Don't Count Trinity Industries Out Yet

Those who follow my work closely know that, right now, one of my two largest holdings is Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN). In part, my ownership in the firm is based on my expectation that their appeal relating to a nearly $700 million judgment will be thrown out, but it's also based on my beliefs regarding the quality of the enterprise. In what follows, I will dig through some data that I believe supports my second point here and give my thoughts on what it should mean for the firm, as well as its shareholders, in the months to come.

Rail traffic is improving nicely

The fact of the matter is that Trinity operates in a number of areas (energy equipment, inland barges, aggregates, railguards, etc...), but if you could call it anything, it's really a provider of railcars. Last year alone, before factoring in eliminations, 51.8% of its sales came from its Rail Group, which manufactures and sells railcars, and 13.9% of its sales came from its Railcar Leasing Group. Collectively, this means that nearly two-thirds of its revenue can be traced back to railcars. On the bottom line, the results are even better. For 2016, a total of 77.9% of its segment profits came from these two sets of operations.

Because of this composition of sales and profits, Trinity should live or die based on the health of the railcar industry over the long haul. That is why, with new railcar orders last year coming out to just 22,684 units, many investors ran for the hills. In terms of deliveries, it was estimated that this number in 2016 came out to 62,433 units compared to the 82,296 units seen in 2015. By Trinity's own estimates, the 27,240 units they shipped represented 42% of the North American railcars shipped, implying that actual deliveries may have been a bit higher at 64,857 units.

What I know from its industry is that the single largest determinant of the company's chance of survival is the demand for railcars. If, for some reason, railcar demand dropped materially and for an extended period, Trinity and its peers would struggle. If, on the other hand, demand surges, the business and its peers will thrive. Due to a boom in railcar orders in recent years, demand is lower today, and this has been made worse by a bearish commodity market, but evidence is pointing to a nice recovery.

If you look at the graph above, you can see that, while railroad traffic (which is a great indicator of railcar demand) is still weaker than it was in 2014 and 2015, we are solidly above 2016's levels so far. In the first 13 weeks of this year, total traffic is up 3.5%, led by a 5.7% increase in volume for carloads. As time has progressed, the picture has only improved. In March, volume was up 5.5%, led by a 7.3% increase in demand for carloads, while in the first week of April we saw volume grow 7.2% year-over-year, with carload volume having risen by 9.1%. According to AAR, the first quarter of this year was the best first quarter of any year "ever" for intermodal units.

In particular, we are seeing frac sand hoppers (units used for sand transportation when the sand will be used in the hydraulic fracturing process to extract oil and natural gas from shale), surging. According to some estimates, many, if not all, of the frac sand hoppers that were sitting on the sidelines for the past year or so have been called back onto the market. Utilization is so high, in fact, that analysts expect some of the 16,000 units in industry backlog may be pulled forward to alleviate concerns that there aren't enough railcars operating in this space.

This is great and all but, because of the industry's dynamics (namely the lead time on railcar orders), it's probable that a true recovery in the number of units sold per year could take some time to realize. Acccording to Economic Planning Associates, for instance, we are likely to see total deliveries this year of just 43,000 units (all types of railcars, not just hoppers). In 2018, this number should dip to 42,500 units before surging to 46,300 units in 2019 and then, eventually, to 53,500 units in 2021.

If this comes to fruition, it may take a bit before Trinity can see a nice recovery, but its movement this year should still be better than analysts have been expecting. You see, during its fourth quarter release on the topic, the management team at Trinity announced that they expect to see deliveries this year of between 14,000 and 15,000 units. If Economic Planning Associates is correct and if management ends up achieving the same market share in 2017 as it did in 2016, however, a more realistic expectation would be 18,060 units.

Of course, besides some upbeat thoughts here, we can also comfort ourselves by the fact that The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), a major competitor of Trinity's, recently won a sizable contract. On April 5th of this year, the business announced that Tokyo-based MUL had picked it for a more-than $1 billion deal spanning through 2020. As part of the transaction, Greenbrier will build for MUL 6,000 new railcars between now and then, which will be instrumental in MUL increasing its current fleet from 5,000 units to 25,000 over the next four years.

Beyond this, MUL also agreed that it would get all of its new units straight from Greenbrier through 2023. The company also set up a 50/50 joint venture wherein the 5,000 units Greenbrier has previously built for it will be turned into a lease syndicate that Greenbrier would participate in and receive a fee from. This, just like in the case of the manufacture of new railcars, should be a boon for the enterprise, which might explain why, on the day the announcement was made, Greenbrier's stock price soared 10%.

Sadly, because such a sweet deal was made with Greenbrier and because the terms of the contract lock MUL into its decision, there isn't any real opportunity for Trinity to get its hands in that cookie jar. On the other hand, the fact that such a large deal was made during this tough energy environment, a time when railcar demand has only been slammed, suggests that a true recovery, one that will see a stronger move higher than what we have already seen, may be the first of other deals currently in the works. If this is true, then the end result could be a quicker recovery and it's possible that, by this time next year, Trinity may actually be adding to its roughly $3 billion in railcar backlog instead of seeing it wither away.

Trinity's shareholders can benefit nicely

So far, I have spoken about the industry and how things have changed so far this year in it, but I haven't discussed in great detail how this rebound could be particularly beneficial for Trinity. Yes, the firm does have the largest share of the market at 42% (according to it), but what about how much the firm benefits from the huge volume of railcars it manufactures? To start with, I created the graph below, which looks at Trinity's segment operating margin for its railcar manufacturing operations compared to rivals like Greenbrier, American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII), and FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL).

As you can see by looking at the graph, the margins, over the past three years, of Trinity, American, and Greenbrier, haven't been too far off of one another, while FreightCar's have been much lower in comparison. Even though American's has fallen quite a bit as demand in the space has dried up, its three-year average has been stronger than any of its peers and this suggests that, keeping all else the same, it may have the most to benefit (from a profit perspective) on the way up. That said, not only is Trinity in second place, but the company's profitability has been less volatile than American's. Greenbrier's is on the way higher but the firm is, on the whole, trailing Trinity marginally.

Another way to look at this is through the lens of return on assets. In the graph below, I plotted this out, using the segment operating income for the railcar operations of each firm. Unfortunately, American does not provide segmented asset data that I could locate in its annual reports, so I had to leave it out of the equation. Once again, Greenbrier has been on an uptrend, but Trinity is still better over this more recent timeframe. All three firms shown here have return on asset figures that are, at the very least, respectable.

So far, it looks like it's difficult to go wrong by investing in any of these firms (with a possible exception being FreightCar). That said, what about the price you're paying for the value that you should receive from each company? In the chart below, you can see the price-to-book ratio of each of the four firms. I had thought of using an alternative measure like price-to-earnings or price-to-cash flow but, given the extraordinary nature of this downturn and the effect that it can have not only on earnings but cash flow, not to mention the difference in timing from Greenbrier regarding its filings (their first two quarters this year have already been reported), I figured that book value, which gives a view of the solvency of each business, would be more appropriate.

*Created by Author

Using this metric, FreightCar is by far the cheapest but, as we have already seen, there may be a good reason for that discount, as evidenced by its low margins. Trinity comes in second in terms of affordability at 0.90 but there is, to some degree, a reason there as well. Given its large lawsuit that's waiting for the appeal verdict to be released, there is a chance the firm could lose out on the full $682 million that has been ruled against it. To account for this, if you subtract that cash settlement from its book value, we are looking at an adjusted price-to-book ratio of 1.07.

This is marginally cheaper than Greenbrier but, in the event that Trinity wins its lawsuit, it may be an indicator of how much upside shares could see in response. Meanwhile, Greenbrier, which has seen its results improve in recent years, is quite affordable but its performance and its large contract award seem already priced in; there's no catalyst. American, on the other hand, is the most expensive at 1.43 times its book value.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that, while the picture facing the railcar space is still lackluster, the expectation for deliveries to finally flatline is positive in and of itself. Personally, seeing what I am seeing in railroad volume data, I think a case could be made for a situation that is better than the market anticipates at this time (barring a recession or a major reversal in commodity prices). Add to this the beautiful deal that Greenbrier received and I think that the worst, from an industry perspective, is probably behind Trinity for the foreseeable future and that, moving forward, opportunities should improve, giving the business and its shareholders a nice chance to profit, especially if Trinity does win its appeal like I believe it will.

