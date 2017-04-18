Comparable Company Analysis Of Restoration Hardware

Overview

Since its most recent earnings release in March, Restoration Hardware's (NYSE:RH) stock has jumped almost 25%, and it is up by more than 50% year-to-date. At current price, it's worth taking a look at RH's valuation, and we decided to perform a comparable company analysis on RH.

Restoration Hardware Key Stats

Upscale home goods brand featuring chic, timeless furniture, textiles, tableware, lighting & more

Industry: U.S. specialty-retail

TTM Revenue: $2.1B

TTM Profit: $5.4MM representing EPS 0.13 per share

Forecasted Revenue: $2.37B

Forecasted Profit: EPS 2.09

From Comparables To Good Comparables

Based on RH's profile, we started with six potential comparable companies within the specialty-retail industry and narrowed them down to four, based on similarities on financial data and key valuation metrics.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) - Furniture chain with almost 300 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

William-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) - A consumer retail company that sells kitchenware and home furnishings; subsidiaries include Pottery Barns and West Elm.

At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME) - A "big box" retail chain specializing in home decor products.

Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT) - A retail furniture company founded in 1885. Beginning with a single store in downtown Atlanta, Haverty has grown to become one of the top furniture retailers in the south and central United States.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) - retailer specializing in imported home furnishings and decor, particularly furniture, table-top items, decorative accessories, and seasonal decor.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) - chain of domestic merchandise retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico; it also owns One Kings Lane, a high-end home decor business that operates a furniture and home accessories sales website.

Bed Bath & Beyond (little growth evidenced by its low P/E ratio) and Pier 1 Imports (sales multiple) were eliminated from the group due to their dissimilarities.

Valuating RH vs. Peers

Now that the main comparables are selected, we then analyzed RH and its competitors based on multiples, including EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, and P/E. The analysis comprises reported earning from last 12 months, current year's analyst estimates, and next year's analyst estimates.

Compared to its key competitors and other similar companies, RH's current valuation, based on EBITDA and profit, stands as the most expensive of the group. RH has the highest EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples, whether calculated based on LTM financial performance, current year's average analyst estimate, or next year's average analyst estimate. However, RH's EV/Sales multiple seemed to be attractive. From both a trailing and forward-looking basis, RH's EV/Sales multiple is lower than its peers. This suggests that RH is generating a nice revenue but has a margin issue that needs to be addressed. If management can lift its margin, then RH's EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples should be reduced. Investors should pay close attention to this metric to judge the stock's direction going forward.

So what is the "fair" value of RH? If we value RH based on next year's estimated earning, assuming a 20% growth rate and no major change to its capital structure and outstanding shares, the P/E multiple approach (taking RH's four main peers' median 2018 estimated P/E) suggested a value of $38 per share, the EV/EBITDA multiple approach (using the four peers' median 2018 estimated EBITDA) suggested $30 per share and, finally, the PEG approach reflects a $50 price tag per share, assuming 20% growth rate for RH. If the growth rate assumption drops to 15%, then the PEG approach would return a per share value of $37. See below table for detailed calculation.

The important concerns for RH from this analysis are 1) can its business grow at 20% annually in the next 2+ years? 2) will the margin improve? If the answers are "yes" to both questions, then its current valuation might be justified. If earnings do not meet either of these two criteria, then we don't see any upside to the stock.

This analysis provides a good view of RH's current valuation compared to other companies within the specialty-retail industry.

We will not be a buyer given the above-mentioned concerns and could be shorting the stock if it continues to run up.

