France Enters The Spotlight

The German 10-year bund, as government bonds are called in Germany, closed at its lowest yield for 2017 last Friday at 0.19%. This is not surprising, as the first round of the French Presidential election is coming next Sunday, on top of escalating tensions in Syria and North Korea.

The ultimate risk-free rate in Germany, the yield on the bundesschatzanweisungen - the two-year federal note dubbed the Schatz - is again getting close to its all-time low yield, closing last week at -0.86%. It looks to me like the 10-year bund and the 2-year Schatz yield will end up in negative territory again before the EU drama is over.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

While I am not surprised to see the bunds performing their usual safe-haven yield-dive, I am surprised to see the euro as perky as it has been. At $1.0586 on Friday the euro is over two cents above its 2017 lows, even though the fundamentals suggest it is headed to parity at some point in 2017. As to where it is ultimately headed in an EU dissolution scenario, the extrapolated history of all sovereign exchange rates that were folded into the euro suggests it can go much lower in an EU dissolution scenario.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

It is interesting to note that even though the French election is putting pressure on German yields and the euro, the French government bond market is not seeing falling yields as much as Germany is, resulting in the expansion of the Franco-German 10-year spread, much like when we had the eurozone crisis in 2011.

In my opinion, the present tension in the EU is simply an outgrowth of the eurozone crisis from 2011, which was never really resolved. The present tensions in the EU, catalyzed by Brexit, stem from the fact that there are divergent fiscal policies clashing with a common monetary policy. This is further exacerbated by a populist backlash, which is the result of sub-par economic performance.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

It will not be easy for France to leave the EU even if Madame Le Pen becomes the French President as there are French parliamentary elections a month later and, unlike the U.S., the French political establishment is largely pro-EU. France may have an anti-EU presidential candidate leading in the polls, but that candidate cannot get a parliamentary majority to affect a Frexit. Still, there are elections in Germany in September and the Brexit negotiations are unlikely to be amicable, so the EU story is unfolding on several fronts.

Throughout the whole deflationary drama in Europe, the Swiss government bond market has remained mostly in negative yield territory. Even as former and present bond kings proclaimed German bunds to be the short of the century (or of a lifetime), Swiss government bonds kept calling their bluff (see the March 16, 2017 MarketWatch article, "The 'short of the century' in investing isn't working out").

It is true that, technically speaking, Swiss government bonds used to be perceived as a "safer" haven than German bunds; but it is also true that Switzerland is a much smaller economy than Germany and has a smaller government bond market, despite having a disproportionately large banking sector relative to the size of its GDP. The disproportionately large Swiss banking system may make German bunds safer havens than Swiss government bonds as the domino effect of bank failures and sovereign defaults expected upon a dissolution of the EU and the eurozone puts Switzerland at a greater risk.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

With the election cycle in Europe and all of the other developments on the geopolitical front, it is surreal that the U.S. Dollar Index is not ripping higher; but perhaps this has to do with U.S. economic performance in Q1 2017, which seems a little wobbly despite the bombastic promises of the Trump administration. Three months in office is not enough time to judge the merits of a new President, but if six months have passed and he is still spinning his wheels on tax reform, I think we will have some disappointed investors.

Perhaps this is why the 10-year Treasury closed on Friday at its lowest point so far for 2017 at 2.24%. If U.S. Treasury yields are falling faster than equivalent German bunds, it would be difficult for the U.S. dollar to rally and, consequently, for the euro to sell off. German 10-year bunds are down from 50 bps (0.50%) to 19 bps at present, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are down from 2.63% to 2.24%.

Why the U.S. Dollar is Lagging but not the Yen

Still, one place where interest rate differentials play a lesser role in FX exchange rates is the yen, which in this case is ripping higher. (In this inverted USDJPY chart, fewer yen per dollar means a stronger yen).

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

There has been an increasing correlation between the yen and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields in the past couple of years, in which increasing deflationary pressures have meant stronger yen and lower U.S. Treasury yields and vice versa. What we are experiencing in the foreign exchange markets and the U.S. Treasury market at the moment is an unwind of the so-called Trump reflation trade. This reflation trade does not have to unwind completely if there is success on the tax reform front, but so far the indications are that the Trump policy agenda is moving slower than expected.

Personally, when I see the yen strengthen I get concerned. To me, this is an indication of institutional investor risk aversion as it suggests the unwinding of yen-funded carry trades (for more see February 11, 2017 MarketWatch column, "The stronger yen may be a warning for stock-market bulls"). The yen tends to strengthen in a stealthy manner and before any major repercussions have been felt in other markets, but I have found it to be a reliable "risk-off" indicator despite the long lead time. Right now, what the yen is saying is that risks in global financial markets have risen quite considerably in a short period of time.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.