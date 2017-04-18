Fresh Oil Data: How Big Is The Glut?

This doesn't mean that it should be ignored; rather, it should be watched very carefully in the months to come.

Oil prices have recently come under pressure after some miscellaneous oil data has come out that shows the picture in Cushing, the major oil hub of the US, is filling up more almost every week. In a prior article, I covered this and described why I don't see this as a material concern at this moment. The purpose of this piece is not to cover that topic again but is, instead, to go over some other oil-related data that was released in the same report that shows that, despite Cushing's increase, the situation in much (but not all) of the US oil market is recovering nicely for the timebeing. In what follows, I will look at all of this data and more and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Oil inventories took a nice leg lower

The first piece of data I would like to cover here relates to the total oil inventory picture in the US. After all, what matters at the end of the day is how large or small the glut is. Well, according to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), the oil glut just got a little bit smaller. During the past week, according to their estimates, crude stocks managed to fall by 2.1 million barrels from 535.5 million barrels down to 533.4 million. Even though we have seen far larger declines in the past, this is better than the 1.5 million barrel decline analysts anticipated and was far better than the 1.3 million barrel drop estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute). In the graph below, you can see the trend that stocks have taken in the crude space over the past 52 weeks.

*Created by Author

Thankfully, crude wasn't the only area to show improvement during the week. Motor gasoline stocks, for instance, reported a drop of 3 million barrels, falling to 236.1 million, and distillate fuel stocks fell almost as much, dropping 2.2 million barrels to 150.2 million. Another sizable mover to the downside was propane/propylene, which reported a drop of 1.2 million barrels down to 40.4 million barrels, while fuel ethanol saw the smallest decline, dropping 0.8 million barrels to 22.9 million.

Even though these are nice improvements, we would be ill advised to not focus on areas where we saw the situation worsen. The single largest problem area during the week, according to the EIA, was the "Other" category of petroleum products, which reported a jump of 3.6 million barrels from 263.5 million barrels to 267.1 million. Meanwhile, residual fuel stocks ticked up 0.5 million barrels to 40.1 million, and kerosene-type jet fuel inched up 0.4 million barrels to 42.5 million. Desipte these increases, however, the total crude plus petroleum picture for the week got a bit better, falling 4.7 million barrels from 1.3374 billion barrels down to 1.3327 billion barrels.

Same old story with production and demand

For several weeks now, we have seen a rather scary trend in the oil production space. After seeing daily production falling to well under 9 million barrels per day during the drilling downturn, the subsequent surge in drilling activity has sent output higher. During just the past week alone, output in the US managed to come in, according to the EIA, at 9.235 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 36 thousand barrels per day (or 252 thousand barrels for the week) over the 9.199 million barrels per day seen just a week earlier. In the graph below, you can see the trend that crude production has taken over the past 52 weeks.

*Created by Author

Even though the production picture is a bit concerning, we have some comfort in the form of distillate fuel demand. Using the four-week average figure, demand for the product stands at 4.242 million barrels per day. This represents a tremendous 15.6% increase over the 3.671 million barrels per day consumed the same time last year. Unfortunately, we still have some weakness in the area of motor gasoline, with its demand coming in at 9.275 million barrels per day compared to the 9.633 million barrels per day seen a year ago, but with its four-week average figure down just 1% year-over-year, the situation looks less pessimistic than it has for much of 2017.

Rig counts: nothing different

For months now, the rig count in the US has been rising and that hasn't changed over the past week. According to Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), the oil rig count in the US managed to grow by 11 units, rising to 683. This represents a meaningful move higher compared to the 351 units in operation the same time last year and is a scary trend that investors should continue to watch. In Canada, meanwhile, we saw the oil rig count tick down by 2 units to 40. Even though this is a positive and continues the trend seen in our northern neighbor, it's still four times higher than the 10 units in operation the same time a year ago.

How big is the oil glut?

Earlier in this article, I made the case that inventories are lower than they were a week earlier, but just how much do we have to go before we are within a reasonable amount of oil that prices can move higher without the fear of production destroying the market again? Well, in two separate pieces quite a while ago, one in early 2016 and the other in late 2016, I tried to tackle this question. In the first piece, I covered the OECD glut and in the second I focused solely on the glut at sea, which is kept outside of the OECD's numbers.

*Created by Author

Over such a long period of time, the situation has changed on the inventory side of the equation so I figured it might be nice to revisit this and update my numbers. As you can see in the graph above, between 2008 and 2014, the oil supply picture among OECD nations was fairly consistent, allowing things like changes in demand and the health of the economy and the dollar to dictate where prices went more than supply. In 2015, this picture worsened thanks to shale production and, eventually, a rise in output from Saudi Arabia.

Well, if you average out the 2008 through 2014 inventory data, you'll find that a typical amount of crude that we should expect in order for the market to revert to something less bearish than it is today, we would need stocks to average about 2.645 million barrels. If this is true and if OPEC's estimate for February's inventories are right (2.987 million barrels), then the glut for OECD nations should be about 342 million barrels, most of which is tied up in the US.

Now, for sea, the picture is a little trickier. Because we do not know precisely how much of the oil at sea should be there for transportation purposes and how much is there for storage purposes, I had to do something a bit different. In the graph below, you can see the historical ratios, for recent years, of oil at sea relative to global oil demand, the idea here being that there should be a fairly strong relationship between the two. Doing this, we arrive, if we use the same 2008 to 2014 window but if we nix the 2008 because of how high the ratio is (we were in the middle of a crisis still), at a ratio of 10.

*Created by Author

This suggests, if we assume the EIA is correct and the world will consume 98.16 million barrels per day this year, that inventories at sea should be about 981.6 million barrels. Any number above this indicates excess that would be classified as storage. Staying true to this and using OPEC's most recent estimate of oil at sea (1.102 billion barrels), this will add 120.4 million barrels of oil to the glut. Collectively, between the glut at sea and among OECD nations, the glut should be around 462.4 million barrels, which represents 4.7 days of extra oil.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, while it is true that we are dealing with growing US production and motor gasoline is still weaker than I would like, the picture as a whole has shown improvement over the past week. The rising rig count continues to be a concern as well, but if demand remains robust and if OPEC extends its cut, we may be okay in the end. For now, I am continuing to watch the market closely but when we consider the size of the oil glut today, it's possible that any sudden change could take a chunk out of it rather quickly. If my analysis from another article is right and if OPEC's numbers are accurate, we could see around 95 million barrels of excess oil come off the market this year alone, which would represent 20.6% of the existing glut.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY