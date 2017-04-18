Wall Street Breakfast: Snap! Early Elections In The U.K.

Economy

The race for the French presidential election is still tight. The latest Ifop poll puts the gap between the top four candidates at just 4 points: 23% to 19%. Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon and Jean-Luc Melenchon remain the top four candidates ahead of first-round voting on April 23.

While international monitors have criticized the referendum, President Trump has become the first western leader to congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan over victory in Sunday's vote, which will grant him sweeping new powers. There were volatile moves in the Turkish lira in the buildup to the referendum, but the currency is down against the dollar following the result.

Switzerland is not manipulating its currency, Jorg Gasser, the country's state secretary for international financial matters, told CNBC. "It's not so much about a strong Swiss franc. It's rather about a very weak euro." he said. Switzerland was recently listed on the "monitoring list" in the U.S. Treasury's semi-annual currency report of potential foreign-exchange manipulators.

Ahead of meetings with finance ministers and central bankers in Washington this week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is warning a summer tax reform is "not realistic at this point," attributing the delay to setbacks in healthcare. Speaking to the FT, he added that should the planned "border adjustment tax" not survive there would be other ways of making up the $1T budget shortfall.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer doesn't see a replay of the so-called taper tantrum of 2013 as the central bank rolls out its plan for reducing its $4.5T balance sheet. Yields on Treasury securities shot higher at the time after then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested that the central bank might eventually scale back, or taper, its asset purchases.

President Trump will head to Kenosha, Wisconsin, today to sign an order dubbed "Buy American, Hire American" at the headquarters of the Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) tool company. It will direct federal agencies to recommend changes in the H-1B visa program and examine their purchasing systems to more effectively favor buying American goods.

Top White House advisers will also meet over whether to recommend President Trump withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, along with SecState Tillerson, have urged the President to stay in the deal, while Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BP and Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) have also endorsed the pact.

Continuing his four-nation tour in the Asia-Pacific region, VP Mike Pence emphasized that all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea and the U.S. was with the Japanese people "100 percent." He also announced a free trade deal may be worked out between the two countries in the future, but outlined that the current South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement needed to be reviewed and reformed.