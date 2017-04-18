Rising Earnings Should Revive Market After Trump's Policy Reversals

First-quarter announcement season is shaping up to be stunning, with the strongest sales and earnings for the S&P 500 we've seen in years. It will be interesting to see if these positive sales and earnings reports can overpower any potentially negative political and international events. Technology and energy could lead the way. Specifically, many companies associated with cloud computing are prospering and should post impressive sales and earnings, propelling the U.S. stock market higher in the upcoming weeks.

Politically, the tension between the U.S. and Russia regarding Syria, as well as the North Korean situation is causing added uncertainty for financial markets to digest, but such global tensions tend to dissipate over time. Since Wall Street is easily distracted, I suspect the focus will return to domestic policies fairly soon.

Speaking of domestic policies, President Trump told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business last week that he apparently insists on first passing healthcare reform and eliminating healthcare taxes before implementing any other tax reforms. This essentially means that the August timetable for tax cuts may now be in jeopardy, which means that the corporate tax reforms that Wall Street is currently counting on may be delayed.

Last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday that its Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 0.1% in March. Wholesale gasoline prices declined 8.3% in March, contributing to a 2.9% decline in wholesale energy prices. In the past 12 months, the PPI has risen 2.3%, while the core PPI has risen 1.7%.

The next day, the Labor Department reported that its Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined 0.3% in March, significantly lower than economists' consensus estimate of a 0.1% decline. Lower gasoline prices (down 6.2%) were largely responsible for the decline. In the past 12 months, the CPI has risen 2.4% and the core CPI has risen 2.0%, so consumer inflation is starting to moderate a bit with lower energy prices.

Interestingly, both the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that crude oil inventories finally declined a bit in the latest week, after rising for three straight weeks. We are at the time of year when worldwide demand for crude oil typically rises as the weather warms up in the Northern Hemisphere. The EIA has forecasted that domestic crude oil production will rise steadily for the next two years, so the domestic energy glut is expected to continue. OPEC is clearly nervous about high crude oil inventories and rising non-OPEC production, so OPEC is proposing extending its production quotas for at least another six months. We'll see if they can hold to this promise.

Also, the Commerce Department announced on Friday that retail sales declined 0.2% in March and February retail sales were revised dramatically lower to a 0.3% decline (from a previously estimated 0.1% increase). With retail sales declining for two consecutive months - the weakest two-month stretch since 2015 - economists are now revising their first-quarter GDP estimates lower. The silver lining is that lower gasoline prices were a big reason for the decline in March retail sales. Excluding auto and gasoline sales, retail sales rose 0.1% in March. By the same token, retail sales should increase if energy prices creep up.

President Trump Talks Down the Dollar…and Interest Rates

As inflation cools, Treasury yields are also meandering lower. The 10-year Treasury bond yields just 2.24%. This decline in market rates essentially means that the Fed may not raise key interest rates in June.

In the meantime, further complicating matters near-term, the federal government is expected to hit its deficit ceiling in late April. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan needs plenty of Democratic votes to raise the deficit ceiling. This will be an interesting process, since President Trump and Speaker Ryan may have to reach across the aisle and promise to pass some pork projects for selected Democratic Congress members. The Freedom Caucus, which initially defeated healthcare reform, is currently silent on the deficit ceiling.

On Wednesday, President Trump told The Wall Street Journal that the U.S. dollar "is getting too strong" and that he would prefer that the Fed keep interest rates low. The U.S. dollar sold off on these comments and the 10-year Treasury bond hit a five-month low Thursday, so there is no doubt that President Trump can temporarily influence financial markets, but the biggest surprise in the WSJ interview was that the Trump Administration would not label China as a "currency manipulator," since he needs China's cooperation in taming North Korea. A more pragmatic, centrist Trump agenda should be welcomed by financial markets.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.