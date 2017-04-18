Why I Sold This Dividend Aristocrat

As many of you know by now, I don't have many qualms when it comes to selling shares. As a member of the DGI community here at Seeking Alpha, I've been told to buy and hold high quality companies. This is the overarching message I've received from contributors and commenters in the dividends and income section here for years now. For the most part, I agree with this strategy. I think when you're buying high quality companies, it's not necessarily one's ability to time the market that matters, but instead, their time in the market. Oftentimes, when I talk about selling shares, a commenter or two will bring up the old saying, "a portfolio is like a bar of soap, the more you handle it, the smaller it gets." Now, I don't necessarily agree with this outright; if I wasn't confident in my ability to both buy and sell shares in the market, I wouldn't manage money in the first place, I would allow someone who I trusted and believed to the qualified to do so. However, I am confident in my abilities to spot attractive value as well as to identify potential issues in the market. So, with all of this in mind, I want to talk about a couple of my recent sales, including shares of a dividend aristocrat, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW).

But before I get into TROW, which will be the major focus on this piece due to the Dividend Champion distinction that TROW has earned over the previous 3 decades, I want to talk about how I view different holdings within my portfolio in an attempt to justify my recent sales to those who will inevitably disagree with the decision. I don't mind discussing the pros and cons of the trades in the comment section below; however, hopefully this preamble will shed some light on my decision making through a broader lens.

In my portfolio, I divide my holdings into several categories. One, my core holdings, which I have no plans and/or desires to sell. These are companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Visa (NYSE:V) just to name a few; these are highest of the high quality companies that I've identified in the market that have long growth runways, wide moats/impressive brand names, solid balance sheets, and strong, growing dividends. Next up in terms of my portfolio's hierarchy are what I consider to be near-core holdings. These companies are also extremely well thought of, but are missing one or two of the qualifications that I require for a core position. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), for instance, fall into this category because of their lack of dividends. Like my core positions, I don't really have any plans to sell any of my near-core holdings, many of which are some of my favorites; however, in a situation where I needed to raise cash, I would look at these before I looked at my 5-tool core players. Within my portfolio, I have companies that I hold for sector/industry/geographic allocation purposes. I have high yielders. I have hopeful up and coming dividend aristocrats that typically have low yields, low payout ratios, high earnings growth, and therefore, high dividend growth. I have deep value stocks, and even a couple of contrarian picks and high valuation momentum plays.

The vast majority of my sales typically come from this last group. Most of the time when I buy shares of a company, I'm hoping that my holding period will be a long one. However, I track the market on a daily basis, and when I believe that the market has overreacted to a short-term situation, I've been willing to buy and sell shares on the news. These ancillary trades are outside of my primary investing strategy, though when I see an opportunity to make a profit, I don't mind taking a chance. The majority of the companies that I cover are the dividend growth type, which makes these short-term type trade a bit easier, knowing that if push comes to shove and I'm proven wrong with regard to my speculative reading of market sentiment, I've got a rising dividend to fall back on while I wait for share prices to recover (when making these short-term trades, I'm still opposed to locking in losses).

Recent trades of ancillary companies for me were a couple of apparel companies, L Brands (NYSE:LB) and Hanes Brands (NYSE:HBI). Both companies have experienced a great deal of weakness recently, and I bought shares on days when they pulled back significantly because I believed the moves were overdone, in the short term at least. In the apparel space, Nike (NYSE:NKE) is a long-term holding of mine, but outside of that wonderful company, I don't necessary feel as if there are any tremendously high quality companies. Moats are simply too thin and the fickle consumer oftentimes leads earnings astray in this industry.

Buying LB for $49.19 and selling the stock 8 days later for $52.20 wasn't exactly my plan when I originally purchased shares. They were down more than 10% on the day that I bought them and after a bounce of more than 6% (which equated to more than a year's worth of dividends), I decided to sell and lock in profits. I thought that both the move down and the ensuing bounce back up both seemed to be over cooked. And it's lucky that I did because since then LB traded down to a low of $43, before climbing back to the $47.50 area that it currently sits.

I still own some LB that I bought in a different account more than a year ago. Ultimately, I still believe that sex sells and the lingerie industry will do just fine over the long term; I think this braless/bralette trend will be short lived and LB will increase both sales and profits once their corporate restructuring is finished. However, I do recognize that I could be completely off base here and that the retail woes regarding physical locations in non-A list malls, which LB has a fair share of exposure to could continue to weigh on the stock. I'm down on those shares at the moment, but I'm happily collecting the company's hefty yield.

My HBI holding period was a bit longer than my recent LB trade, though still short in the grand scheme of things. I bought HBI in early February for $19.40 and sold it in early April for $20.16. I collected one quarterly dividend in March, making my total gains on the trade approximately 4%. This isn't a huge gain by any means, but I do see risks to continuing to hold HBI (or really any company in the volatile apparel space). Much of HBI's sales volume is tied to the success of big box brick and mortar retail, which is a space that I'm bearish on long term. The stock still appears to be cheap, though the company does carry an increased debt load and while the dividend/dividend growth remains attractive, I felt comfortable selling my shares, locking in gains, and preparing to put that cash to work elsewhere.

Now, while TROW wasn't exactly a long-term holding of mine, it doesn't fall into the same category as LB and HBI. When I bought shares on the company in October of last year, I was planning on incorporating this company into my financial sector basket for the long term. I thought shares were fairly valued at my $63.67 entry price. At the time, shares were trading for approximately 14.5x ttm earnings with ~13x forward EPS multiple. This seemed like fine value to me, though I admit I underestimated the strength of the ETF/robo-adviser trend that we've seen further develop in recent weeks with companies cutting jobs and moving forward an ever digitalized system of investment management.

I sold TROW because of the drastic changes that appear to be happening within its industry, which could have a major impact on its financials moving forward. When Warren Buffett talked about expensive active management and how wasteful investors have been historically paying for investment advice, I should have taken better notice. More recently, another holding on mine, Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) announced layoffs, and as a part of a corporate restructuring, that would focus more on low cost, electronic funds and digital management in an attempt to streamline operations. This seems to be the trend with hedge funds underperforming the major market indexes. This is a highly competitive space, and I'm beginning to think that the eventual standouts in the competition will be the ones with the best ETF portfolio. Just yesterday, I read this piece on CNBC.com highlighting the massive inflows that Vanguard funds have received during recent years. Vanguard is the leader in low fee investing vehicles, and it appears that their long-term strategy is paying off.

All in all, even though I believe that TROW has been a wonderfully operated company for years, if not decades, I recently began to worry that they're falling behind a major trend and may well be left in the dust. When making long-term investing decisions, I want to make sure that my portfolio is aligned with the long-term bullish trends that I see playing out in the market. TROW simply wasn't falling into place and since the stock had recovered a bit in recent weeks for a dip it took in late March which seemed to coincide with the Blackrock news, I decided to throw my hat in the ring with Simply Safe Dividends (who wrote this article regarding their recent sale of TROW - make sure to take a look at this piece, SSD provides several interesting graphics sourced from the Wall Street Journal that really emphasize the shift from active to passive investing in recent market history), selling my shares at $70.54, locking in a 12.5% gain (including two dividend payments received).

I should also note that all three trades were made in a retirement account, so there are no extra tax issues relating to the short-term nature of the profits taken.

That's enough doom and gloom for now though. I realize that many probably retain faith in active management and believe that this trend we're seeing now with regard to massive passive versus active inflows as more of a fad (I've heard the argument several times: wait until the next bear market, then you'll see active out perform). Maybe these people are correct and active will do better in more negative/volatile times. I don't feel this way due to the fact that regardless of the direction that the market is heading, Buffett's warnings remain true and the fees associated with active investing vehicles will still be much less appealing than the low cost ETFs that are now widely available within the market. But my opinion is just one man's and may well amount to a hill of beans. Let's take a look at the company's fundamentals and you can decide if you think it's an attractive investment or not.

TROW is a dividend champion. Selling shares of a dividend champ is a relatively rare thing for me to do. I sold my Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) position a few years back when it posted two consecutive years of terrible dividend growth. I sold Target (NYSE:TGT) in early 2016 due to a lack of faith in the brick and mortar retail space. I sold positions in Exxon Mobile (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron a couple of years ago when I saw what I believed to be the start of a bear market in oil. I'm not 100% sure about this, but looking back, I think that's it with regards to me selling Div Champs. Typically, I'd say companies like this deserve respect and attempting to time their stock price movement is not a good idea because more often than not, it'll head higher over time.

TROW has increased its annual dividend for 31 consecutive years. The company has very impressive 3, 5, and 10-year dividend growth rates at 12.4%, 11.7%, and 14.5%, respectively; however, the company's most recent dividend increase was a bit more slight, at just 5.5%. Now, it's worth acknowledging that a 5.5% increase of a 3.25% yield isn't a terrible thing at all. I've seen low-single digit increases coming out of a fair number of other highly thought of dividend payers as earnings growth slows and payout ratios rise across several sectors. My point is, while an investor may have been looking for continued double digit DGR coming out of TROW, one could do much worse in today's market environment.

Speaking of earnings growth, let's take a look at TROW's recent performance with regard to a handful of my favorite fundamental metrics to track when looking at a dividend growth company.

TROW 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue $3,022 $3,484 $3,982 $4,201 $4,223 Revenue growth rate 10% 15.30% 14.30% 5.50% 0.50% EPS $3.36 $3.90 $4.55 $4.63 $4.75 EPS growth rate 15.10% 16.10% 16.70% 1.80% 2.60% FCF/share $3.16 $4.17 $4.39 $4.89 $0.92 Dividend $1.36 $1.52 $1.76 $2.08 $2.16 Long-term Debt n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Outstanding Shares 262073 261110 250469 244784 241772

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Frankly put, these figures are outstanding. Other than TROW's FCF/share that jumps around a bit year to year, the company is growing the top and bottom line steadily, growing the dividend nicely, has zero long-term debt, and is reducing its outstanding share count. Sure, top and bottom line growth have slowed in recent years, but I admit that this could easily prove to be a hiccup on a much long-term graph. What else could an investor want?

Well, I suppose the answer to that question would be a brighter future outlook with regard to the industry that TROW operates in. Unfortunately, this is a bit speculative and there is no way of knowing just how this active/passive competition will shake out, and what, if any, steps TROW will take to remain a leader in the financial services market. With that said, I felt comfortable locking in double-digit gains while protecting myself from potential downside should this shift in the investment management environment play out like I think it might. The market is a big place and there are numerous opportunities to put money to work. After selling TROW, I put the funds I raised into another company which I like better over the long term: Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). The purchase of shares of this beaten down company will be the subject of my next SA article - stay tuned! In the mean time, feel free to chime in regarding this TROW sale. Do you still think this company is an attractive long-term investment? If not, is there a price where you would feel comfortable buying shares? Should the stock fall back down to the low $60s where I originally purchased it, I may well buy back in; although I have concerns about its long-term trajectory, I'm not opposed to buying shares if I believe the margin of safety the offer is wide enough. Time will tell. Best wishes all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, FB, GOOGL, V, QCOM, LB, T, JNJ, BLK, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.