ConocoPhillips' Sale: A Game Changer?

Production this year will drop as a result but the dynamics of the deal more than make up for that in my view and ConocoPhillips still has significant reserves remaining.

A few days ago, the management team at ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced that it had reached an agreement to sell yet another large set of assets currently sitting on its books. This deal comes after an even larger sale earlier this month that I wrote an article on. As anybody who knows my work understands, I appreciate reasonable asset sales (even large ones so long as they make sense economically), but is Conoco making the right choice or are they taking sales too far with this deal?

A look at their sale

Earlier this month, Conoco elected to sell off a sizable chunk of their Canadian assets in a deal to Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) in exchange for $13.3 billion, most of which was in the form of cash, while the rest was in contingent payments and a nice stake in Cenovus' equity. For the most part, I applauded the deal but did warn about them not allocating the capital appropriately. Overall though, I don't think management was wrong to do the deal.

Now, with their newest sale, the company is planning to raise even more capital. According to their press release on the topic, Conoco's cash consideration in exchange for handing over the deed to its assets in the San Juan Basin to an affiliate of Hilcorp Energy Company, will be $2.7 billion. In addition to this, however, the entity has the potential to receive up to $300 million in extra cash over the next fix years. You see, they will be given an annual payment at the end of each year, with the starting point being January 1st of 2018, for every month that the price of Henry Hub natural gas will be at or above $3.20 per MMBTU. $7 million in payments will accrue each individual month that that criteria is met and will be capped, over the six-year period, at $300 million. This means that natural gas only needs to meet 59.5% of the months in that timeframe in order to receive payment in full, so I believe Conoco's bet is a fairly safe one.

Fundamentally, the management team seems to be making a good choice by divesting themselves of these properties. Take, for instance, a look at the image below. In it, you can see that its exposure, following this sale and following its sale of its Canadian assets, to North American natural gas has been dropping relative to the rest of its reserve values. Even though the proved reserves of its San Juan Basin assets came out to 0.6 billion boe (barrels of oil equivalent), a whopping 78% of those reserves are in the form of natural gas. 20% are in natural gas liquids, and the remaining 2% are made up of oil. The message is as clear as day: management doesn't like natural gas and wants to move more toward bitumen, natural gas liquids, oil, etc...

*Taken from ConocoPhillips

Of course, there will be a downside from the sale. In that same image, you can see that the firm's operating cash flows are projected to fall by $0.3 billion (though their press release said that, in 2016, the number of $0.2 billion). This is due, in large part, to the company's production declining quite materially. Even though total output from this sale should cut production by around 115 thousand barrels per day to a range of 1.145 million barrels per day to 1.175 million barrels per day, it, combined with its large Canadian sale, will send total production down by 25.4% compared to where management forecasted 2017 production prior to said sales. That said, it seems as though management still intends to allocate just as much (around $5 billion) toward capital expenditures so it's uncertain if this downturn will be for this year alone or if a similar production level next year compared to what should be seen now this year will hold true.

Besides the drop in proved reserves and the drop in production for this year (and the subsequent drop in operating cash flow), the only other downside that I can see is that Conoco's assets will be impaired. As of the time of this writing, its San Juan Basin assets, which cover 1.3 million acres, are on the company's books for $5.9 billion, $2.8 billion of which was driven by a step-up in value associated with them during their purchase of Burlington back in 2006. The good news is that the spread (likely $2.9 billion if the contingency payments are made in full) will be non-cash in nature but the bad news is that it is still an impairment nonetheless. Another positive development here is that management should be able to use this impairment for tax purposes at some point in time so that helps.

*Taken from ConocoPhillips

What will management do with the cash?

When management announced the sale of its Canadian assets, they were very clear about the use of a lot of the proceeds. They intend to allocate a sizable chunk toward reducing debt down to $20 billion and wanted to double their share repurchase plan from $3 billion to $6 billion (with the idea being to increase this year's buybacks from $1 billion to $3 billion). In this case, however, management merely said that the cash will be used for "general corporate purposes". This is jargon for miscellaneous things that management approves of (debt buybacks, capital spending, investments, buying vending machines for the office cafeteria, etc...).

Seeing as how management did not specify debt reduction, I would be a bit surprised to see them go that route, but it may not be a bad idea. Since operating cash flow should be higher than capital expenditures this year, I doubt that makes sense either. More likely than not, management will probably allocate the cash toward share buybacks as part of its large, currently-existing plan, but something I would love to see (but am not banking on) is the prospect of some accretive asset purchases. Buying up acreage near its core areas or in other places they don't operate but find value in, would be a great way to allocate cash and it might explain why management hasn't been more detailed in their plans for the cash. $2.7 billion in cash can buy a lot of prime acreage.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems as though the management team at Conoco is making a reasonable choice. At a price of $5 per boe of proved reserves (assuming their contingent payments are earned), the deal may look cheap but we need to remain cognizant of the fact that most of the reserves are natural gas. If we use current energy prices and assume that natural gas liquids are worth 30% of oil, the gross proceeds of these reserves (this assumes no differentials), would be about $6.68 per boe and that's without factoring in extraction or other costs. Yes, additional reserves may become proved later on, but that the risk that the buyers are assuming. Overall, I like the transaction and I think it can create additional value for the firm, but the one catch is that it will only if management allocates the cash accordingly. Hopefully, sometime soon, we'll catch a glimpse of what they do with the proceeds.

