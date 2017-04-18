How JPMorgan Chase Can Avoid A Stock Top

JPM might be worth considering as an investment, if it can continue to grow revenues and clear its recent high at $94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a well-known corporation that provides investment and financial services to individuals, governments, and businesses around the world. Its stock has been on a tear lately thanks to the Trump rally. It even made a new all-time high earlier this year. But lately it's been moving sideways, and even sliding down a little within that sideways action. That's largely because JPMorgan Chase's revenues have been largely flat, which puts the stock at risk of a top. JPMorgan Chase must find a way to grow revenues again in order to avoid a topping action and reversal for its stock.

JPMorgan Chase's Stock Charts Warn of a Potential Top

The weekly chart for JPM shows that it started moving up strongly in November of 2016 at the start of the Trump rally. It jumped up quickly last November, and then trended up more slowly as the Trump rally carried it to new highs. It reached a new all-time high on March 1st, 2017. The stock was highly speculated as traders expected incoming President Trump's policies to benefit big banks. But those expectations haven't come to fruition yet. The stock has moved in a sideways pattern since then.

Figure 1: Weekly Chart of JPM. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The daily chart for JPM shows that the stock has drifted down over the past few weeks. Red volume bars have dominated, both in size and number. There are also a few red volume spikes showing that high frequency traders moved in to drive the stock down. The black down-day candles are much larger than the white up-days. The trend is also forming lower highs and lower lows. Overall this pattern looks weaker as sellers have taken control. No doubt many investors decided to take profits at the recent all-time high, and not enough buyers are moving in to hold the price up.

Figure 2: Daily chart of JPM. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

Let's check a few indicators to see if they confirm what we see in the candlestick charts. Wilder's Relative Strength Index (RSI) has steadily fallen over the past month, confirming the weakening price action. Stochastics has formed lower highs and lows over the pest few weeks as well, further confirming the weakening of price. It also formed a much lower peak a few days ago as the %K and %D lines crossed back over to the downside.

Figure 3: Wilder's RSI and Stochastics indicators. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The charts show that sellers are currently in control of JPM. Right now it's just profit taking, but it could turn into a topping action if buyers don't' move back in. We can expect a stronger move down if JPM breaches the $83 level and hits stop losses.

JPMorgan Chase's Fundamentals Show Some Possible Improvement

Now let's check the fundamentals of JPM to see if they match what we see in the charts. A quick look at Nasdaq.com shows that JPM's earnings have been flat over the past four quarters, which could account for why JPM has moved sideways since March. JPM has kept expenses pretty flat, which has helped its financial results. The income statement also shows that JPM's income has risen steadily over the past year, which is a divergence from price. Income and revenues should move together, and the fact that they aren't is another sign of a possible top. It's likely that the CFO has capitalized some expenses in order to make the net income numbers look better. But we'd have to comb through the accounting numbers confirm this.

Figure 4: Income statement for JPM. Data provided by Nasdaq.com.

JPM also has a large amount of long-term debt, which can slow its growth. It's debt load is holding steady, though, and is actually dropping a little.

Figure 5: Balance sheet for JPM. Data provided by Nasdaq.com.

But the 4th quarter 2016 earnings did beat estimates, which is a good sign. The CEO's commentary in this earnings report was very positive but a bit vague. The report also didn't give any solid guidance, which is a little odd. CEO Jamie Dimon stated, "We grew market share in virtually all of our businesses and showed expense discipline while continuing to invest for the future. Building upon our strong new product offerings, we continue to deepen relationships with U.S. households and continue to achieve high customer satisfaction scores." So overall the JPM leadership expected the 1st quarter results to improve.

JPMorgan Chase's Latest Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase just released their 1st earnings report, so let's see how they did. Analysts expected earnings of $1.51 per share on revenues of $24.6 billion. But JPM beat estimates, with earnings of $1.65 on revenues of $24.7 billion. Revenues increased year over and year and quarter over quarter. Net Income also improved year over year, but fell compared to last quarter. This is partially due to increasing expenses. Once again JPM neglected to give detailed guidance for next quarter. JPM's leadership did give some clues though. The earnings presentation stated that net interest income will rise $400 million next quarter. That alone should boost revenues and earnings for the 2nd quarter.

The CEO stated, "We are off to a good start for the year with all of our businesses performing well and building on their momentum from last year. The consumer businesses continue to grow core loans at double digits, outperform the industry in deposit growth, and we once again had very strong card sales volume growth this quarter - reflecting our commitment to providing our customers the innovative products and services they want." It sounds like JPM's management expects the company to continue to do well for the rest of the year. If they manage to meet their expectations, it could stave off the stock top. The increasing revenues and income would justify the higher stock price for investors.

Outlook and Risk

JPM's stock chart is weak and it's fundamentals diverged in 2016. Usually these are clear signs of a top. But its most recent earnings report shows some improvement. If the company can continue to grow its revenues and earnings, its stock can avoid a top and resume its uptrend. The company must also control expenses so that net income can continue to improve quarter over quarter.

JPM is still a risky investment, however, until it can show that it can continue to grow its earnings and move up beyond its all time high. It isn't safe to enter until it moves up and sustains above $94. Expect more downside action if earnings don't improve enough to draw buyers back, especially if it falls below the $83 level. At the point the top will complete and stock will likely be in free fall. There won't be much to slow the downtrend until it reaches the sideways pattern at $70.

So right now JPM shows some promise, but hold off investing in it until it clears it's all-time high. You don't want to get in a topping stock that ends up dropping like a rock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.