Huge Merger To Send This Airport Stock Even Higher

It'd be easy to say that the post-Trump Mexican trade has come to an end. The Mexican stock market hit new all-time highs last month. The peso has rebounded from its all-time low of 22 earlier this year, and is now back up to 18.50 - around where it traded in the days before the election. My top pick for the year, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC), has taken flight, rising from $73 when I picked it to $103 today in a single quarter.

Looking at that, we could say the opportunity to buy Mexican shares has ended. But one Mexican airport operator has just made a game-changing acquisition, and as such, has created an entirely new bull case. Even trading at fresh all-time highs, both for its US and Mexican stock listings, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) is a strong buy here, and shares should top $200 in coming weeks.

I've covered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in my previous article, "Should You Invest In Cancun's Airport?" If you're a PRO subscriber or member of my service, I highly suggest you brush up there for background. But here's a brief take for those new to the company.

ASR: A Good But Undiversified Operator Prior To Recent Merger

ASR operates nine Mexican airports along with a JV stake in San Juan, Puerto Rico's airport. The Mexican government previously broke up the airports by region. ASR (or ASUR as it's known in Spanish) got the southeastern Mexican airports out of the deal (Source: Wikipedia)

I'd been skeptical of this company, particularly given its reliance on just Cancun and San Juan for profits. Puerto Rico is in a deep slump, and there's significant competitive risk to Cancun. Among other things, the government has previously proposed building another international airport near Cancun could divert traffic. Cancun could continue to grow greatly, but it could also go the way of Acapulco - previously Mexico's pre-eminent destination, which has now faded and declined dramatically in economic importance.

Tourism is a fickle market, and thus, I preferred to stick with the other two listed Mexican airport operators that had bigger cities and industrial bases to support traffic.

I've held investments in Mexico's other two airport operators for quite a while - and added aggressively after the recent US election. But I just picked up a position in ASR for the first time last week. What's changed? From a risk perspective, everything. The company announced a gigantic deal to pick up the operating rights for a dozen airports in the nation of Colombia. Here's a map showing the locations (stars) of the airports ASR has purchased:

Source: Google Maps; author's work starring the airports.

As you can see, this is a collection of northern Colombian airports, with virtually all holdings either on the coast or in the central Andean mountain region. Aside from Bogota itself, the majority of the country's population and wealth are centered in the north, so this isn't a bad region in which to collect airport leases.

And turning to passenger figures, we can see these are quality airports. ASR got four of the nation's top 10 airports, and 10 out of the 12 airports are among the country's 25 busiest. Here's a listing of the top 25 airports in data by total passengers, presented first in 2007 and then in 2015 (data from the Colombian government, in Spanish, here). The company's newly acquired airports are highlighted in yellow:

I presented both 2007 and 2015 data so you can see just how quickly Colombian air travel is booming. In 2007 - just before the great financial crisis, picked so I'm not seen as cherry-picking the data - Colombia had just 5+ million passenger airports. That's up to 11 today.

ASR's acquired collection of airports had just one million passenger operation eight years ago. Today, it has five such airports. And the growth rates on some of the smaller cities has been phenomenal, particularly since discount carrier VivaColombia launched in 2012. Monteria, for example, which only had expensive service previously, now enjoys daily A320 service with $50 or so one-way tickets to Medellin and Bogota; not surprisingly, traffic is up from 300k passengers/year in 2007 to 900k today.

Turning to the bigger airports, the crown jewel of this acquisition, Medellin's international airport, is up from 2.3 million to 6.9 million over 8 years - a clean triple. That's a 15% CAGR for the top asset out of this deal - pretty impressive. The #2 and #3 airports out of this acquisition, Bucaramanga and Santa Marta, also tripled over the same stretch. In fact, the only airport out of the bunch that hasn't surged is the second Medellin airport, which, due to being located in the city proper, is greatly limited by aircraft size, noise, and regulatory issues.

How Big Of An Impact To ASR? Pretty Big!

ASR is mostly known for its Cancun airport, which dominates the company's financial position. However, it does operate a bunch of other airports. Let's look at all airports with more than 500,000 passengers in order, using 2015 passenger traffic data, with the new Colombian airports in bold:

Cancun - 19.6 million

San Juan, PR - 8.7 million*

Medellin International - 6.9 million

Bucaramanga - 1.8 million

Merida - 1.7 million

Santa Marta - 1.5 million

Villahermosa - 1.3 million

Veracruz - 1.2 million

Cucuta - 1.2 million

Medellin City - 1.1 million

Monteria - 892k

Oaxaca - 663k

Huatulco - 619k

Cozumel - 554k

*ASR only gets half the economics off San Juan, so Medellin International's financial impact should be much larger than San Juan's.

As you can see, the Colombian acquisition adds six sizable airports, including five million passenger properties, to the fold. That doubles ASR's million-pax airport count to ten. The mid-tier Colombian airports add a lot of depth to ASR's roster as well, adding a mix of industrial, trade, and tourism-focused cities to the company, while greatly reducing dependence on Mexico-specific tourism.

The Colombian Airports: What Drives Their Growth?

The story starts with Medellin, a booming city in the Colombian Andes.

Medellin, 2014. Author's photo.

Twenty years ago, the city was a no-go for foreigners. It was dominated by drug cartel-based fighting. While that reputation lives on through movies and TV shows, in reality, Medellin has become a South American model for prosperity.

The city has quickly become a rival to Bogota for the financial capital of the country, as the nation's strongest bank, Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB), and its related insurance companies and other affiliates call Medellin home. It also has a great deal of power nationally, securing funds for Colombia's only metro/train system, for example (much-larger Bogota still only has buses).

Medellin has also styled itself as the "Silicon Valley of Latin America," and while that claim might be a bit aggressive, it has attracted a great deal of tech businesses, along with a surprisingly high number of Western digital nomads/entrepreneurs.

While the city's housing market is currently overheated and the local economy may cool off a bit, the city as a whole has excellent prospects. With a 4-million person metro area, a booming tourism sector, and strong business travel demand, Medellin is a fantastic #2 asset for ASR, unlike faltering San Juan.

San Juan, Puerto Rico's airport, had 10.4 million passengers in 2007. This dropped to just 8.7 million in 2015. Medellin, by contrast, surged from 2.1 million to 6.9 million over that same 8-year stretch. ASR has capably traded out a no-growth #2 airport for a booming young star.

Bucaramanga is next up as the second-largest airport out of this acquisition. The city of 1 million (metro area) is also enjoying an economic surge, with skyscrapers going up everywhere you look. Its surrounding state has close to the lowest unemployment rate in the country and a very high GDP/capita relative to Colombia as a whole. The city relies predominately on trade rather than services to drive the economy, thus offering ASR a wealthy rapidly growing medium-sized city with a diverse economy.

Santa Marta is the other top airport out of this deal. It's a Caribbean coast city of half a million people that relies on tourism, along with a port and trade-related activities. It's most famous for Parque Tayrona nearby, one of Colombia's most famous tourist attractions. Here's a picture of a beach there:

(Source)

Good Assets, But How About The Purchase Price?

Remember how I showed you that this purchase gives ASR a new #2 biggest airport and fully doubles the number of million-plus passenger airports it comes with overall? All told, the Colombian airports total 16 million passengers/year (2015 data), which is equivalent to 80% of Cancun's business. This is no small matter.

Now, ASR's press release announcing the deal didn't get specific on margins or EBITDA to expect from the newly acquired airports, so we can't be too sure of exactly what sort of economics we're getting on these airports. There's also a clause in the press release suggesting that these leases will carry on until somewhere between 2032 and 2049 - which is a really wide range! - and thus, modeling out the exact upside from these new airports is quite difficult.

But we can do some preliminary math as we wait for more details. In 2015, adjusting down San Juan's passenger count for its half ownership position, ASR moved about 30 million passengers, of which just under 20 million were at Cancun and 10 million came from all other airports combined.

The new Colombian airports moved 15.6 million people in 2015. Thus, the new company has a passenger base of 46 million, with the Colombian airports accounting for one-third of its total traffic.

When the deal was announced, ASR had a market cap of $5.5 billion for 30 million passengers of traffic. You can weight certain airports' traffic as being more valuable than others (Cancun is more valuable per passenger than San Juan, for example, since San Juan doesn't grow). Regardless, pencil out somewhere around $1 billion in ASR market cap per 6 million passengers. The company uses virtually no leverage, meaning that we don't need to adjust these figures for debt.

On that same ratio, the Colombian airport holdings would be worth about $2.5 billion in market cap for its 15.6 million passengers. The Colombian airports probably aren't worth quite that much due to the potentially much shorter leases and the fact that ASR acquired 97% and 92% of the various Colombian airports' leases rather than 100%. The Colombian National Infrastructure Agency also still has to approve the deal. So I understand why there could be a decent discount from the basic math provided above.

However, let's zoom in on what ASR did actually pay for these airports. The company didn't pay $2 billion. It didn't pay $1 billion. Not even half. In fact, it's ponying up just $262 million in cash for these 12 airport leases.

To show just how absurdly good this deal is, let's imagine that these Colombian airports were a public standalone company and compare them to Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB). OMAB moved 16.9 million passengers in 2015 - nearly equivalent to the Colombian airports - and it relies on one key airport (Monterrey) in the same way that Medellin is providing the majority of the value proposition with the Colombian deal.

While Colombia's airports are going for $262 million, OMAB currently has a $1.9 billion market cap. Discount Colombia as hard as you want for geopolitical risk (though really, much more than Mexico?), the shorter lease lives or whatnot, there's no justification for a price anything close to this low. Yes, ASR likely will have to put a lot of capex into these airports (my hunch is the previous operators - mainly based out of Asia - didn't manage these properties well). But still, the valuation gap here on a per passenger valuation basis is enormous.

My Verdict and Target Price

My guess, based on the very limited information based on the Colombian airport operators that can be found online, is that they were capital-constrained and didn't have enough budget and strong leadership to put into developing the airports. Thus, a cash offer, even a lowball one, may have looked attractive.

In any case, ASR is getting a set of assets that you'd struggle to value at less than $1 billion (unless there is something really funky with the profit margins or lease terms that hasn't been disclosed). Assets often trade for less in private transactions than they would publicly (and sometimes there are huge differences). Unless there is something hairy with this deal that we don't know about, the public marketplace should support at least - at minimum - a $1 billion valuation for these newly acquired airports.

On ASR's share count, that's a $740 million gain to its overall valuation once you strip back out the $262 million purchase price. That makes this deal immediately $27/share accretive to ASR's stock price, even with a lowball estimate of the new airports' values. Throw in a diversification bonus, since the business isn't almost pure-play Mexico or pure-play tourism anymore, and you may get valuation synergies as well.

In any case, the stock was at $183 heading into this deal. If nothing happens to stop the deal (such as the sellers coming to their senses and trying to walk), this transaction should take the stock up to $210 over the next quarter or two simply based on where it closed prior to the deal and the new value added to the firm's shares. Add in 10% growth this year in line with the rest of the Mexican aviation industry (and equally strong numbers in Colombia) and $230 is a realistic year-end target, with an upside kicker depending on just how good the numbers are on these Colombian airports once we get to see more details.

To make a long story short, ASR just increased its traffic base by almost half, while paying out 5% of its market cap to make the deal happen. And yet, the stock has only moved up fractionally. The market is sleeping on this deal, but don't count on that lasting.

People may say the stock is tough to buy at its all-time high. ASR is on pace to make another new daily closing record high as I type this. Mexico has indeed shaken off the Trump funk, and investors are plowing back into stocks like ASR with gusto. However, this week's deal is a game changer, and as long as it closes, the stock will move sharply higher in coming weeks - $200 looks like an easy short-term stop once the company offers more detailed financial information on the acquired airports. And past that, $230 is a reasonable year-end target based on the information we currently have.