forecast range lying below Current Price

Sample Size: The number of prior day forecasts at RIs like today's, out of past five years' days of forecasts

Sell Target Potential: Percent the High Range Forecast is above the Current Price

Drawdown Exposure: Average of each Sample's worst-case next three-month experiences

Win Odds: Percentage of Sample with profit at three months or on first Sell Target closeout

% Payoff: Average size of all Sample closeout prices from their Current Price cost*

Days Held: Market-day count from forecast day to closeout day

Annual Return: CAGR of % Payoff in number of Days Held of market-days year (252)

Cred.Ratio: Forecast credibility, measured by % Sell Target divided by % Payoff

* position costs are at closing prices of next market day after forecast.

The lower "thumbnail" picture in Figure 1 shows the distribution of RIs over the past 5 years of daily forecasts. RIs other than today's are likely to produce different data.

The current RI is toward the far left side of the 5-year distribution, often a strong positive. This sample of 325 prior forecasts like this is large enough for its results to be taken seriously.

The population of forecasts this issue is drawn from

The average of current MM population (2644) forecasts and the average of its best 20 are in Figure 2, along with the current forecast for the market index ETF, SPY.

Figure 2

Source: blockdesk.com

Some additional weekly interval forecasts

For historical perspective, Figure 3 provides once-a-week extracts of the current subject's daily prior forecasts to form a 2-year weekly history of forecasts.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Analysis of Figure 1's data row

Some points in time offer little help on many stocks and ETFs for investors concerned with building capital wealth by equity investment.

That is not the case here, now, for Microsoft, Inc. - a stock of high interest to Seeking Alpha readers and contributors. Its upside prospect is significantly larger than its drawdown experiences following prior forecasts like today's. Its Win Odds of 72 make the profit potential in the coming 3 months for a buy today better than a coin-flip, but not as large (80 or above) as we prefer.

The Figure 3 picture of the past two years makes apparent a stock price rebound is under way. The question here is: How likely is its continuation, and if so, how far and how fast?

We often find that there is sufficient correspondence between MM forecast Range Indexes and subsequent price changes to provide encouraging credibility in a present situation. That relationship is shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4

Source: blockdesk.com

This unusually-organized table takes its data from all the market days of the past 5 years. Each day is a starting point for the CAGR calculations of price changes from the date of the MM Range Index forecast to the number of subsequent market days indicated by the yellow column footers.

The blue central row averages all of those forecasts, so it is a measure of the annual rate of rise in the stock's price (some 19%) over that 5-year period.

Each of the other rows contains only those forecasts indicating upside to downside proportions (or greater) indicated by the red and green row captions at left. The magenta 471 indicates the present Range Index - 36 - proportions.

The bold white vs. grey differentiation of the row, column cells indicates a t-test of that cell's statistical significance from the blue row's same column value.

What the magenta and bold white clues are telling us is that the odds are very good that in the next 16 weeks (~4 months), MSFT's price rise may be well above average. That is not a sign of any change in trend.

In addition, among the features of the tool in Figure 4 is the calculation, cell by cell, of the proportion of those calculations which were profitable. Those results are shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5

Source: blockdesk.com

It can be seen that at current RI forecast levels, MSFT price changes became profitable better than 80% of the time as the 13-week, 65 market day, 3-month holding period after the date of forecast approached. There is no guarantee that history will be favorably repeated, but the hundreds of prior experiences are encouraging.

This is one reason why the Win Odds are one of our screening tools in selecting the top 20 names for the MM Intelligence lists daily. Reference to Figure 2 will show that the forecast population Win Odds average is only 62, while the top 20 average is 82. That is a big difference between 5 out of 8 wins and 9 out of 11.

Other key qualitative measures of the MM forecasts besides the Win odds are the Credibility Ratio, and the Reward-Risk ratio. Even with good odds, if the %Payoff achieved when the inevitable losses are netted against gains is strikingly below what is currently being indicated as upside in the forecast range, the credibility of the forecast is called into question.

One condition that may cause such an outcome could arise from an underlying price volatility that is high in relation to, or may even exceed, the forecast upside. When that is the case, the Risk-to-Reward ratio is too high. Our measure of that relationship is in terms of the forecast reward, so danger is present when the R~R ratio is significantly below 1.0 and strength is indicated above 1.0. Figure 2 shows the top 20 as having average R~R ratio of 1.4, while the overall forecast population is 0.3. MSFT today is (not shown) just over 1.6 (+7.9/-4.9). SPY is 2.1, derived from +6.6 and -3.2, low volatility experience, but also low reward prospect.

Investors can, and should, have different standards for these qualitative considerations, based on their personal circumstances, so we provide them to be used as deemed appropriate in selections for portfolio holdings.

Conclusion

Using ranking tests of its relative attraction in our overall population of MM forecasts this day, MSFT easily scores in the top 10%, but there are 160 alternative equity choices offering prospects that would be more attractive to many investors. And there are about 2,500 which may be less attractive.

Consideration of alternatives

The ability to monitor such forecast trends frequently is provided by subscription access to the daily updates of pictures like Figures 1 and 3, and other comparative tools looking at reward vs. risk and odds vs. % payoffs. Its annual cost may be the equivalent of two intelligence lists depending on how intensively stocks of interest will be monitored.

Meanwhile, there are at least 20 other (than MSFT) good prospects (Figure 2) to put extracted capital to work. The MM Intelligence lists provide the screening and comparisons which economize the investor's time investment.

