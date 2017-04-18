A Good Year For Goodyear?

Considering the industry growth expected in the years to come, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock break higher the range it has been stuck in since mid-2013.

Technically, the stock seems to be heading towards a period of consolidation in the short term after a strong start of the year.

Investment Thesis

Despite the strong start of the year (the stock is up 7.5% year to date), Goodyear remains undervalued in terms of company value to operating income and from an historical point of view. Also, the optimistic forecasts for the tire industry in the years to come are far from being reflected in the stock price. Nonetheless, in the short term the stock seems to be heading for a consolidation period.

The Company

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:GT) started in 1898 producing bicycle and carriage tires but quickly grew to become one of the world's largest tire companies (in 1916 Goodyear slogan was: "more people ride on Goodyear tires than on any other kind"). Today, the company manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 21 countries and it has marketing operations in almost every country around the world.

Goodyear develops, manufactures, markets and distributes tires for most applications (including aviation tires, commercial truck tires, off-the-road tires, racing tires and recreational vehicle tires). The company owns some of the most recognized brand names such as Goodyear (the official tire and exclusive tire provider for Nascar and NHRA), Dunlop, Kelly, Fulda, Sava and Debica.

Furthermore, Goodyear is one of the world's largest operators of commercial truck service and tire retreating centers. In addition, it operates around 1,100 tire and auto service center outlets where it offers its products for retail sale and provides automotive repair and other services.

Besides the tire business, Goodyear also manufactures and markets rubber-related products, chemicals and polymers for a variety of markets.

Technical Outlook

The stock has been trading sideways since mid-2013 in a wide range between $19 and $35. In trendless situations like this, indicators such as moving averages have little to no meaning. Likewise, trading decisions based on the RSI or the MACD are frequently inaccurate.

The way I see it, until the range is broken (either up or down), one should sell the stock when it trades at the top of the range and the RSI reading is overbought (above 60) and buy when it trades at the bottom of the range and the RSI reading is oversold (below 40). The MACD cross should be used to confirm the sell or buy decision above. However, if the range breaks (up or down), then just follow the trend.

Source: Trading View

Following this line of thought, the stock seems to be heading for a period of consolidation in the short term after a strong start of the year. In fact, the RSI is retreating from an overbought reading (above 60) and the MACD cross confirms that outlook.

Backward Looking

Goodyear sales have been decreasing and sales in 2016 were the lowest in the last decade. In fact, from 2007 to 2016, sales decreased at a 2.8% compounded annual rate.

Source: Author (in USD millions)

But despite the dismal top line performance, it is interesting to note that Goodyear's operating margin has been increasing steadily over the years and 2016's operating margin was (by far) the highest in the last decade. This shows the company is sacrificing some of its top line in order to improve its bottom line. In fact, from 2007 to 2016, operating income grew at a 4.7% compounded annual rate and net profit grew at a 9.0% compounded annual rate.

Source: Author (in USD millions)

In 2014, the extraordinary revenue refers mostly to the US tax benefit (US valuation allowance). In 2015, the extraordinary costs refer mostly to the loss due to the deconsolidation of the Venezuelan subsidiary.

Please note that I made small adjustments to the depreciation & amortization & impairment, financial and extraordinary components of the operating income so that it is comparable with the other stocks I follow. Without those changes, the operating income would be slightly higher than the one presented in these graphs.

However, Goodyear's performance is worse if we take into account the number of shares outstanding. In fact, since 2007, the number of shares increased by 61 million, or almost 30% (even though the company has been buying back stock since 2014, the share count still remains above 2007). So, if we take this into consideration, revenue per share decreased at a compounded annual rate of 5.6%, operating income per share grew at a compounded annual rate of 1.7% and net profit per share grew at a compounded annual rate of 5.9%.

After a strong deterioration following the financial crisis, the company has been improving its balance sheet since 2009. Please note that I calculate net liabilities by deducting the current assets from total liabilities (both current and non-current liabilities and both financial and operational liabilities). I believe this is a more comparable metric because many companies reduce their financial debt (loans) at the expense of their operational debt (payables). Also, some companies increase their cash positions by anticipating receivables, among other "financial report-dressing" tactics.

In absolute terms, net liabilities increased considerably following the financial crisis, reaching a maximum of $7.316 million in 2012 but have been decreasing steadily since then.

Source: Author (in USD millions)

In relative terms, the ratio of net liabilities to operating income reached an alarming level in 2009 when it reached 18.1 but this metric has improved substantially since then and is now at 3.0. Even though this is still a high level, it is worth noting it is the lowest reading in the last decade.

Source: Author (in USD millions)

Putting everything together, the company value (calculated as a sum of the market cap with net liabilities), averaged 12.4 times its operating income and 0.6 times its sales in the period between 2007 and 2016. If we withdraw the outliers of 2009 and 2010, the company value averaged 9.2 times its operating income. Even though the stock is up 7.5% year to date (which pushes the invested capital to operating income higher from 7.3 to 7.6), it remains cheap historically under the operating income metric.

Source: Author (in USD millions)

In fact, even though the stock price grew at a 2.8% compounded annual rate from 2007 to 2016, the market cap grew at a 5.8% compounded annual rate in the same period (due to the increase in the number of shares outstanding). That's slightly above the 1.7% operating income per share growth and in line with the 5.9% EPS growth.

Looking Forward

In January 2017, the management team confirmed the outlook for the tire industry in the years to come. In fact, it now expects the market to double in size (quantity of tires sold) from 2015 to 2020. It also forecasts a considerably higher margin in the period between 2017 and 2020 of $25 per tire than in the years between 2013 and 2016 when it was only $9 per tire. In the end, this will add $9 billion to the industry gross margin in 2020 when compared to 2015.

Source: Goodyear

At first glance it may seem optimistic that a mature industry such as the tire business could see both an increase in the quantity demanded and in the gross margins. In fact, in free and competitive markets such as this one, whenever there's an increase in demand there's also a similar increase in supply and as a consequence margins remain stable. However, it seems that demand is growing (and will continue to grow) faster than supply mostly in Asia but also in the US. Therefore, the increase in gross margins alongside the increase in the quantity demanded.

Source: Goodyear

Furthermore, even though raw materials represent roughly 40% of the tire industry cost of goods sold, the Management team is confident that Goodyear will be able to transfer any increase in those costs (namely rubber) to the consumer. In fact, it has been able to do so since 2010.

Source: Goodyear

Adding to a positive industry outlook the Management team also expects to outperform its peers or in other words to increase its market share. In order to do so, it is betting on China to grow its top line in the years to come and on cost savings coming from efficiency gains and restructurings to improve its margins even further.

Finally, we have all been reading some troubling news coming from the auto industry (both in terms of sales and loans) and it is undeniable that the tire business is connected to whatever happens to it. However, one should not forget that consumers do not only buy tires when they a buy a car. In fact, the replacement market is over 2/3 of the total number of tires sold annually. Furthermore, considering the OE tires are sold at a lower price and margin than the replacement tires, the OE market represents only 20% of the revenue.

Source: Goodyear

In Summary

Goodyear is a centenary company and one of the leaders in the tire industry.

Technically, the stock seems to be heading towards a period of consolidation in the short term after a strong start of the year.

However, given that the stock is cheap on historical standards and considering the industry growth expected in the years to come, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock break higher the range it has been stuck in since mid-2013.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.