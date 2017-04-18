The Big Tesla Swindle

Introduction

At a time, where the abundance of free money sees Queen TINA and King FOMO firmly enthroned, with no palace revolution in sight, the Tesla narrative continues to unfold, leaving many bewildered as to the irrational exuberance of it all. After debunking over 20 Tesla mythologies last year, it is time to paint a comprehensive picture of the intricately woven Tesla nexus and name three of its Trojan horses - Model 3, Autopilot and SolarCity.

Finances Stock Market Sales Model 3 Autopilot SolarCity

HAL, impersonating a well-known automotive entrepreneur, once offered:

I know I've made some very poor decisions recently, but I can give you my complete assurance that my work will be back to normal. I've still got the greatest enthusiasm and confidence in the mission

1. Finances - fire in the hole...

While the company continues pitching its growth narrative, launching new product categories (storage batteries, PV solar roof shingles, etc.) and whimsical innovations (computer-brain interfaces, moon tourism, tunneling machinery, pneumatic tube transportation, etc.) to aggrandise and market its supposed significance, it portrays itself to the investment community as a "technology company," complete with Silicon Valley vocabulary and attitude - "ship now, fix later," whereas heavily automated production or driver assistance software are common to all market actors and their tier-1 suppliers.

The thing with Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) highly entertaining storytelling is that it could not be further from the truth - the company clearly is an automaker and a niche automaker at that. After all, as its recent 10-K shows, 91% of its revenue is derived from automotive sales (76,253 cars in 2016) and automotive leasing (over 23,000 active leases at the end of 2016):

The company has until Q3 2016 refrained from properly breaking out leasing revenue from the automotive category and has only with its most recent 10-K re-stated revenue segmentations for 2015 and 2014, unfortunately, with no quarterly revenue segmentation available.

A fair amount of Tesla's revenue, namely $882 million over the last four years, was generated from ZEV and GHG credit sales, and not from genuine automotive business:

Without environmental credit sales, the company's net loss would look worse and the two much criticised profitable quarter fabrications in Q1 2014 and Q3 2016 would not have been achieved:

Fittingly for the merged entity, Tesla's cumulative net loss over the last four years comes, like SolarCity's, to around $2 billion:

Tesla's current portion of long-term debt, due over the next 12 months, comes in at around $1 billion, while accounts payable are approaching $2 billion. CapEx is about to be boosted to $2 billion to $2.5 billion ahead of July Model 3 production - twice the total CapEx of 2016 plus half of that of 2015. Last November, Tesla also bought a German automotive supplier.

It is more than questionable that the required production equipment, the urgently needed service centre build-out and a denser international battery charger network can be financed without tapping capital markets again soon. FCF remains as illusory as ever and with SolarCity in the mix, itself an exquisite cash incinerator, Tesla gives birth to a new financial metric - cash burn from operations:

2. Stock - a gift that just keeps giving...

For three years, Tesla's stock has been a formidable trade vehicle, with meat on the bone for both long and short traders due to its volatility:

Frequent equity sales around a month after a local high, and vesting options saw the number of diluted shares going through the roof:

Over the years, the Musk family and management saw their many enticing stock options vesting, tied to the performance-based stock options plan that set out a variety of performance milestones open to interpretation - completion of a Model S, X or 3 alpha prototypes, beta prototypes, production vehicle and volume production targets (whatever "alpha prototype," "beta prototype," "production" or "volume production" mean in Tesla's particular context) as well as meeting certain annualised gross margin targets (Tesla calculates gross margin very differently to all other automakers).

Particularly, Tesla board member Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk's brother, is selling shares as soon as they vest, but the rest of the family, managers and directors have equally amassed a small fortune selling shares received in many cases for as little as $0, $6.63 or $28.43. The Form 4 filings provide the detail. Conveniently, the bailout of SolarCity rescued Elon Musk's and Lyndon Reeve's stock options, converted into Tesla stock options.

3. Market - sweet dreams are made of this...

In 2016, 69.5 million passenger vehicles and 24.4 million commercial vehicles were sold worldwide. In that year, Tesla sold 76.3 thousand passenger vehicles, resulting in a global passenger vehicle sales share of 0.11%:

Of the 69.5 million passenger vehicles sold, 773,000 thousand were EVs (HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs, FCEVs, including light trucks), resulting in an EV sales share of 1.11%, with 45% of global EV sales generated in China (351,000); Europe (221,000) and the U.S. (157,000) trailing behind; U.S. EV sales only just having passed 1%. Taking global passenger vehicle sales growth forecasts until 2020 and extrapolating them through to 2030 (the APAC region growing from 21.6% to 56.4% of global vehicle sales) - with EV sales increasingly replacing ICEV sales in the process - the following picture emerges:

It is obvious that EVs sold by all vendors combined will not rapidly replace ICEVs as exuberant idealists want to make believe - and it remains outside the range of meaningful investable forecasts how the available types of EV (HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs and FCEVs) will grow in the four global core sales regions, each in itself a highly varied amalgamation of different levels of urbanisation, modes of transport and consumer spending power. Just before Easter 2017, Mercedes-Benz saw company record sales of 2.1 million cars. So much for the mythology of consumers eschewing "legacy automakers."

In tune with that and the chart above, the frequently assumed "imminent collapse" of the oil refinery business for gasoline and diesel will not materialise soon - not the least because commercial vehicles of all types (1/4 of all vehicles sold; delivery vans, haulage trucks, construction vehicles, industrial vehicles, military vehicles, etc.), running on diesel and consuming far more fuel than passenger vehicles, will not be so swiftly converted to run on electricity whilst keeping cost and performance parameters the same. A battery electric Freightliner truck won't rule the autobahn for a long time coming and an M1 Abrams tank will equally continue aiming its Rheinmetall M256 gun using JP-8.

There are currently 907,051,000 passenger vehicles and 329,253,000 commercial vehicles in use. One can safely assume that the total global fleet rotation from ICE to E drive trains is several decades away, and it remains to be seen which brands and drivetrain technologies will eventually generate sustainable profits for investors in the multitude of passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

With respect to Tesla - even when considering the niche sector of EVs in isolation and assuming Tesla's rather heroic goal to sell 500,000 cars in 2018 to be more than just chimerical - it becomes clear from the chart below that the company will not "dominate" global EV sales in an investable timeframe; with many competing vendors about to enter the market or already on the market, as well as considering the already implemented and about to be implemented changes in subsidies and incentives for buyers in many large sales regions around the world:

To conclude, the notion of Tesla dominating the total global passenger vehicle market is nothing but an absurd conjecture.

4. Sales - these go to eleven...

Tesla's sales have risen at a steady pace over the last four years, but from Q4 2015 onwards, cracks began to appear in the relentlessly enthusiastic "exponential growth" narrative - Model S sales have stalled, declining from their all-time peak in Q4 2015.

Regarding Model S and Model X sales patterns and future sales, several issues need to be considered conjointly.

Subsidy and incentive changes in various sales regions

China: Subsidies on pure electric as well as hybrid plug-in passenger cars will decline by 20 percent from 1st January 2017, and a cap has been placed on the subsidies at local-government levels. Subsidies at local-government levels have been capped at 50 percent of that offered by the central government, according to the ministry's statement. The subsidies from the central government to EVs will be limited to 44,000 Yuan ($6,333) for cars with a driving range of 250 kilometers and above. Subsequently, overall EV sales in China peaked in July 2016 and have declined steadily since. Model X, only having become available in China in June 2016, is being delivered to depositors as production ramped up, but future sales remain to be seen.

Hong Kong: After a longer delay (RHD cars like in the UK), Tesla sold around 1,700 Model S in Hong Kong in 2016, 109 in 2017 and 59 Model X. From March 2017, the FRT (first registration tax) reduction was revoked, instantly nearly doubling the price of Tesla’s cars. It will be doubtful that under these circumstances meaningful sales will be generated going forward. The 4,000 cars an SA commenter thought to be arriving months ago have neither been seen arriving at Kwai Tsing or Tsing Yi terminals to date.

Denmark: Announced in parliament in October 2015, from 1st January 2016, EVs are no longer exempt from registration tax and will be taxed at 20% in 2016, then 40% and 60% and 90% in subsequent years, until full taxation is reached in 2020. Also, EVs will no longer be exempt from the 25% VAT. Subsequently, Tesla Model S sales collapsed to near zero, while more affordable EVs and PHEVs continue to sell, albeit in lower quantity; Model X cars, deposited for in prior years, have been registered in equally low quantity. Denmark is exemplary in the sense that it shows what happens when subsidies, incentives and perks are reduced or abandoned altogether - consumers, ever after a bargain, stop buying.

Germany: On 18th May 2016, the German government implemented a €4.000 ($4,234) and €3.000 ($3,176) subsidy (use bing translator) for BEVs, FCEVs and PHEVs respectively, with cars priced under €60.000 ($63,532) being eligible. Tesla then offered the Model S 60 for €58.000 ($61,405) by bundling formerly included features into an optional "comfort package" (use bing translator). Nevertheless, only 6,117 BEV and 4,716 PHEV buyers applied for the subsidy, with only 5,105 applications coming from consumers. Model X only became available to from May 2016, and the backlog is being delivered to depositors.

Norway: A country that ironically attributes its phenomenal wealth to its offshore oil and gas industry, fostering pollution and climate change elsewhere, incentivised EVs by exempting them from VAT and purchase tax, which in Norway adds 50% to the cost of a vehicle. EVs are also exempt from road tolls, tunnel-use charges, and ferry charges; on top being eligible for free parking, free charging, and the use of bus lanes. The recent EV incentive policy changes implemented will keep VAT exemption until 2020, while road, tunnel and ferry charges will have to be paid up to 50% - with 48% of Norwegian EV owners stating that 0% charges was a key purchasing driver. Model S sales have halved from 2015 to 2016 and, after the Model X backlog has been delivered to depositors, its future sales are uncertain.

UK: ULEVs (ultra-low emission vehicles) are eligible for the £4,500 plug-in electric car grant (£5,000 before). Coinciding with the end of lifetime free supercharging (see below) Tesla increased prices across the range by 5% to compensate for the £ post Brexit: an £80,000 Model S is now £4,000 more expensive ($5,000). Owners of zero emission vehicles costing over £40,000 and registered after 1st April 2017 pay an annual VED (road tax) supplement of £310 for five years after year one post registration; an additional £1,550 ($2000) over the first 6 years of ownership. From 6th April 2017, the company car BIK-rate is set to 9% (from 7%) and then 13% and 16% in 2019. Not surprisingly, Model S and X orders increased somewhat until the end of 2016. RHD Model X backlog is still under delivery and with the price and tax increases, Tesla orders may decline in the UK, too.

U.S.: Since 2010, PHEVs and BEVs are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit (with additional credits and incentives provided by various states). 117,442 Roadsters, Model S' and Model X' have been sold in the U.S. from January 2010 until the end of March 2017. That leaves Tesla with 82,558 sales until the tax credit begins to phase out (50% second calendar quarter and 25% fourth calendar quarter after the 200,000 cars mark is reached). If, for example, Q2, Q3 and Q4 2017 see another 21,000 Model S and 13,500 Model X U.S. sales (the Model 3 not arriving in high volume this year), that leaves 48,058 cars eligible for the full tax credit.

In a nutshell - with subsidies and incentives dialed back or about to be dialed back in other nations around the world and more competition arriving soon, Tesla has to rely on zero policy changes in the U.S., particularly in California that contributes an enormous quarter to its global sales:

The company is slowly but surely running out of highly subsidised and incentivised sales regions that can sustainably absorb large quantities of product.

End of lifetime free supercharging

In Europe, Model S sales decreased 26.4% from 16,701 (2015) to 12,286 (2016). Then, on 7th November 2016, Tesla ended its lifetime free supercharging for Model S and X for cars ordered after 1st January 2017 and delivery taking place in Q1 2017; later changed to 15th January 2017 and 15th April 2017. Because of free supercharging, the Model S was very popular with taxi companies in Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK, highly subsidised sales regions. Also, with many Tesla owners in Europe living in dense cities not able to charge at home, free supercharging was an enticing proposition for many. It is not surprising that Model S registrations in Europe soared in Q1 2017 after having declined for several consecutive quarters:

Even in the U.S. Model S sales increased only 16.7% from 25,202 (2015) to 29,421 (2016). Seeing that Q1 2017 showed only 6,100 sales in the U.S., one can reiterate with confidence that the exuberant "exponential growth" narrative is definitely broken:

Model X backlog and sales

The oddball Model X, a so-called $100,000 "luxury vehicle" with a build quality (this brand new video is essential viewing for any investor, thanks to Montana Skeptic for the find) and reliability on par with a $9,000 Dacia or Ssangyong, has only arrived in quantity in Europe and China in September 2016. Only even more recently, RHD versions are delivered to Hong Kong and UK customers. Already now, Model X sales are not showing the explosive growth once envisioned by analysts and Tesla fans; sales in the U.S. are lackluster and Europe is following suit:

Cars are coming off-lease

With over 23,000 cars currently being leased (three and two years) - offered from April 2014 onwards for small and medium businesses, later consumers (Tesla having sold 211,526 cars since inception) - a large number of used Model S and later Model X will start flooding the market from this year onwards and it remains to be seen how these defect-prone vehicles with obsolete AP 1.0 will impact sales.

Chinese oddity

In Q1 2017, something peculiar happened: Tesla reported sales of 13,450 Model S and 11,550 Model X; with an additional 4,650 cars in transit. However, after official registration/importing bodies in all core sales regions reported March figures, quarterly sales and registrations stopped matching up like they usually do.

Europe, the U.S., Canada and Hong Kong show 10,338 Model S (a delta of 3,112 cars) and 7,289 Model X (a delta of 4,261 cars) - that is 7,373 missing cars that, for the most part, may have been sold to a large distributor in China, not end customers (exotic markets too insignificant for having absorbed such quantity of product are not considered here):

In other words, apart from cars in transit, an enormous 29.5% of cars sold in Q1 2017 appear to be in limbo. Where are they?

To end this section, it is truly bizarre to observe Model S and X sales peaking with each third month of a quarter ever since the cars were launched for sale. Unlike Tesla, all other automakers release sales figures on a monthly basis and neither production nor sales fluctuate much over the year. One can only speculate why Tesla does what it does. It is often assumed that delivery frenzies occur towards the end of each quarter in order for the company being able to report impressive numbers. However, both institutional investors and astute retail investors easily see such obvious machinations for what they are - why, then, does the company perpetuate them?

5. Model 3 - you ain't seen nothin' yet…

Soon after the Model 3's unveiling in March 2016, the company reported 373,000 zero-interest paying refundable reservation deposits. The number has not been updated since. With a differently designed exterior, interior, chassis and suspension, and seriously costly all-glass roof, it shares few parts with the Model S, putting the 50% production cost reduction narrative in the realm of illusion. The car appears to be a somewhat smaller version of the Model S (wheelbase, length, width) and more frugal in areas where, however, cost savings are harder to come by; the tooling and robotics costs being in the metal:

Will the Model 3's $35,000 entry-level variant interior be on par with the fit and finish of the all-new $9,000 Dacia Duster?

In his quick-fire twittercade, Elon Musk recently announced that "release candidates" (whatever that is supposed to mean) have been made and "production" (whatever that is supposed to mean) will commence in July. This is all the more bewildering, because Grohmann Engineering, a German automotive factory automation supplier Tesla recently acquired for $150 million, is still working on essential equipment that upon completion has to be shipped to Fremont to be installed and tested on-site before anything even remotely resembling volume production can commence. Is Tesla's VP of production, Peter Hochholdinger, formerly Audi, sleeping well?

Grohmann Engineering could prove to be an unexpected road block en route to Model 3 volume production, because the take-over by Tesla went anything but smoothly. Contrary to initial discussions and agreements, the company was forced to abandon all work for its prior well-established client base (Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF), Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), etc.) forcing many disgruntled engineers to discard a large body of work and client relations grown over years of collaboration. The owner of the company rather chose to retire. According to Grohmann's worker's council, the company pays 30% below industry tariff and finds it hard to attract the urgently needed talent to the remote rural area of Germany where it is headquartered. The existing workforce is not amused (use bing translator).

Since the Model 3's unveiling, not a single car was seen testing on proving grounds or in different topographies, climate zones, road and weather conditions (apart from rare outings of the silver and black cars built for the unveiling, as even electrek had to admit). Two weeks ago, a blue and a black "release candidate" appeared on occasional outings in Silicon Valley and surroundings (at daytime in fair weather). Proper testing a new car normally takes dozens of cars made on the final production line from real parts, driven for 6-9 months under adverse conditions, repeatedly crashed to prove safety, while some parts may have to be re-engineered or tweaked with suppliers, putting further strain on the commercialisation process.

Tesla has simply omitted those steps and instead chosen to (once again) rely on its Silicon Valley "brogrammer" ethos "ship now, fix later", as if a car were an app, not a complex industrial hardware assembly. As was the case with the Model S and X - still afflicted with issues that require frequent sometimes long-term visits to service centers for lack of parts or repairmen - employees and early adopters are supposed to function as paying guinea pigs (if they can afford the car). Tesla recently delivered a brand new Model S with broken A-pillar, the large crack painted over, as if quality control was asleep at the wheel. An outlier or an absurd case of delivery desperation?

Investor's takeaway from the Model 3 saga: To rekindle Model S sales, with volume production of the Model 3 in the distance, the Model 3 reservation depositor contact list was likely used to generate low-end Model S sales leads. Considering Tesla until very recently offered the Model S 60 at a fairly low price, it is not surprising that the car was recently pulled from the company's offering to open up suitable price points for upcoming Model 3 variants.

It is impossible that Tesla will either have 100,000-200,000 cars in customers' driveways in eight months from now, as originally aimed for, or will it sell the envisioned 500,000 cars in 2018. If one assumes that Tesla can annually sell 200,000 Model 3 with a profit equivalent to reasonably well-appointed Audi A4s, BMW's 3-series' or Skoda Superbs (around $3,800 per car), it would only contribute $760 million to the bottom line - too little to handle on-going investments for future models, facelifts - and servicing its ever growing mountain of debt.

A company that today cannot produce 2,000 fault-free cars per week is not up to the tasks at hand and will require further capital infusions to just keep factory doors open.

6. Autopilot - look mom, no hands...

While sell-side analysts the caliber of Adam Jonas, Ben Kallo and Tripatinder Chowdhry have spun the vainglorious yarn of billions upon billions of profits in-waiting for Tesla, insinuating "Mobility" and "Ride-Sharing" being investable propositions just around the corner, "Autopilot 1.0" customers found themselves osborned in July 2016 when - after Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) (recently acquired by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)) severed its ties with Tesla over reckless deployment of its driver assistance hard- and software - the company launched its "Autopilot 2.0," a driver assistance system with a suite of sensors Tesla claims being adequate to deliver full self-driving capability (Level 5, see below). In the process, the company also osborned the data it had supposedly gathered through cars driven using the Mobileye solution. With no "life-long over the air updates" for "Autopilot 1.0" cars; how will resale value hold up with a dead-end system that cannot be upgraded?

After releasing AP 2.0 on 19th October 2016, Tesla also promoted a heavily edited video that, amongst other fair weather daytime driving marvels on near empty roads, showed the car magically jumping into a parking spot. The company is now using Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Drive PX 2 platform, which Nvidia released to over 70 automotive OEMs and suppliers after launch at the CES in January 2016. Eventually, after months of delay, AP 2.0 received the 8.1 update that still misses automatic windscreen wipers or high beam headlights and essential safety features such as side collision avoidance and AEB (automatic emergency braking) that were present on the Model S with AP 1.0, leading to a 40% reduction in airbag deployments compared to Model S' without. While AP 1.0 lead to much reckless driver behaviour and accidents, some of which were fatal (the NHTSA playing an at best questionable role in the matter), it appeared to be working reasonably well at daytime on motorways and A-roads in fair weather daylight conditions. In contrast, AP 2.0 seems unsafe at any speed, the car appearing to be driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Without AEB, AP 2.0 cars are even less capable than AP 1.0 cars, to the tune of $5,000 (Enhanced Autopilot) plus $3,000 (Full Self Driving).

In parallel to working with Nvidia's platform, Tesla also started an in-house hard- and software effort, hiring Jim Keller of former AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) fame in January 2016, as well as Apple's Chris Lattner, although no details have emerged about what their roles exactly entail. Will Tesla eventually osborn its AP 2.0 customers just like its AP 1.0 customers? Time will tell.

-

This March, MIT's Center for Brains, Minds and Machines (CBMM) hosted a seminar with Amnon Shashua, Chairman of Mobileye. A one-hour YouTube video worth watching to understand the true problem of autonomous driving: driving policy ("negotiation") and regaining instant situational awareness after system disengagement. He goes as far as to explain how Level 5 - driving without any human intervention in any scenario - is still far off in the distance.

In 2014, the Society of Automotive Engineers released a taxonomy (SAE J3016) from zero automation to full automation, in line with classifications developed by the NHTSA (U.S.) and BASt. (Germany), updated in 2016. From that, it is plain to see that Tesla's "Autopilot" incarnations are no autopilots at all - they are Level 2 partial automation driver assistance solutions (lane keeping, lane changing, cruise control) working under certain closely defined conditions, similar to what other vendors offer. The autonomous or self-driving cars that Tesla and its competitors are testing or have under development have no solutions for a wealth of issues:

Malfunctioning or blocking of one or more essential sensors

Geofencing failures, crowdsourcing errors and unrecorded changes

Obscured or missing road markings, defective traffic signs and signals

Winding mountain, country or dirt roads with slow agricultural traffic

Multi-lane roundabouts, complex intersections and construction sites

Multilevel garages, makeshift or unmarked parking lots

Inclement weather and night-time situations

Discerning a crumpled cardboard box or plastic bag from a piece of rock

Unpredictable pet, pedestrian, cyclist or fellow driver actions

Manual hand-signal traffic direction by police or construction crews

Joining gridlocked city streets and motorways

In summary, we have autonomous cars the day an automaker CEO agrees to be blindfolded and seated on the back seat of a car to then be driven a previously undisclosed journey through wintery Stockholm on a workday morning, through Milan on a Friday late afternoon, through Seoul during a monsoon evening. Until then, no automaker is investable on imminent Level 5 propositions that are in fact decades away. MIT's technology review agrees.

7. SolarCity - it's a family affair...

In November 2017, SolarCity fell into the willing arms of Tesla after a token "go-shop" period saw no other bidders emerging, having inspected its toxic books; keeping it conveniently in the family (SolarCity's CEO and COO being Lyndon and Peter Rive, Elon Musk's cousins, to whom he had suggested starting the business in the first place, with Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, being a board member of Tesla).

SolarCity's FCF and profitability are as chimerical as Tesla's, mimicking its superb operating cash burn:

Ultimately, the company needed a bailing-out for four reasons that warrant close consideration, now that Tesla's owners - its shareholders - have to bear the burden.

Stock options

On the verge of losing value, due to SolarCity's disastrous financial situation, unvested stock options were rescued just in time by having them converted into Tesla stock options, benefiting Steve Jurvetson (184,798 shares), Bradley Buss (4,100), Antonio Gracias (21,745), Jeffrey Straubel (83,407), Elon Musk (2,403,024) and Kimbal Musk (16,181), as the company's Form 4 filings show.

Credit lines

Expectedly, SolarCity chairman Elon Musk (after in-depth consultation with himself as CEO of Tesla in February 2016) declared a takeover by Tesla being a "no-brainer" in June 2016 - conveniently true from his own perspective, considering he had previously taken out $475 million in personal credit lines to purchase shares of SolarCity and Tesla, using his existing shares as collateral. With the incestuous deal consummated later that year, not only was the credit issue exquisitely resolved; he also booked additional profits from the 569,680 shares purchased on 12th February 2016 at $17.56.

Solar bonds

For lack of other institutional takers, likely not convinced of the company's long-term viability, in 2015, Elon Musk's SpaceX purchased $90 million (2.2%, maturity March 2016) "solar bonds" (unsecured non-transferable debt) and $75 million (2.2%, maturity June 2016), re-investing them in another block of "solar bonds" worth $90 million (4.4%, maturity March 2017) in 2016. To keep the cash burning company afloat, with the takeover by Tesla in sight, Elon Musk, Lyndon and Peter Rive bought another $100 million "solar bonds" in August 2016 (6.5%, maturity February 2018). SolarCity's "solar bonds" effectively became a revolving family credit facility, funding mid term with short term and short-term with even-shorter-term.

Declining business

In its Q4 2015 shareholder letter, SolarCity had guided for 1,250MW of PV solar installations in 2016 and positive cash flow by Q4. The 2016 10-K revealed SolarCity fell well short of both targets: Total 2016 installations only came to around 800MW and positive cash flow remained as elusive as in prior years. Its net loss grew to $820 million despite the revenue jump from 2015 and, more importantly, the company entered 2017 with an enormous $1.2 billion of current liabilities, due within the year. Tesla now reports what used to be SolarCity's business under "Energy generation and storage," $181 million in Q4 2016 "primarily due to $84.1 million as a result of the inclusion of revenue from SolarCity, as well as an increase of $82.8 million in energy storage revenue." The dire financial situation suggests that the carcass of what used to be SolarCity will be eventually quietly buried out of sight within the convoluted Tesla nexus.

-

To preserve cash, the company laid off 3,000 employees in addition to the 650 employees laid off in Nevada and California previously. It has abandoned its Silevo's "Triex" technology (instrumental in enticing the state of New York to kick-start and subsidise the Buffalo facility with $750 million in the first place) after determining, on page 48 of its recent 10-K, that the remaining two of three milestones cannot be achieved - and offloaded its facility to Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) that is expected to ramp up annual production of HIT modules to 1GW from 2019, whereas Lyndon Rive assured investors in February 2016 that the factory would be fully operational by mid 2017. In July 2017, Tesla expects to launch its PV solar roof tiles with cells bought from Panasonic, too.

As part of the subsidy agreement, the company pledged to create 1,460 jobs related to the New York facility while attracting another 1,440 from service providers. Failing that, the company faces an annual penalty of $41 million. So far, little production equipment is being installed and the company is still in the process to finalise ordering it. In short, New York taxpayers pay for a Panasonic plant, swooned by Tesla's now defunct Silevo based promises. As was the case with Tesla's Nevada battery production facility, Tesla was demoted to being the horse while Panasonic became its rider.

-

Now that Tesla pivoted to become a reseller of Panasonic's PV solar panels, the company is about to revive an already commercially failed product category (BIPV) - PV solar roof tiles that, according to the company, are not only more efficient than conventional PV solar panels, but also cheaper, on top of being a complete roof tile replacement solution. Apart from recognising that the sheer diversity of roof geometries and roof orientations would require a plethora of shapes and "blind" tiles, it is the efficiency and cost arguments that are truly bizarre. In order to achieve the "mock slate" or "mock terra cotta" look of PV solar roof tiles, the solar cells must be overlaid with a densely pigmented film to achieve the desired appearance - an additional factor that will inadvertently diminish absorption of incoming radiation, rendering the tile less efficient than an equivalent "bare" area of conventional solar panel. When humans say that something has colour, what is actually meant is that light of a particular range of wavelengths is reflected more strongly than light of other wavelengths. The dark blue impression of PV solar cells to the eye is a result of the anti-reflection layer optimised for the passing of the red part of the spectrum, the preferential absorption-wavelength of silicone. Pigmenting the anti-reflection layer densely and diminishing absorption by several percent to achieve the look of "mock mission" tiles is detrimental to the effort to optimize yield; a texture mimicking slate or terra cotta will promote deposition of environmental dust and pollen particles, further reducing efficiency.

-

It is important to look at the context in which Tesla will have to develop its PV solar offerings. In its recent 10-K, the company acknowledged:

We rely on net metering and related policies to offer competitive pricing to our customers in our key states Our business currently depends on the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives

In other words, the company admits that PV solar has not been vetted in the marketplace and no proper price discovery process has taken place. To date, PV solar plays a very minor role in electricity generation (1.38% of total):

Various NEM schemes show that - for the benefit of a small minority of citizens, owning large suitably oriented homes in sufficiently insolated regions (consider GHI maps for the U.S. and Europe to realise in what little regions PV solar could make economic sense) - the majority of citizens has to pay. In contrast, utility scale and communal solar installations are far more economical, realising economies of scale, facilitating grid balancing across the inevitable seasonal and daily troughs and peaks of electricity generation.

Tesla has neither outfitted its Nevada and New York facilities with PV solar panels, nor its network of battery charging stations. And neither has the CEO his collection of mansions. Why not?

-

A look at Tesla's "Energy" business, now merged with SolarCity's, would not be complete with a brief take on its Powerwall and Powerpack residential and industrial storage battery products.

In November 2016, Tesla announced Powerwall 2.0 to be shipped in January 2017. As with the Powerwall 1.0 failure, this product is off to a bad start - the DC version has already been axed (it will only be available in the U.S.) and the AC version has not shipped in volume five months later. Eager early adopters and reservation depositors feel left in limbo, having provided the company with interest-free credit. The AC version of Powerwall (if it ever arrives), is not compatible with several European standards and will not ship in Germany, Austria and Switzerland; probably also not in other markets. Lyndon Rive promoted the Powerwall 2.0 in Australia again recently, but astute observers quickly exposed it for the uneconomic product that it is.

Powerpack sales have to date been by and large confined to Hawaii and California. A recent highly publicised marketing ploy to place the product in Australia, has so far not materialised. As with Tesla's cars that are predominantly sold in the U.S. in general and California in particular, the Powerpack seems to follow suit.

Tesla's 2016 Powerpack sales and installations:

0.5MWh Camborne Energy Storage, United Kingdom

1MWh Morgan Stanley San Francisco, CA

1.5MWh Brea Mall, CA

2.6MWh Temecula Valley Unified School District, CA

3MWh Virunga National Park Gorilla Reserve, Republic of Congo

4MWh College of Marin, CA

6MWh Ta'u, American Samoa

12MWh Cal State University, CA

52MWh Kauai Island Utility Cooperative, HI

80MWh Southern California Edison Mira Loma substation, CA

The extremely low gross margin of 1.7% from energy generation and storage that Tesla reported shows the ineffectuality of this effort.

Conclusion

Consequently, the final word rightfully belongs to Samuel Beckett:

All of old.

Nothing else ever.

Ever tried. Ever failed.

No matter.

Try again. Fail again.

Fail better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is no recommendation to buy or sell securities as that carries with it very high risks. The information contained in this article is for informational purposes only and subject to change at any time. Do your own due diligence and consult with a licensed professional before making any investment decision.