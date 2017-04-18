Why Netflix May Never Actually Turn A Real Profit

As far back as early 2015, in conjunction with the company's fiscal Q4 results, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings first began the "material profits" schpeel. His vow was to begin producing them by 2017. If Monday evening's Q1 report is any indication, Hastings may have overpromised. He certainly undelivered. Indeed, after several years of merely expanding an unprofitable operation -- on a GAAP but also an operational basis -- one can't help but wonder if it's ever even going to be possible for Netflix to turn a real profit.

The very notion of such is certain to inflame the Netflix die-hards, who will be quick to point out the company was indeed profitable last quarter. All told, Netflix turned $2.63 billion worth of revenue into reported income of $178.2 million, starting a fifth straight year of consistent quarterly income. Better still, per-share profits of 40 cents topped estimates of 38 cents per share, and revenue was essentially in line with expectations.

It's all very compelling stuff, until Netflix starts to pay the rest of its bills that don't count as operational expenses, but arguably should.

The 'Greater Fool' Theory Sounds About Right

Giving credit where it's due (and to divert some of the flak that will inevitably come my way for suggesting Netflix is anything but perfect), it was Wedbush Securities' Michael Pachter that said on Monday Netflix is a "greater fool stock," meaning a purchase of NFLX is essentially a bet on finding someone who will be even more enamored with the story in the future, and will be willing to pay a higher price for it.

Pachter's specific concern(s): A perpetual increase in content costs, coupled with an erroneous assumption that the company will be able to grow its subscriber count forever and either raise prices, lower per-user content spending, or some combination thereof. An increase in competition will keep the monthly cost pretty well contained, and/or force Netflix to continue its spending ramp-up.

Pachter also anticipated negative free cash flow of $500 million for the first quarter. He was wrong. It was only a negative $422 million.... a dubious victory for Netflix to be sure.

It was also the eleventh straight quarter Netflix has booked a negative free cash flow, and though the negative figure hasn't gotten bigger every single quarter since the middle of 2014, it's gotten bigger for most of them. Ditto for operating cash flow, which rolled in at a negative $343 million for the first quarter of 2017.

But the so-called 'Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash' aren't a true picture of Netflix's operational health?

If it were any other company, that's an idea that would be palatable to get behind. In almost all cases, those adjustments that can adversely impact net profits en route to an operating cash flow figure are temporary, and not often significant. These adjustments were and still are primarily intended to account for amortization or depreciation, and then rectify any change in the values of operating assets or liabilities.

That is what Netflix is doing with its net income reconciliation -- technically. Unlike most other businesses though, it's within this reconciliation that the crux of Netflix's business math lies. It matters, because the adjustments that adversely impact real/GAAP operational income are getting bigger at a faster clip than revenue or reported net income is.



Data from Thomson Reuters/image made by author

In other words, ignore these figures at your own peril.

They Sure Look Like Operating Costs

And don't take my word for it. Take a look at the additions and subtractions to net income Netflix factors in here before pinning down a precise operating cash flow figure. The purchase and use of its streaming content -- shows and movies -- as accounted for here. Ditto for accrued expenses. Were that licensed content a physical good, this isn't where it would be accounted for. It would show up on the income statement rather than on the cash flow reconciliation. But, the nature of Netflix's business is one that calls for a slightly different, but materially different, point of view.



Image taken from Netflix's Q1-2017 report

Just to put all of this in perspective, the adjustments to Netflix's stated non-GAAP income have been and continue to be as big if not bigger than reported non-GAAP income itself. That's not completely unheard of, but it's rare.

More important in this case is, if Netflix is ever to be materially profitable, something one on one of the reconciliation lines above is going to have to change. The $64,000 question is, which one will it be? Which one can it be? Streaming content is its business, and the bigger its subscriber base gets, the greater its content costs become.

That's why Netflix is making more of its own content now -- that effort has fixed costs rather than the scaling costs studios and content owners charge Netflix the bigger it gets. That's a brilliant idea too, but thus far, Hastings hasn't kept those costs static. Along with the first quarter report, Netflix reported its total streaming content obligations now tally $15.3 billion, up from Q4's $14.5 billion. That's 50% more than its total content obligation from the same quarter two years earlier.

On that note, Netflix is learning the hard way that it's tough to make really good shows and films. In the movie business, you don't always get a return on your investment. Perhaps home-grown content isn't the panacea it was supposed to be after all.

The counter-response is, where Netflix is today isn't where it's going to be a year from now, or two years from now. Fair enough. Just as a reminder though, that's what Reed Hastings said at the beginning of 2015 about 2017 -- that there would be significant profits by 2017. Technically speaking he has three more quarters to produce them. It's difficult to imagine a radical turnaround taking shape before the end of the year though, with Q1's results setting the pace. Indeed, it's difficult to see what's become a multi-year trend of expenses and liabilities -- and cash flow reconciliations -- taking a different direction in the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line

To its credit, last quarter's bottom line was largely crimped by expansion expenses with Netflix's foreign division. Whereas 41.2% of domestic revenue of $1.47 billion was turned into net margin, only 4.1% of the $1.04 billion worth of international streaming revenue was converted to income. Netflix is spending heavily to grow overseas. The company is also not realizing as much of an economy of scale with smaller individual markets as it enjoys with a large U.S. market. That will get better in time. To what extent it may improve is in question.

With 100 million subscribers in tow, however, Netflix should have enough scale already. Growing the user base won't necessarily make the company any more profitable.

At some point, Netflix will have to collect more than it spends. As of Q1's data though, there's still no clarity as to when that might actually happen.

But, hey.... until enough investors bother looking at Netflix through this lens, Pachter's greater fool theory could keep the stock edging higher. Just don't be the one left holding the bag when the music stops.

