Global Equity ETF Performance Since March 1st

The S&P 500-tracking SPY ETF is down 2.49% since its March 1st high. Below is an updated look at our country ETF trading range screen to highlight how the rest of the world has been trading over this time period. In terms of overbought/oversold levels, 13 of 30 countries remain overbought, while none are oversold. But the US is one of just a few countries trading below their 50-day moving averages (the black vertical “N” line in the screen). Just 5 of 30 countries are down since March 1st, with Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ) down the most followed by the US (-2.49%).



