Netflix: A Sandler-Powered Portfolio

Netflix: Powered By Sandler, Competing With Sleep

One of the more astonishing figures to come out of Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) Q1 call was shared by Buzzfeed above: that Netflix users had watched more than 500 million hours of Adam Sandler movies since December of 2015. Andrew Ross Sorkin, New York Times business columnist and CNBC Squawk Box co-anchor, was impressed with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' quip dismissing the thread of streaming video competitors such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN):

Not everyone was impressed with the quarter though. Seeking Alpha contributor James Brumley, for example, raised concerns about the company's cost of content and its use of debt ("Why Netflix May Never Actually Turn A Profit"). Our website, Portfolio Armor, eschews such fundamental analysis and looks only at underlying price action and option market sentiment when evaluating securities. Based on that, Netflix was one of its top-10 names on Monday, and not for the first time. Back in December of 2015, for example, when Netflix users started their epic Adam Sandler movie binge, it was a top-10 name as well.

Building A Hedged Portfolio Around A Netflix Position

Just because our site doesn't look at fundamentals when evaluating securities doesn't mean you should ignore fundamental concerns such as the ones Brumely raises. Rather, we suggest investors who are long Netflix consider hedging to limit their downside risk. Here though, rather than simply present a hedge, we'll present a more holistic approach. We'll start with the following premises:

You have $100,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of 20% or more over the next 6 months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You want to invest in a handful of names, including Netflix, with a goal of maximizing your potential return net of hedging costs.

We'll do as the cooking shows do: We'll give you the recipe you can do on your own, and then we'll pull the finished product out of the oven to show you. Here are the recipe steps.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

To figure out what names to include alongside Netflix, you'd want to start with the ones with the highest potential returns. Our site calculates its own potential returns, but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by your favorite Seeking Alpha contributors, if you like. Your initial universe can be as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~3,400 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the S&P 100.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, gross potential returns are less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal, or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you'd be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 20% or greater.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, but these four steps are the basic recipe.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using our site's automated hedged portfolio construction tool.

First, we enter "NFLX" in the optional tickers field, along with the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($100,000), and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (20%).

After clicking "Next," we see the screen below, where we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for Netflix. That's optional, so we'll leave it blank and let the site use its own potential return for it.

Next, we click "Create," and after a minute or two of processing, are presented with the hedged portfolio below.

In addition to Netflix, the site included Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns. It attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock (to lower hedging costs).

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Dollar General (NYSE:DG) as a "cash substitute" - that's a security that when hedged according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market 7-day yield, whichever is higher) has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The site allocated as much of the cash leftover from its rounding-down step to the cash substitute.

Note that each of the underlying securities is hedged. Here's a closer look at the Netflix hedge (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iOS app):

As you can see above, Netflix was hedged with optimal puts, while the other securities in the portfolio were hedged with optimal collars. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In Netflix's case, the puts won out.

The Worst Case Scenario

The worst-case scenario for this hedged portfolio is the "Max Drawdown" of -19.55% (at the bottom of the hedged portfolio). That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for 6 months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first).

Hedging Cost

The hedging cost for the portfolio as a whole was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $477, or 0.48%, assuming, conservatively, that you placed your hedging trades at the worst end of the spread, buying the puts at the ask and selling the calls at the bid.

Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 19.85%. That's what you'd get, net of hedging costs, if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely.

A More Likely Scenario

Historically, actual returns average about 0.3x our site's potential returns. The Expected Return of 7.69% takes that into account.