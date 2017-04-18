Expect Gold To Discount Trump's Missiles

Some of the gold newsletters have been talking up gold with yen recently, and seem to have ignored the flight to safety issue created by President Trump's missiles, and the potential for the gold market to promptly discount them.

So gold benefited, while treasuries have suffered; is it likely to hold further?, well the gold charts suggest not. In London for the FTSE, it was business as usual on the day of the Syria strike. It isn't expected to be the start of a change in policy in the US either.

Stock and COT Charts

The COT chart shows a typical current trading position, similar to many in 2015-2016. Source: Barcharts.com

Below is the medium term gold chart. I've highlighted a tendency (general in commodities), to create head and shoulder patterns. There are two descending red trend lines which gold has to cross for a bull market resumption, and currently appears to be putting in a 'head pattern' high. The RSI is over bought, and since the summer has reversed down on the second test of over bought conditions, (imminent).

The short term gold chart carries two different early warnings. RSI at the top which is at 'extreme' over bought levels, also daily candlestick patterns typical of bearish reversals. A 'breaking down' shooting star candlestick, followed by a potential 'abandoned baby', yet to be confirmed. However look at the small crosses at the top of the March high and November RSI high, and the result.

The potential head and shoulders pattern has S1 support on the neckline which would then have selling resistance at both the left should level (at about the same point as the 200ma).

Traders would be wise to be careful at this point. While it's unlikely that the S1 support level could be achieved in a single cycle of the RSI selling off, (in other words, a bounce in between is possible), it would justify the continuation of a bearish trend overall, having failed to take out the 2016 down trend channel.

