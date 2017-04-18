The Dollar Run Might Be Done

However, an important shift in the approach of the U.S. on global affairs, which are aligning it more aggressively against nuclear rivals, raise uncertainty for the U.S. and the dollar.

The U.S. dollar benefited from indications and actions by the U.S. Federal Reserve, an improving U.S. economy and by relative weakness in the euro.

The nice run of the U.S. Dollar Index of the last three years might be done. The greenback has benefited from stability and growth in the U.S. economy, indications and actions of the U.S. Federal Reserve and from ongoing weakness in the euro. However, military actions by the new administration in Washington DC along with softer recent economic data and a decreased likelihood of a June Fed rate hike threaten to undermine the dollar's daunting drive. Holders of the PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull ETF (NYSE: UUP) might consider reducing risk in the security and derivatives here as a result. Others might consider new stakes in the PowerShares DB US Dollar Bear ETF (NYSE: UDN).

Dollar Index Chart at CNBC

The currency game is a relative affair, in that you trade your holdings for another currency. Momentum can carry capital in a zero sum game if/when a new theme gains steam. For holders of the UUP, weakness and uncertainty in the euro has served them well over the last few years. However, uncertainty may be shifting its favor now in the direction of the U.S. dollar thanks to President Trump's latest military moves. That is probably not a good thing for the greenback, given the specifics of the situation.

Attacking the Syrian regime and raising rhetoric toward North Korea mark a serious shift from President Obama's more passive play. The U.S. is taking positions opposite Russia and China if it engages in warfare with either of their allies. Importantly, the new administration's fresh perspective on global affairs puts the U.S. dollar in the line of fire near-term.

The dollar is backed by the United States, and so its value is directly related to the security and soundness of the United States. Now that the U.S. is more seriously engaging its notorious nuclear rivals (seriously), the security of the U.S. is less certain. It's a directional factor for the dollar to the downside, hard to measure but relative to developing events and the responses of those rivals to our actions and rhetoric. Things could work out in our favor, just like they did for Ronald Reagan's America, but I'm not so sure this time. Are you? Whether these engagements work out or not long-term, risk is heightened near-term and the UUP is likely in my view to drift or drop downward while uncertainty remains.

Ahead of the U.S. election, the dollar dropped on fear, but after President Trump acted in a reassuring manner for the U.S. economy, it marked a strong drive higher and peaked at the turn of the year. It has backtracked since, partly on positive election results in Europe and easing Brexit concerns, each of which served the euro. There is still risk in the euro with the French election pending, and that is evident in the latest action in the chart of the CurrencyShares US Trust (NYSE: FXE), but given the rhetoric and actions of President Trump over recent weeks, everything else is factoring less.

The President's tough talk is this time targeting an unstable nuclear power that is less predictable than just about any other nation in the world. Both the U.S. and North Korean leadership have at times spoken of unprecedented nuclear engagement, and a U.S. carrier group is currently steaming toward the Korean Peninsula. Meanwhile North Korean missile and nuclear tests are marking the month's top world news. The administration thinks it can manage opposition to its actions by Russia and China, but Russia and Iran have vowed to stand in the way of any further U.S. attacks on Syria's government and China says an attack on North Korea could ignite World War III (prefers peaceful solution). Just the same, North Korea is talking about nuking U.S. warships.

At the same time, recent soft U.S. economic data for retail sales and the consumer price index helped reduce market expectations for a June Fed funds rate hike to 50%. Expectations for and actual Fed rate hikes have underpinned dollar strength over the past three years. Consumer spending can be impacted by negative outcomes around the global affairs efforts of the administration, and depending on developments, could lead the Fed to back away from its rate hike trajectory.

As a result of the developments in these three factors for the dollar, and especially the heightened risk around the administration's approach to global affairs (and its current activity and that of others), I expect the U.S. dollar to give back ground to relative currencies. Holders of the UUP and relative derivatives might consider reducing exposure and investors agreeing with my view might also take a position in the PowerShares DB US Dollar Bear ETF .

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.