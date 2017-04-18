A Crucial Help To Invest In Any Asset

We must open new horizons for the investment in the stock market.

A combined position in options is a type of investment that can be applied to any asset that has options. It is an investment because it can be used for extensive periods of time as long as the indicated options are replaced when expiration dates approach. But if we really want to buy the asset in question this is a way to do it with a very favorable price and appropriate timing given the assumptions and characteristics of the chosen options.

I'm going to use this option strategy with silver (NYSEARCA:SLV).

While long-term fundamentals for silver prices are bullish, short term ones are bearish. Just read my latest articles to get my opinion on the subject. In short, the COT report and the US Dollar Index continue to be the main drivers of silver prices and, for now, they don't indicate a likely rise in this precious metal.

While we have a virtual portfolio of $25,000 in SLV with a strategy prepared for the long term it is comfortable to be able to have another parallel and compatible position in the same asset. This may give us an excellent additional income with a tiny investment and a very small and controlled risk. The strategy I outline below is short-term but can be repeated successively as often as we like. It is also important to take a close look at the chart of this precious metal to accurately identify the most crucial support and resistance lines (indicated in the chart below).

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Note: This chart is in semi-logarithmic scale

I propose that we do the following two combined options simultaneously:

Buy an out-of-the-money call option with a strike price of $18.50 (around $1.00 above the current SLV share price and also above the $18.00 resistance). At the same time, sell an out-of-the-money put option with a strike price of $ 16.50 (around $1.00 below the current SLV share price and also above the $16.00 support).

Buy 10 Call SLV Jun $18.50 @ 0.26 (0.26*10*100=$260)

Sell 10 Put SLV Jun $16.50 @ 0.22 (0.22*10*100=$220)

(Expiration date - Jun 16, 2017)

This combination aims to get good buying opportunities whether SLV share price rises or falls by taking advantage of a possible uptrend above $18.50 or a low price just above $16.00 support (see chart below).

In any case, SLV's price drop is well defended. On the other hand, the cost of these options is extremely low ($40) and achieves significant benefits. In short, we can point out the following advantages:

A) Between $16.50 and $ 18.50 the position is completely defended and doesn't suffer any loss (nor it receives any profit);

B) If the price of silver exceeds $18.50, we can exercise the call at that price or sell to close the call at the most appropriate time and price;

C) If SLV price falls below $16.50, we can buy back SLV shares at a very low price or buy to close the put position;

D) With a minimum investment, and assuming SLV reaches $20 until expiration the potential profit may reach $1,460 net.

It is important to note that the limits we've chosen are related to the resistance at $17.90-$18 and the support at $16. If we don't want to buy the underlying asset closing the position is an alternative that may be interesting.

Conclusion

This is a case where a very small investment may lead to relevant profits if the stock price goes up sharply. This is achieved with a tiny cost which means that the risk is minimal even if the stock goes down quite a lot. In this case, if we want really to buy the underlying asset we can buy the indicated shares at a much lower price and make a very nice deal. If not we can close the position as soon as possible. As a last note I must tell you that options need to be studied carefully and if you aren't a savvy trader/investor it will be better to go softly and begin with small and well understood trades.

Note: This option strategy has no real money involved. For the sake of simplicity brokerage commissions and fees are not considered. Likewise any required margins are not taken into account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not an investment adviser and gives only his personal view and opinion, never making any investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. Investors in financial assets must do so at their own responsibility and with due caution as they involve a significant degree of risk. Before investing in financial assets, investors should do their own research and consult a professional investment adviser.