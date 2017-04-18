Chesapeake Energy: Time To Gobble Up Some Shares?

Since Chesapeake Energy's sights are set on growth again, the reward-to-risk ratio looks good after the latest drop in price.

Oil and natural gas drilling company Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s (NYSE:CHK) shares have fallen back lately on the back of profit taking, and the drop in price is an opportunity to buy into Chesapeake Energy as the company sets its sights on growth again. Chesapeake Energy has made major progress in the last several years in terms of reducing expenses and has significantly reduced leverage. Recovering price realizations translate into Free Cash Flow upside, which in turn makes today's reward-to-risk ratio compelling.

Chesapeake Energy's shares have dropped in the last several months, falling from a range of $7-8 in December to a range of $5-6 in April, and profit taking is to blame.

The energy company was a speculation object for much of 2015 and 2016 when investors bet that Chesapeake Energy would go out of business. Chesapeake Energy's share price fell to a low of $1.50 in 2016, but investors quickly jumped into the trade when it became clear that energy prices had bottomed out, and that the company had a good chance to survive. And that trade has paid off handsomely: Since February 2016, Chesapeake Energy has become a multi-bagger...At least for those investors that gobbled up some shares on the cheap when nobody wanted to invest in the energy sector.

Source: StockCharts.com

More Upside Looms Around The Corner As Chesapeake Energy Sets It Sights On Growth Again

The energy bear market almost brought Chesapeake Energy down to its knees. However, the oil and natural gas driller has used the harsh industry environment to reinvent itself. The company sold assets, slashed costs (and its dividend), and rationalized its portfolio. And Chesapeake Energy has had some success doing so. The two biggest accomplishments: Reducing leverage and cash costs by ~50 percent. Cost cuts and debt repayments helped stabilize the company, and set the stage of future growth, too.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

The good news today is that Chesapeake Energy is planning to grow production and Free Cash Flow, leaving more upside on the table.

Chesapeake Energy expects to achieve Free Cash Flow neutrality next year, and targets 5-15 percent annual production growth. The expected growth in production is poised to improve Chesapeake Energy's margins and Free Cash Flow.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Buy The Drop

Chesapeake Energy has sacrificed heaps in 2015/6, but the energy company is now all about growth again, which goes to show that the worst is behind the oil and natural gas driller. As a result, buying into Chesapeake Energy at today's price point may be a good idea from a reward-to-risk point of view.

Your Takeaway

Aggressive cost cuts have stabilized Chesapeake Energy and prepared the company for a new stage of growth. The company is on track reaching Free Cash Flow neutrality next year. With price realizations recovering, Chesapeake Energy may be FCF positive sooner than investors expect. The latest drop in price based on profit taking is a good opportunity in my opinion to gobble up some shares on the cheap. Buy for capital appreciation.

