What Governance And Value Issues Tipped Us To Be Short Snyder's-Lance?

Shares in Snyder's-Lance (TICKER: LNCE) have dropped approximately 20% in early trading today on news that their CEO has left the company and that earnings will be substantially below previous company guidance. We were short these shares coming into today and the reasons for our position are related to a divergence between how the market perceived the company's governance and what our models identified as governance risks.

In a forthcoming article, The Meaning and Value of Corporate Governance - I'm Different Here, I'll discuss the philosophy around the importance of governance in both creating and justifying value in publicly traded companies. These ideas are also discussed in my book Governance Reimagined: Organizational Design, Risk, and Value Creation (Wiley, 2012). It is this philosophy that drives our analysis of company values and leads us to be either positive or negative about a company's valuation as well as the prospects for appreciation in the stock price relative to the downside risk - one measure of the capital efficiency of an investment in a company.

In short, and in the case of Snyder's-Lance, sometimes our models identify companies where the markets' view of the company is not justified by the underlying elements of how the company is governed. In fact, our models had assigned a Price Risk grade to LNCE of "F-." Only 0.4% of the companies we analyze had a higher price risk - a grade meaning that LNCE was a higher risk that 99.6% of companies in our evaluation universe. A long position in company with this kind of metric is generally an inefficient use of portfolio capital.

Our four relative valuation models of LNCE suggested that the highest valuation justified by comparables was between $35 and $45 per share. The stock closed on Friday at just under $40 per share, right in the middle of the highest valuations we could justify based on past financial performance. On the flip side, our lowest valuations for the company ranged between approximately $4 and $8 per share. In other words, our models showed very little upside potential and downside price potential on the order of seven times the highest upside potential we could identify.

Below are several key factors that drove us to this view, noting that the analysis that led us to an F- Price Risk grade for LNCE is far broader than just these data points.

By the data we utilize, LNCE appears to have been destroying shareholder value (realizing negative Economic Profit) consistently since late 2010. One could even argue that value was being destroyed since as early as the fourth quarter of 2005. Such is an unsustainable position for any company.

Governance ratings provider MSCI indicated that LNCE had an Accounting Governance Rating (NYSE:AGR) in the 22nd percentile of their covered domestic universe and another measure of accounting governance they provide put the company in the 14th percentile. Both are indicative of substantially higher risk of disappointment for investors in terms of accounting and company performance.

MSCI also ranked both the company's overall corporate governance and its pay practices in the 15th percentile of their domestic universe, assigning an overall grade of BB to the company - their third lowest rating level. Both are indications of higher risk for investors.

Our internal metrics of potential accounting manipulation placed the company in the 27th percentile and our measure of organizational risk placed them in the bottom 35%. Again, these are indications of higher risk to investors than average.

On a series of indicators we use to identify divergence between the markets' implied belief about the risk a company presents and what our models indicate the risk of disappointment to be (Short Factor Count and TGF Short Score), LNCE ranked worse than 99.7% of companies in our universe.

"Price risk complacency" was near its highest reading for the data we have on LNCE - in roughly the 98th percentile on two key measures that factor into our models. Excess price complacency leads to greater potential for large, immediate, downward price adjustments in the face of unexpected negative events.

Finally, a measure we utilize to identify the risk to the attractiveness of future dividends placed LNCE in the bottom 2%, suggesting that the value of future dividends was at a greater risk than 98% of companies in our universe.

Despite all of these negative factors, the markets' perceived risk of Snyder's-Lance as evidenced by its price behavior was only in the 42nd percentile - slightly better than the average company in our universe. In fact, since October 2010, where it appears by our data that the company began to consistently destroy shareholder value, the company stock outperformed the broad U.S. equity market by nearly 50%.

As noted above, the analysis that goes into whether a company is well-governed, or poorly governed, is far more intricate than just these data points can convey. In addition, quite often the markets already understand these things about companies. But, lurking in most diverse portfolios are companies like LNCE where the divergence between their upside potential, perceived risk, and the risk that their financial and organizational governance present to investors is so great that they may warrant removal from the portfolio, hedging of their price risk, or, in the case of portfolios that utilize both long and short positions, outright short positions, so that investment capital can be put to better use elsewhere.

It is important to note that each individual case we examine is probabilistic. For more on this, see my article, Moneyball Corporate Governance, where I describe the concept further. One aspect of being 'probabilistic' in our analysis is that despite these kinds of divergences between perceived and actual risk, the price of poorly governed companies' stock can continue to go higher. In fact, we've been short LNCE twice before (January 2016 and February 2017) before re-establishing our current position on March 23, 2017. In those two previous instances, we realized small absolute losses on our position, but, an overall small gain relative to the broad market.

Markets can be wrong for a long period of time and, humbly, so can models. But, it is our belief that good portfolio risk management means understanding how individual positions in portfolios can be poor users of scarce and expensive capital.

It is common to talk about how well companies use their capital for the benefit of owners. In fact, that is the essence of measures like Economic Profit. Over time, when a company, or a portfolio manager, consistently makes investments that present higher expected returns relative to the risk they present - the cost of the capital needed for their inclusion in the portfolio, they will outperform. Removing bad uses of capital is an equally important part of the process. Our models indicated that the latter situation applied to LNCE and the markets had some realization of this today.

Important Disclaimer

This report is provided solely for information.

This report is not an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity, nor is it an offer to buy or sell securities, and does not constitute tax, investment or other advice. Neither this report nor the information contained in it should be relied upon.

The Governance Fund does not aim to provide advice which is appropriate to the individual circumstances of the private investor. Use of this report is not a substitute for obtaining proper investment advice from an authorized investment professional. While the information contained herein has been obtained from sources deemed reliable, neither The Governance Fund nor any party through whom the reader obtains this report guarantees that it is accurate or complete or makes any warranty or representation with regard to the results obtained from its use. In addition, the information contained in this report may become inaccurate as a result of the passage of time and should therefore be read for historical information only. Potential investors are urged to consult their own authorized investment professional.

The Governance Fund makes no warranty or representation that this report or its contents are current or that they have been updated based on changes in the economic market or other factors. In particular, but without limiting the preceding sentence, statements of fact or opinion made by The Governance Fund in this report may not be up-to-date and may not represent the current opinion of The Governance Fund.

When used in this report, the terms "we," "our" or "us" mean, unless the context otherwise indicates, The Governance Fund Advisors, LLC.

Issuers mentioned or included in any MSCI ESG Research Inc. materials may include MSCI Inc., clients of MSCI or suppliers to MSCI, and may also purchase research or other products or services from MSCI ESG Research. MSCI ESG Research materials, including materials utilized in any MSCI ESG Indexes or other products, have not been submitted to, nor received approval from, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or any other regulatory body. MSCI ESG Research Inc., its affiliates and information providers make no warranties with respect to any such ESG materials. The ESG materials contained herein are used under license and may not be further used, distributed or disseminated without the express written consent of MSCI ESG Research Inc.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LNCE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.