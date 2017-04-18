Defend Your Portfolio With This Dividend Stock

Our target price of $165 per share reflects a valuation more in-line with the industry average and represents a considerable upside for defensive minded investors.

Current effective tax rate of close to 32%, Raytheon investors can look forward to an earnings boost from the Trump administration’s tax agenda; as long as they'll wait until 2018.

Raytheon does tick the box as a geopolitical hedge, we also like its strong revenue and earnings performance, which will likely surpass the industry average for 2017.

Rising political tensions have put defense companies such as Raytheon front-and-center in the minds of investors, who are keen to hedge their portfolios against geopolitical risk.

Analysis

Tensions Rise in Aftermath of US Missile Strike on Syria

Geopolitical tensions have risen significantly since the Trump administration authorized a missile strike on Syria in response to its recent chemical attack on its own citizens. In particular, Donald Trump has seemingly accused Russia of foreknowledge of the Assad regime's recent action, saying "I would like to think that (the Russians) didn't know, but certainly they could have. They were there."

In response to the tensions, markets have dipped somewhat, with the S&P500 down 0.5% in the week since the attack. Defense stocks, which are seen as something of a defensive play during times of heightened geopolitical unrest, have risen by 0.6% in the same span. Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), which manufactures the Tomahawk cruise missiles that the United States used in the Shayrat missile strike, has picked up 0.4% in the week since the strike.

Dividend and Recent Performance

Considering recent developments, dividend investors interested in defense stocks as a hedge during what could be a prolonged period of geopolitical unrest may be interested in Raytheon, which currently yields 2.1%. While only modestly higher than the S&P500's dividend yield, it is about 60-basis points better than the average for its peer group - on a relative basis, that's a 40% pick up over the yield of other defense stocks.

Raytheon's stock price has been solid this year, rising 6.5%, which surpasses the return of the major indices by about 200-basis points in the year-to-date. Beyond geopolitics, Raytheon has been in investors' favor of late as a result of its solid earnings results, surpassing Wall Street's estimates in each of the past four quarters by a cumulative $0.29 per share. For the year, Raytheon's earnings per share growth was a solid 10.2% -- compared to a 12.4% decline for its industry.

Better-than-Industry Growth for 2017

Looking ahead for the whole of 2017, Raytheon is actually forecasting a slight slippage in its earnings per share of a mid-range of $7.28 per share, even though the company is looking at a 4% rise. The reason for this is that its 2016 results included a one-off tax-free gain of $0.53 per share from its TRS transaction in the second quarter. Back that figure out of its 2016 numbers and Raytheon is actually anticipating a 4.5% rise in earnings.

Analysts, perhaps factoring in Raytheon's ability to exceed its forecasts in the past, are anticipating that Raytheon will deliver higher-than-forecasted earnings of $7.40 per share for the whole year - or a 6.2% improvement.

Investors should note that the forecasted revenue growth rate for the Aerospace and Defense Industry for this year is just 2.0% - although it should come as a relief that global defense spending is poised for a fourth straight year of growth after hitting a low point in 2013, particularly as the Trump administration has proposed a $54 Billion hike in defense spending.

Geopolitical tensions could also play a further role in encouraging nations to spend more on their defense, particularly as states such as North Korea develop their nuclear capabilities, heightening regional tensions among the United States' allies. Already, Raytheon has benefited from this increased focus, with Australia selecting it as the sole-bidder for a $1.5 Billion ground-based air defense system.

Taxes: Another Potential Area for Upside… But Not Right Away

While Trump's actions to date have certainly created a beneficial atmosphere for defense contractors like Raytheon, it's something his administration hasn't managed yet that could benefit it the most: income taxes.

Raytheon expects that its effective tax rate for 2017 will be 31.5%, which would place it around 10 percentage points above the S&P500's 21.6% effective rate. Trump's tax plan calls for a reduction in the tax rate to 15% but even at a 20% rate, the impact on Raytheon would be immense.

To wit, Raytheon had a tax bill of $873 million, with approximately 70% of its revenues coming from the United States. We estimate that a reduction in its US Tax Bill to a 20% effective rate in 2016 could have boosted its earnings per share by $0.87 per share - or 11.5%.

That being said, owing to political gridlock, we don't anticipate that lower tax rates will come into effect this year, but rather in 2018. Even so, investors should bear in mind that the impact of lower taxes alone is equivalent to two years' worth of earnings improvement for Raytheon. Indeed, by 2018, we estimate that Raytheon could report earnings per share of $9.15 per share, accounting for organic earnings growth and the impact of lower taxes. That would put our forecast slightly above the high side of forecasts from analysts, who haven't yet published their forecasts that account for a lower tax rate.

Conclusion

Raytheon is currently trading at around 20.6 times its forward earnings, which would put it at a discount to the 25-times ratio of its sector. Considering that both its revenues and earnings are expected to grow faster than the industry, we see a significant disconnect, especially given the recent developments in the geopolitical arena.

Applying a more reasonable 22.5-times earnings to Raytheon's our earnings forecast of $7.35 per share in 2017, we get a target price of $165.38 per share, which works out to 9.3% upside. Add that to its 2.1% dividend yield and investors could be looking at an 11.4% total return for buying a stock that should provide their portfolios with some protection in the midst of heightening global tensions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RTN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.