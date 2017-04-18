Grains Are Waiting For The Spring Rally

From the technical point of view, both wheat and corn markets are now more suitable for buying than for selling.

The stocks are putting the pressure on the market, but the weather has not yet said its final word.

CORN

The April USDA forecast has proved to be moderately negative for corn but has not surprised the market. First of all, it should be noted that the 16/17 forecast for corn production in Brazil has been increased by 2 MMT to 93.5 MMT (67 MMT last year). The 16/17 harvest in Argentina will grow by 1 MMT to 38.5 MMT (29 MMT last year). As a result, the total corn exports in these countries will increase by 2 MMT to 58 MMT, affecting the competitive position of the United States in the global market.

In April, the USDA for the seventh time in the current season has raised the forecast of the global corn use to a record 1042.6 MMT. But this has not been enough to offset the global production growth. As a result, the final global balances in 16/17 have been raised by 2.3 MMT to a record 222.98 MMT. The supply on the global corn market chronically outstrips the demand.

Assessing the current balance of the corn futures price in terms of the global stock-to-use ratio, I've noted a slight overvaluation within one standard deviation:

The April USDA forecast for the United States is not different from the March forecast. At the same time, in the structure of the domestic consumption, the USDA has reduced the corn use for animal feed by 50 million bushels and has increased the corn used for ethanol production by the same figure. Ethanol production plays an increasingly important role in the shaping of the domestic demand for corn in the United States.

The current U.S. ratio of the ending stocks and the level of consumption and exports almost exactly corresponds to the current corn futures price, indicating the balanced market.

According to the USDA, as of March 1, the corn stocks in the United States amounted to 8.616 billion bushels (+10.2 YOY). As we can see, the U.S. farmers still have to sell a substantial volume of old corn.

At that, according to the USDA forecast, the planted areas under corn in the new season will amount to 90 million acres, which is only 4 million acres below the last year's level. If in 2017 the corn yield in the United States reaches the trend, the harvest will be enough to fully cover domestic consumption and exports, which again will lead to increased stocks.

It is worth noting that the current pace of the U.S. corn exports corresponds to the average previous years' indicators. The USDA is very unlikely to revise its assessment of the U.S. exports in 16/17.

In March, the money managers were selling aggressively, increasing their net short position in corn to the levels close to the record. And, although in April the money managers have returned to moderate purchases, the current size of their net position clearly reflects their negative expectations about the prospects of this market.

In technical terms, the price of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) has failed to stay in the uplink channel in which it has been moving since the beginning of the year. The current range of the price movement of the Fund is $18-$19.40.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

The high competition on the world market, sales by the money managers, substantial ending stocks, and the real prospects of the yet another bumper-crop year justify finding the CORN prices at a level close to the long-term minimum. However, it is better not to sell now. The corn price of corn is fundamentally balanced, and in early summer the weather risks usually create support, which may develop into a rally. The best approach would probably be just to wait, using a possible price reduction to $18.40 for purchases.

WHEAT

The April USDA wheat forecast is clearly negative. The global 16/17 consumption and exports forecast has been reduced by 0.58 MMT to 740.84 MMT and by 0.34 MMT to 180.68 MMT respectively. Simultaneously, the beginning stocks have been increased by 1 MMT. As a result, the global wheat ending stocks, projected for the current season, have increased by 2.32 MMT to 252.26 MMT, surpassing the analysts ' expectations.

The USDA has lowered its U.S. forecast for domestic consumption of wheat almost to the level of the year 2015. The reason, as is the case of corn, was the reduced consumption for animal feeding.

As a result, the 16/17 wheat ending stocks forecast in the United States has been increased by 0.82 MMT to 31.55 MMT (26.55 MMT last year). The stocks-to-use ratio estimate of 51.84% is the highest since 1986/87. However, it is worth noting that the current value of the stocks-to-use ratio corresponds to the established price of wheat futures. As in the case of the corn market, we can conclude that the wheat market is balanced.

According to the USDA, as of March 1, the wheat ending stocks in the United States totaled a record 1.66 billion bushels (+20.7 YOY). Given that corn ending stocks are also significantly above the average level, wheat is exposed to high competition in the U.S. domestic market.

According to USDA, the U.S. wheat planted in 17/18 will amount to 46.1 million acres, which corresponded to preliminary USDA estimates. I've already considered it in detail before, and I still believe, that the decrease in the acreage will lead to a 20% reduction in the U.S. wheat harvest in the new season. But, given the current ending stocks, this will not lead to a shortage.

The USDA has published the results of the first spring inspections of the winter wheat crop condition. The current share of crops in good and excellent condition is 53%, which is above average.

But we should not forget that the last winter was characterized by a lack of snow cover in the wheat fields and the drought, which has not disappeared so far. Therefore, the possible spring weather problems will be doubly dangerous for the crops.

In March, the money managers sold 83.575 wheat contracts, bringing the net short position to the record size of September 2016.

At that, despite the fact that the market liquidity has also increased, the relative size (the ratio between the net position and the open interest) of the current net money managers' position is also significantly above the average. In my opinion, there is very little likelihood that the money managers will continue to sell.

The current price of The Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) is once again at the level of the multi-year lows, but at the same time, the market shows the signs of the bottom: MACD is reversing in a positive direction, and the price has exceeded the level of SMA-21. I believe that the price of the Teucrium Wheat Fund will not go below $6.80 within the horizon of the next two months. At that, the spring weather surprises could potentially trigger a rally towards $7.80

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

The current large wheat stocks will prevent market shortages in the U.S. market in the situation of declining acreage and average wheat yields. However, the most dangerous period in terms of weather is yet to come, and it will support the market, given that the dry weather is still being observed in the wheat fields of the United States. Anyway, the current position of the market is more suitable for purchase with a view to expecting for the weather risks to materialize, rather than for sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.