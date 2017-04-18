GDP Revised Lower (Again) After Weaker-Than-Expected Retail Sales

After a strong recovery in 2016, most segments of retail sales growth have peaked and are continuing their multi-year downward trend.

The Atlanta Fed revised their GDP model down to just 0.5% GDP in Q1.

Retail Sales for March were much weaker than expected, prompting the Atlanta Fed to revise their GDP tracking model lower to just 0.5% for the first quarter of 2017.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

As the GDP tracker above shows, just two months ago the growth was expected to be over 3% for the first quarter and has been slashed week after week to nearly zero.

An important note is that this GDP tracker is not a forecasting tool, it is a tracking model that uses "estimates" to calculate GDP. As the economic data is released, the estimates get replaced with actual data and the model updates and gets closer to what GDP growth will actually be at the end of the quarter. Two months ago almost no data had been reported for Q1 so the model was using only estimates.

The point here is that growth has continuously been short of expectations and that real GDP growth is trending towards zero.

I outlined in many previous articles how growth has been slowing and consensus growth estimates were too high. I will do the same with the Retail Sales report below and reiterate the case for the end of the economic cycle, and thus a prudent time to make your portfolio as defensive as possible.

Retail Sales Breakdown:

(Source for all Retail Sales data: US Census Bureau)

In March, Retail Sales excluding autos sales (auto sales can be broken down separately from retail sales) decelerated to 5.0% growth Y/Y from 5.5% Y/Y a month prior. (Retail Sales is reported in nominal dollars. 5% seems high but when adjusted for inflation real growth is closer to 2.5% as of the last month)

Similarly, the "Retail Sales Control Group" or the part of retail sales that feeds into GDP experienced a strong bounce off the trough in 2016 but growth will not exceed the multi-year downward trendline.

Here is the control group of retail sales with a long term growth trendline to illustrate where retail sales stands in the context of the economic cycle.

There is no question the growth rate has accelerated in the past year but it is important to look at economic data across multiple time durations and while the short run trend is accelerating (for now) the long run trend is clearly lower.

As mentioned, retail sales is reported in nominal dollars so the recent acceleration can be attributed to a recent rise in inflation and not actual retail activity.

Before breaking down the sub components of retail sales to see the leaders and laggards, two charts will highlight the reason the reason I did not buy into the recent short term acceleration and also more accurately show the true retail activity.

First, a main reason for the acceleration in retail sales growth was the low or easy base that the growth rate was comparing against. 2016 growth was very weak so those comparative numbers will automatically push up 2017 growth numbers.

Below is a chart of retail sales growth with the corresponding base period.

It is easy to see growth rates rise during periods of lower comparative periods and fall during more difficult comparative periods. This analysis works well and has a high degree of predictive power in future growth rates but can be misleading when comparative periods are more volatile. That being said, while growth accelerated during this period of relatively easier comparisons, it will in turn decelerate further towards the end of the year as the comparative base effects get increasingly more difficult. This will cause growth to go lower towards the end of 2017 and a large reason the 2016 growth did not excite me.

In order to smooth the effect of high (or low) growth due to volatile comparative periods I use a two year average growth rate to analyze the longer and shorter term trends.

Note: This is not a simple moving average, this is a two year average of March 2017 growth and March 2016 growth. This method can eliminate high or low growth rates simply due to the previous comparative period.

Looking at retail sales growth in this fashion makes the 2016 acceleration that many were pointing to less exciting. Also, measuring growth in this fashion (coincidence or not) follows the longer term trend line very closely.

Secondly, inflation has risen sharply over the last year and that causes any number reported in nominal dollars to appear higher. CPI and nominal retail sales therefore track fairly closely.

In order to understand the real (inflation adjusted) growth in retail sales it is useful to net out inflation in the retail sales calculation. This shows what the real growth at retailers has been.

The following chart is the two year average year over year growth of the retail sales control group adjusted for inflation. This paints quite a different view of the trend of retail sales activity.

With real income growth falling on a year over year basis, it is impossible for retail sales to show material increase and since incomes lead consumption; expect more weakness in retail consumption.

The correlation between real aggregate income growth and real retail sales both validates this method of analysis as well as provides more evidence for continued declines in retail sales, and thus lower GDP.

If you are in the camp that growth or retail sales will continue to grow, you must also believe that incomes will rise in order to support the increased growth and there is no evidence to support that, real income growth is falling.

Retail Sales by Component:

Below is a table of the main retail sales components, their respective year over year growth and a comparison between a long term moving average of the Y/Y growth and a short term moving average which shows if growth is trending higher or lower.

Traditional retail has been tremendously weak. This is not necessarily tied to a weak economy because online shopping has been growing rapidly in its place.

Department store growth has been negative for 24 months straight. Online retail has been taking over traditional retail and this poses an existential threat to many traditional retail stores that have not been able to gain traction in the online market.

Takeaway:

This retail sales report was very weak and continued weakness should be expected.

Income growth is the key driver in consumption. If incomes are falling in real terms, only credit growth can sustain increased levels of consumption. Currently real income growth is negative and it is becoming more evident over the past month of economic data releases. This trend should continue and likely get worse as growth continues to miss to the downside.

Preparing for a slow down in growth does not mean sell everything.

The most prudent thing to do given the current outlook for continued weak growth would be to begin positioning your portfolio as defensive as possible.

Accumulating a position in Bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) and rotating out of high growth equity sectors such as Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and small cap exposure like (NYSEARCA:IWM) in favor of defensive equities such as Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) would best protect your portfolio in the event of a slowdown without completely removing the upside if the equity market continues to rise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.