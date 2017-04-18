What Will Keep The Rally Going?

And there is actually a small, but non-negligible risk for a US recession.

But it's difficult to see any clear catalyst propelling stocks higher in the near future, this is more a market for stock pickers and sector rotation.

It's understandable, given the length of the rally and the stretched valuations.

The market rally has stalled on diminished outlook for a Trump reflation and a surprising softening in US economic data.

The markets have powered ahead since Trump's election, but all of a sudden, there seem to be considerable clouds on the horizon.

For starters, there was surprisingly weak economic data from the US. The March job numbers were quite disappointing, although one has to realize that these figures can be quite erratic. Non-farm payroll increase by just 89,000 where the average expectations where for a gain of 180,000.

There was even a 38,000 downward revision for the first two months of the year, and the three months combined suggest that first quarter GDP growth might disappoint as well. Indeed, the GDP now forecast from the Atlanta Fed is plunging:

The GDP now model predicts just 0.5% GDP growth in the first quarter, that's uncomfortably close to zero growth. Retail is doing pretty bad, retail sales (70% of the economy) dropped 0.2% in March. Core retail sales (stripped off automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services) grew 0.5% though.

The problems were mostly in cars and building materials. Consumer prices also fell unexpectedly in March (-0.3%), reinforcing the picture of a softening in the economy. Bank lending also has come in surprisingly soft. It's too early for firm conclusions here, but it's adding to the broadening picture of a softening economy.

While this isn't necessarily bad news for equities, as bond yields came down on this news and people are questioning whether the Fed will proceed with the two or three interest rate rises this year. However, if the softening continues the US could actually get close to recession territory and that is likely to hurt stocks.

A potentially big complicating factor is the surprise big fall in the unemployment rate to 4.5%. This suggest a tight labor market, although wage growth (0.2% for the month) is still fairly benign. However, should the labor market tighten further, this could really complicate the picture as we might combine low growth with increasing cost pressures.

It's way too early to expect a return to the stagflation of the 1970s, but a milder form of this isn't out of the question. That would be the worst of all world's for stocks as it will squeeze margins and, despite low growth, keep the Fed on it's path to more tightening.

Then there are the new geopolitical tensions, most notably with North Korea. The markets don't yet seem to be panicking about this, but there is a noteworthy development nevertheless, here is Bloomberg:

The Credit Suisse Fear Barometer, which measures the cost of buying protection against declines in the S&P 500 Index, neared an all-time high this week. The higher the reading, the more expensive it is to buy protection relative to upside calls, according to Mandy Xu, an equity derivatives strategist at Credit Suisse.

While miles off "all-time highs," the Vix has also climbed back from 11-12 to 15, although that still a benign number, but it's the direction that matters.

We also think the markets are starting to realize stuff which we have argued before, that the chances of a Trump reflationary boom are actually slim, especially this year.

However, there is something of an upside from the administration as it seems that the dangers of a dramatic protectionist turn are subsiding, or perhaps they were never really there in the first place, despite some really worrying rhetoric from some in the Trump team.

With a softening economy, a tight labor market, the Fed still on a tightening path and a receding chance for a reflationary policy boom anytime soon what is supposed to be the catalyst taking stocks higher?

Well, earnings is, for now, the only big factor behind rising stock prices. And the fourth quarter seems to have gone pretty well, from BNP Paribas:

Profits for the 406 of the 500 companies that have reported so far were up by 7.7%, and forecasts for the full set of S&P 500 companies come out at +7.2% year-on-year. As revenues advanced by just 4.8%, this means US companies managed to increase their margins yet again despite persistent market worries that margins have peaked.

But the gains are concentrated in IT and financials, and BNP is worrying how sustainable that is. Earnings revisions by analysts have also moved downwards (58%) more than they have moved upwards (42%).

Firming growth in the world economy might make up for some of the softness at home. The IMF sees better growth in 2017 and 2018 compared to last year, and GDP data out of China were also a little firmer than expected.

But with respect to China, the acceleration was many driven by government stimulus and property, one can question the sustainability of these, even if these have been questioned for years already.

Conclusion

Despite stiff valuations and a softening US economy, we don't see much reason to panic. given the lack of a clear catalyst in a situation where shares have already rallied substantially, it might be difficult for the markets to move higher. So we are likely to be consolidating for quite some time.

This doesn't mean there are no risks. We watch the build-up to the French presidential election with considerable trepidation. It's possible that the center will not be represented in the second round and that this will be a run-off between the extreme left (Mélenchon) and the extreme right (Le Pen), which will be very bad for the markets.

While we don't expect it and it's way too early to tell, the US economy could actually fall into a recession. Then there are the geo-political hotspots which give little room for comfort, and with the markets on a long run and stretched valuations, they can be easily scared into a selloff.

This doesn't mean there are no opportunities either, but it's more a market for stock pickers and sector rotation. One sector that has taken it on the chin is the optical networking sector, which has taken it on the chin lately but it is likely to face a better second half as we explained here.

