Apple's Tax Repatriation Scenarios And How It Impacts Shareholders

Apple's capital efficiency in terms of ROE has trended lower and should be addressed via M&A as opposed to its ASR (accelerated share repurchases) program.

In the past year alone, it's become increasingly apparent that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) needs to further diversify and pursue a growth at all cost strategy to avoid stagnancy and dependence on its cash position to demonstrate stability. We're hoping the company takes a different direction with its M&A strategy upon tax repatriation. However, we recognize that the likelihood of the most optimistic scenario is quite low, even as we explore various M&A scenarios.

Though it's somewhat of an oddity that Amit Daryanani suggested a merger between Apple and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), I think the rationale makes a lot of sense. I know, some have disparaged the comments made by the analyst, but it's worth noting that Daryanani made some pretty salient reports in his in-depth discussion on merger synergies.

There are various paths Apple may pursue outside of media to reach $50 billion+ in total service segment revenue. It's worth noting that the cash pile sitting overseas is generating pathetically low yields and should be utilized from an ROE framework where excess cash should either be deployed or returned to shareholders.

Strategic implications on ROE

I think the scope of the transaction is appealing, because it gives Apple immediacy in scaling up its Apple TV platform, which has great hardware/software functionality paired with an extensive catalogue that can access shows from a variety of networks. However, if Apple were to truly scale the living room experience, it would need more firepower in terms of content and a defensive moat to retain those subscribers, which a Disney acquisition would fulfill.

Notwithstanding, there's the alternative scenario where Apple could grow sales/earnings by taking control of the hardware supply chain in line with what we've witnessed, with various suppliers getting cut off, or M&A rumors involving Toshiba's storage unit. Given Apple's need to reinsert better cost controls to sustain gross margins above 38% for its hardware unit, it would not surprise us if the company were to assemble a wall of patents to sustain higher gross margins. Furthermore, it's worth noting that semiconductors trade at more depressed multiples when compared to other subsectors like internet, fin-tech, and software. So, acquisitions in this space may offer more tangible returns than other M&A scenarios.

It's hard to articulate management's strategy, as it is gearing up for tax repatriation and better cash utilization over the next five years.

(Source: YCharts)

Keep in mind, Apple's ROE has declined because cash keeps piling onto the balance sheet, whereas net income improved marginally y/y when compared to FY'16. Hence, its valuation likely gets discounted, given the less aggressive cash usage and overdependence on communicating stability as opposed to a "growth at all costs" strategy. Furthermore, the management team's conservatism in M&A comes at a time when other tech juggernauts like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) were busy investing back into their businesses in anticipation of future growth.

Even with heightened taxes, we've always wondered whether Apple's management could have been more aggressive in its deployment of cash via international M&A. In other words, while domestic transactions are more liquid and provide immediate revenue/earnings accretion, international M&A would have been a viable short-term solution.

Furthermore, we're not certain whether the EU commissioner can force the company to repay back owed taxes under the EU framework or if Irish tax laws and tax treaties still apply. Hence, we're expecting Apple to retain some of its cash balance in foreign accounts to address the tax implications in an adverse scenario, while repatriating the remaining amount to the United States, where it can pursue domestic M&A.

(Source: Mergermarket)

Keep in mind, M&A volumes in Q1'17 declined by 8% y/y, according to Mergermarket. Hence, a federal tax holiday would likely drive an M&A storm in the technology space, where foreign cash balances among tech companies is much larger than other sectors.

Currently, the international tech firms, such as Facebook, Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet, hold onto a disproportionate international cash position relative to other sectors. So, the current M&A heat map would immediately shift to the tech sector, where current volumes are $19.8 billion (Q1'17) when pertaining to tech. Keep in mind, the aggregate deal volume in 2016 for just the United States was $300 billion.

However, in the scenario of a tax repatriation holiday, we'd imagine M&A volume picking up at a record pace, which would push valuations higher. Therefore, it would be far more pragmatic for Apple's management to pursue transactions where EV/EBITDA, EV/Sales, PEG ratios are more reasonable, thereby reducing the likelihood of overpaying.

To put this in context, the situation mirrors the NBA team cap increases, which resulted in wage inflation. Once the cash returns home for tech companies, the value inflation would diminish post synergies and would require higher IRR (internal rate of returns) to sustain near-/long-term shareholder accretion. There's very little room for error, which is why I'm weighing the likelihood of the company's M&A activities increasing quite high upon cash repatriation, but the scope of acquisitions gets curtailed by the sheer dollar amount returning home.

(Source: BofAML Research)

Until there's confirmation of Congress pushing a pro-growth tax policy through the senate, we're in wait-and-see mode. Of course, there are caveats to this, because the passage of reform is likely more extensive and would take longer to implement. Recent media reports suggest that the GOP is struggling to regain control of its political base, and Democrats have demonstrated opposition to any further legislative changes. It's an uphill battle from here, folks.

Even in an environment of more favorable international tax legislation, the likelihood of Apple paying inflated premiums following $641 billion in foreign cash balances returning to the United States seems low. The $641 billion figure for just tech alone dwarfs the entire M&A volume in the United States in 2016, which was $300 billion. Meaning, the tech sector alone could drive M&A volume beyond the aggregated M&A activity of all sectors combined. Given these implications, we're hoping for reasonable stewardship of capital, and efforts to diversify M&A into less favorable environments like Asia Pacific and Europe.

Weighing the merits of a Disney deal

Given the implications of value inflation for all SMID-cap tech stocks, and the number of transactions that would occur following tax repatriation, the other alternative Apple may pursue is a blockbuster mega-transaction. Basically, an acquisition that no other company can pull-off, because the value attached is beyond the reach of other well-capitalized companies, like Microsoft, Alphabet, Facebook and so forth.

This is where the analysis gets extremely subjective, because we've never seen a mega-merger between companies of this scale. We're talking about Walt Disney and Apple at $179 and $741 billion market capitalization, respectively. The combined value would rival AIG at its height and the recently announced Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) deal.

Given value inflation, we would assume perhaps 50-75% value premium, which would make the transaction much more expensive than conventional M&A premiums in cash-poor environments. Hence, we'd imagine an Apple and Walt Disney merger to be partially funded via the issuance of Apple stock, which gives Walt Disney investors a certain conversion factor. I haven't done the math on this, because in a post-repatriation scenario, Apple's market value would also inflate on expectations of either M&A or ASR (accelerated share repurchases). Hence, the scope of the transaction would differ, and it would be difficult to model what a reasonable FV assumption would be in a post-repatriation reality.

We think Apple is more likely to fund this acquisition via cash and equity (assuming it occurs). However, this transaction becomes more difficult because Apple's policy on shareholder dilution runs counter to this, as it has opted to appease shareholders via a profit-driven narrative as opposed to a growth-narrative.

In the most adverse scenario, we'd imagine Walt Disney putting its business up for sale at $300-320 billion in a post-tax repatriation environment. The inflated premium will come from value comps and competing merger scenarios, which would offer Walt Disney a broader selection to choose from.

If Apple were to pursue a transaction, we'd imagine $200 billion in shareholder dilution via a stock conversion factor and $100 billion in cash. The remaining cash balance would be funneled into other emerging categories like autonomous driving, AR/VR development, semiconductors, Big Data, enterprise applications, open-ledger/cryptocurrency and so forth.

Basically, the premise of Apple dumping all its cash into one transaction seems highly unlikely. But, if company management were to convince the board of a mixed cash/equity transaction for Walt Disney paired with smaller M&As for domestic transactions, and foreign M&A concentrated in the Asian semiconductor supply chain, well... Apple's stewardship of capital would be unrivaled.

Also, the company should leverage its cash position and pursue more transactions that could bolt on capabilities in media, software and hardware. It should be a balanced distribution funded via debt, equity and cash. If Apple were to pursue a growth-at-all-cost narrative, we'd imagine multiple expansion as the "What have you shown me lately?" narrative instead converges on "What's Apple's next big move?"

(Source: RBC Capital Markets)

Keep in mind, the post-merger scenario adds substantial earnings/revenue to Apple when assuming Daryanani's 40% value premium. We would think the company can pull this transaction off in a more inflated environment, because its credit outlook would likely improve and cost of capital would likely decline for both its unsecured and secured lending facilities in foreign markets. So, we would hope Apple leverages its future cash flows via a debt/equity transaction to fund this transaction.

Notwithstanding, the combined company would generate $282 billion in sales and increase net income to $56.7 billion, according to RBC Capital Markets. I'm not saying these figures are necessarily going to be accurate, but it gives a ballpark number to work with.

Since Walt Disney alone generates $47 billion in revenue, it would further accelerate Apple's goal of doubling its non-hardware revenue. Furthermore, we still anticipate Apple to get within the ballpark of $48 billion in revenue from services/software, and with the inclusion of Walt Disney, that would add up to a $95 billion figure over the next five years absent of Walt Disney sales/earnings growth or the introduction of SVOD (subscription video on demand) offerings under the Apple banner. Hence, the scope of near-term accretion is quite high, even if Apple were to approach with a cash, equity and debt transaction.

Furthermore, if the company can conserve its cash following the tax repatriation holiday, it can make several other strategic acquisitions in emerging tech categories, while also addressing hardware gross margins via purchases further up the supply chain. Hence, we view the strategic implications of a Walt Disney merger quite favorably, if Apple manages the capital structure of the transaction masterfully.

In the worst-case scenario, Apple returns all its cash via debt and share repurchases. Though it would diminish the cash balance and improve ROE, it would add very little strategic value over the long term and would communicate to shareholders more of the status quo. The current environment places a high value premium on growth and penalizes companies that return capital to shareholders, as illustrated by Apple's deflated P/E multiple that tends to fluctuate in the mid-teens.

Company management needs to jump on the saddle and figure out the most productive use for its cash. Things get chaotic in a tax repatriation scenario, and we may revisit dot-com era hype, so we would hope Apple becomes creative yet practical when the cash comes home.

Final thoughts

Apple's M&A efforts will add more question marks and concerns over the near term. However, this gets balanced out if management were to take a more aggressive stance on expansion and were to layer on transactions using a balanced mix of capital.

Furthermore, we think the company's next major growth lever is via M&A as opposed to organic hardware growth. The overdependence on hardware can be addressed in this next M&A cycle, and we would hope Apple does everything within its power to communicate a different narrative to investors.

We continue to reiterate our high-conviction Buy recommendation and $156 price target.

About Cho's Technology Research

Cho's Technology Research is SA's premier technology research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into tech companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $20/month.

For more information click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.