Adaptive Portfolio Allocation: Testing 1.2.3

In a previous article we constructed a regime-based framework using three variables (VIX, GDP Growth and the S&P 500).

In this article, we construct a simplified portfolio that utilizes three regimes: (1) Boom, (2) Bust and (3) Neutral. We use this information systematically to allocate to three asset classes: (1) US Equities, (2) US Treasuries and (3) Cash.

This adaptive framework has been designed to protect clients' investments when markets deteriorate sharply, and add value when conditions are more favorable. We compare the performance of this strategy with the typical passive portfolio (i.e., 60% exposure to U.S. equities and 40% to US Treasuries).

In this test, we use a broad set of variables that incorporate macroeconomic and financial stability risks. The interaction between these two sets of factors is key to monitoring the macro-financial cycle. In particular, we select data from five distinct groups of macroeconomic and financial market data: (1) measures of market sentiment, (2) interest rates, (3) household and business balance sheets, (4) real economic factors, and (5) asset prices. Our use of balance sheet information provides the key link between the financial markets and the real economy. Rigorous statistical and quantitative methods are then used to identify distinct market regimes.

Once the regimes have been defined we create an allocation rule for each regime. Keeping things simple, we use the following rule:

Summarizing, when a "bullish" regime is defined, our rule is to allocate 100% of the portfolio to US Equities. In contrast, when a "bearish" regime exists, the portfolio is allocated entirely to cash. This rule is, admittedly, somewhat coarse so it can be adjusted, if necessary. Finally, when a "neutral" regime exists, (neither bearish nor bullish), the portfolio is equally allocated to all three asset classes.

The regime designations for each month are provided in the chart below. The red dots on the line at the top indicate a "bullish regime" The red dots on the line in the middle are a "neutral" regime. And the red dots on the line at the bottom are a "bearish" regime. Note that the "bearish" regimes correspond (mostly) with crises, though there are some "false positives" in the mix. The dotted lines note the movement between regimes.

We then allocate the portfolio according to the rule described earlier. The actual allocation is provided directly below along with the returns generated from the regime portfolio versus a standard passive 60% US Equity/40% Bond portfolio.

The statistical properties of both portfolios are provided below. The adaptive, regime-based portfolio outperforms in terms of Sharpe Ratios (risk-adjusted returns in excess of cash). In addition, the maximum drawdown for the adaptive regime-based portfolio is -11.0% versus the -27.1% loss experienced by the 60/40 portfolio.

In the table below, we examine performance in each regime for the regime-based portfolio versus the passive 60/40 portfolio. Not surprisingly, the regime-based portfolio outperforms in absolute returns in the Boom and Bust regimes. Interestingly, it underperforms in absolute returns terms (though not in terms of Sharpe Ratios) in the Neutral regime. As mentioned above, these test results indicate that a simple adaptive regime-based portfolio outperforms a passive 60/40 portfolio even when we use a rather coarse allocation rule.

This regime-based strategy is designed to mitigate downside risk by incorporating various measures of financial stability, including balance sheet information. Given the structure of our process, there will be false positives periodically, in which the portfolio moves to 100% cash even though no action is warranted. However, if designed properly, any losses that are incurred during these periods will be more than offset by the preservation of capital when markets deteriorate. And since 2000, the S&P 500 has twice lost 40% of its value. With market valuations currently elevated (for more on this see here), we see no reason to ignore these risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.