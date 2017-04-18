Why Isn't The Market Responding More To The Rocket's Red Glare?

By Gary Alexander

The Rocket's Red Glare, the Bombs Bursting in Air

Gave Proof through the Night that our Flag was Still There. - Francis Scott Key, "The Star-Spangled Banner," 1814

If you watch 24-hour financial or news television, monitor various Internet news sites, or read the leading financial journals, you might be wondering why all the fireworks exploding around the world aren't moving the market - in one direction or another - far more dramatically than what we've already seen.

In the first week of April, violence struck almost every day. First, a suicide bombing in the St. Petersburg Metro in Russia (April 3rd) killed 15 and injured 64. On April 5th, a suicide bomb killed seven and injured 19 in Lahore, Pakistan, while another shootout and suicide bomb in Tikrit, Iraq killed 35 and injured 40. In addition to several other terrorist attacks that week, the U.S. bombed a Syrian air base on April 6th. The next day a truck driven by an Uzbek terrorist plowed into a Stockholm crowd, killing four, injuring 15.

That weekend's Wall Street Journal ("Nothing to Fear but the Lack of Fear in Markets" by Stephen Russolillo, April 9th) said,

Very little seems to spook financial markets these days. That itself is a cause for concern. Traders for years have been conditioned not to overreact to geopolitical events. Dips following incidents such as the invasion of Crimea in 2014, the Paris terror attacks in 2015 and the Turkish coup attempt last year quickly turned into buying opportunities. The S&P 500 was higher after all three of them within five trading sessions.

That trend held true in early April, as the S&P 500 futures fell 16 points after the overnight U.S. missile attack April 6, but shortly after Friday's opening, stocks moved higher.

During the second week of April, the U.S. dropped the Mother of All Bombs (MOAB) in Afghanistan, followed by a bellicose military parade in North Korea and a failed missile test there. How did the market respond to these April showers of exploding ordnance? Basically nothing, falling 1.43% so far in April.

Is the market complacent - or smart? Do these bombs and terrorist events really change the outlook for global trade, rising profits, and healthy economic growth around the world? Or are they relatively minor events in the context of the history of violence in this war-scarred planet - hence fairly market-neutral?

Let's look at a variety of explosions on this date (April 18th) in history for some context.

Some Bombs are More Explosive than Others

Listen my children, and you shall hear, of the midnight ride of Paul Revere.

On the 18th of April in '75, hardly a man is now alive, who remembers that famous day and year.

One if by land, and two if by sea; And I on the opposite shore will be,

Ready to ride and spread the alarm, Through every Middlesex village and farm. -- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

The major economic and political issues during this week in 1775 were "trade war" and "gun control." Sound familiar? America's main British nemesis of the day, Frederick Lord North, British Prime Minister from 1770-1782, kept passing onerous measures targeting the colonists. On April 13, 1775, he expanded the New England Restraining Act to all colonies, forbidding trade with any other nation than England.

In Boston, on April 18, 1775, British General Thomas Gage issued an order to march against the colonial arsenal at Concord the next day - and also to capture John Adams and John Hancock, known to be hiding at Lexington. But two rookie defensive backs for the New England Patriots, Paul Revere and William Dawes, ran long and intercepted the pass, as these two heady horsemen roused the Patriot Minutemen.

Early on April 19, 1775, the "shot heard 'round the world" launched the American Revolution.

In the 20th century, we've seen several notably violent and market-moving events on or near this date:

At 5:13 a.m. on April 18, 1906, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck San Francisco, California. Shock waves from the quake were felt from Coos Bay, Oregon, to Los Angeles, and east to Nevada. Fire quickly consumed most downtown buildings. This was hugely destructive to the local economy and also to the national economy. Damage totaled about 1% of GDP, equivalent to $200 billion today. The widespread failure of banks and insurance companies (unable to meet claims) contributed to the Panic of 1907, as the Dow Jones Industrial average (DJIA) declined 48.5% from January 19, 1906 to November 15, 1907.

On April 16, 1917, Vladimir Lenin returned to Russia after an eight-day train trip from Switzerland through Scandinavia to the Finland Station in St. Petersburg, sealed in a rail car like a travelling bacillus, protected by the Germans, who knew Lenin would cause disruption in Russia. In the same month, the U.S. entered World War I. As recounted in two recent books ("Lenin on the Train" by Catherine Merridale, and "March 1917" by Will Englund), Lenin's revolution launched what historians call "the age of ideology." And, as I showed here last week, these events led to a sharp decline in U.S. stocks in 1917.

On April 17, 1930, the DJIA climbed all the way back to 294, almost 50% above its mid-November 1929 panic low. But this day was the start of an 86% drop in the next 27 months. That's because a quiet bombshell was working its way through Congress starting that month - the Smoot-Hawley tariff bill, signed into law in June. The Crash of 1929 did not need to become a Great Depression, but several political blunders in 1930 (including Federal Reserve tightening, freezing wages in a deflation, and this political tariff) turned a normal stock market correction into something incredibly more severe by 1932.

On April 18, 1942, James H. ("Jimmy") Doolittle bombed Tokyo and other Japanese cities. His squadron of 16 American B-25 bombers took off from the aircraft carrier USS Hornet 650 miles east of Japan. Then, they had to crash land in China and escape Japanese reprisals. This "9/11-style" event came as such a shock to Japan, America, and the world that it lifted the stock market out of a deep 12-year slump. From April 17, 1930 to April 28, 1942, the DJIA declined 68.4%, but it then grew 129% by 1946.

The market recovery in 1942 seemed to anticipate America's surprise victory at Midway. Barton Biggs wrote that "At the point of maximum bearishness, the U.S. stock market made a bottom for the ages."

After the war, bombs exploded three times near this date: (1) On April 18, 1984, a suicide car bomber destroyed the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, killing 63. The DJIA dropped less than 1% that day but continued rising the rest of the month. Then (2) on April 19, 1993, U.S. agents stormed the compound of 87 Branch Davidians near Waco, Texas. The market did not respond to this event. Then, (3) two years later, on April 19, 1995, Timothy McVeigh cited Waco as his motive for igniting a bomb that killed over 160 men, women, and children in Oklahoma City. Oddly, the DJIA rose that day and for the rest of that month.

My basic point in this historical litany is to show that (1) bad trade policies (1930) and bad ideas (Lenin, 1917) hurt markets more than bombs, and (2) modern financial safeguards make another Panic of 1907 unlikely to happen in the wake of a major earthquake (like 1906) or terrorist event. Also (3) victory can be a positive tonic to a market (1942), but defeat usually hurts markets. And finally, (4) terrorist events since the 1970s have become so common that, after a short sell-off, the market tends to shrug them off.

The quiet events outside the news cycle are the major fuel of growth. For instance, the telegraph ticker was patented on this day in 1846 by R.E. House, and on April 18, 1882, Germany's Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach drew up plans for the first internal combustion engine, which transformed the world.

