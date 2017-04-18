Freeport Looks Like A Great Buy

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been trading sideways for the last couple of weeks, coming after what was a rather large slide beginning in February. Complications at Grasberg, Freeport's largest mine, have caused the company to miss out on a significant portion of quarterly revenue and greatly affect the bottom line. While expectations for near-term earnings reports will adjust, it has caused a strong slide in the stock; however, this largely looks like a buying opportunity, for both short-term and long-term investors. Copper fundamentals are largely positive, across multiple time horizons, and support FCX going higher.

Source: Mining Magazine

Bearish Trading, But Clear Upside

There is bearish trading currently in FCX and while it's somewhat warranted as the fundamental situation has a negative tone currently, it looks overdone. Right now, FCX is trading below its 200 DMA for the first time since late October 2016. The 50 DMA is clearly trending down and the stock looks slumped and lingering sideways after its February and March losses. Considering that the trend in the 200 DMA is still up, we're going to have to see an uptrend in FCX in order to avoid a death cross in mid-Q2. The losses experienced over the last few months really look like a buying opportunity for the long term and, even in the short term, if FCX was to trade back up to the $16 level seen in late January and early February, then investors would be taking home a non-annualized return of 26.3%.

Source: StockCharts

Taking a look at a slightly longer perspective, the two-year chart below showcases two interesting things about FCX. First, Freeport had been consolidating above $14 beginning in Q4 2016 and continuing through the first two months of 2017. However, a clear break to the downside has occurred and with the stock sitting below both of its primary moving averages, it's uncertain where over the next twelve months the stock will trade by just looking at the technicals. Momentum is decently flat, but has been down over the past couple of sessions.

In accord with a longer perspective, the stock has an incredibly short-term risk/reward scenario on the table. Let's think about potential upside and downside. In the next twelve months, the stock could trade up to its two-year highs above $20/share. If FCX were to trade up to $20 in the next twelve months, investors would be looking a potential return of 57%. While that's a high return, it's not unreasonable for this stock to trend up significantly and take out higher resistance levels with relative ease. I'd say in the next two to three months, we should see a retest of $16, if the fundamentals remain positive.

Source: StockCharts

When thinking about downside risk, $10 seems to be the most realistic. I say this in light of the stock having tested $10 multiple times in 2016, just prior to breaking out above $12 and towards $16. The multiple tests of $10 support tell me that this level is strong and it'll take a highly negative fundamental development in order for the stock to fall below that in the near term. So, with upside of $20 and downside of $10, the risk reward scenario is 57%/21.6%, or about 2.64:1, which is highly favorable.

Where's Copper Headed?

Copper has one of the best risk/reward scenarios of any base metal in the futures market right now. After what was nearly a five-year slide, prices bottomed out in early 2016, moved sideways in a consolidating range and then broke out towards the end of last year. We're seeing a similar pattern of consolidation right now, with prices firmly holding ground above $2.50/lb, but $3.00/lb still far away. A bullish signal for copper would be if it can surpass $2.70/lb in the coming weeks. The trend in copper right now is down. It's possible the commodity could fall as low as $2.50/lb in the next couple of weeks before traders really re-evaluate the fundamental scenario with this base metal.

Source: StockCharts

I largely believe traders think copper is a "show me" story. Copper received a large boost back in November when President Trump was elected because he had campaigned on the promise to provide a massive increase in infrastructure spending, yet the recent setback in his efforts to get a healthcare reform bill passed have caused investors to scale back their expectations about this administration's ability to get key policies through. The delay in any sort of substance on tax reform, for instance, has caused investors to curtail expectations and that logic directly applied to the proposed infrastructure spending increase. Thus, copper has been trading down.

Additionally, taking a look at LME inventories, if these continue to decline then perhaps copper will see a sustained uptrend. Inventories are low enough right now where an increase in copper prices is warranted. In fact, LME inventories are near the lowest level in the past five years. Is there room to fall further? Absolutely as back in 2007 and 2008, inventories were below 200 kt. If inventories were to revert to those levels, we'd see copper absolutely surpass $3.00/lb and potentially even higher. So, inventories are bullish for investors right now and a strong reason behind why copper prices haven't fallen further in recent months.

Source: InfoMine

Freeport has had some unfortunate complications over the last two months, which is why the stock has been underperforming. The slide in copper prices hasn't been nearly as drastic as the slide in FCX. A large dispute with the Indonesian government has caused Freeport to have to scale back production, costing the company nearly $1 billion in revenue. In light of its Q4 2016 bottom line margin being 7.39%, that's $74 million in net income the company has lost because of this dispute. Both entities are now losing money because Freeport pays the Indonesian government royalties and these payments have been less over the past couple of months because of the scaled-down production. Thus, the slide in FCX's stock as of late is warranted, but as soon as a full resolution occurs, investors should be looking to buy this name.

On that same line of logic, it's worth reiterating that the long-term outlook for copper prices is immensely positive based upon historical pricing. If these short-term conversations on inventories and policy timelines don't affect your long-term thesis, then by all means stay long FCX or another major copper producer as copper is still very close to its cyclical lows. It's only just recovered a fraction of what it has lost over the past five years and that's a cause to be bullish over the long term.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

Freeport has seen its stock struggle over the past couple of months because of complications with the Indonesian government. Having to curtail production means a loss of valuable income and the market has clearly priced that in. Copper prices have a bullish long-term outlook and investors will see outperformance in FCX over the long term, but short-term complications at Grasberg have hindered that progress slightly. Buying on this weakness for the long term seems to be a quality strategy at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.