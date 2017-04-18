Yesterday's News Is Today's Losing Trade

Even bad analysis can be helpful as long as you question everything and form your own opinion.

If you watch enough financial news channels, and read enough analyst notes you soon discover price very often dictates the narrative. News and opinion is nearly impossible to trade as you are always one step behind. It's common sense really as by the time an analyst pens a note or pops up on your TV the news is as stale as last week's baguettes.

Saying that, we still need a source of information. Bank notes can provide vital data and insight. So what to do?

Question Everything

I have access to most bank research out each morning and they give me no end of amused head scratching. It's not that they are so often wrong - I've come to expect that from analysts - it's how muddled and devoid of foresight they are.

Take Deutsche Bank in the last few weeks:

Their 'trade idea of the week' last week was a long in USDJPY at 111.2, which was soon stopped out at 109.

OK, fair enough, we all make mistakes. I wouldn't have bought above 111 when the 200dma was just over 108, but that's just me.

The three reasons they gave for the trade were:

Firstly, JPY remains expensive on 2Y nominal rate differentials, which points to a fair value of 120 for USDJPY. According to our RSI indicator, USDJPY is also currently at stretched levels to the downside. Finally, our CORAX positioning data suggests that USD long positions have been pared substantially in recent months.

Fast forward a week and they put out this note:

Firstly you have to question why they advised to go long at 111.2 with a stop at 109 if 108 is 'near bottom of projected range'.

Secondly, surely the reasons they gave for the first trade are even more relevant at 108? RSI is even more stretched and JPY is even more expensive. But rather than buy at the lows, they are now cautious because,

We suspect that market participants will be hesitant to maintain or build USD/JPY long positions ahead of political events this week, including the start of the US-Japan economic dialogue on Tuesday and the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers on 20-21 April. Talks between the Trump administration and Congress over the US debt ceiling, which have a deadline of 28 April, may also affect expectations regarding the feasibility of government policy. Additionally, the growing uncertainty over the French presidential election on 23 April, now a four-person race, has made the markets cautious. The plunge in the EUR/JPY and drop in yields on safe-haven USTs is said similarly to be encouraging the USD/JPY decline.

Sorry, but weren't these things all relevant when they advised to buy 111.2 a week ago? Things can change from week to week, but as far as I know, all the dates and risks mentioned above were known a long time ago.

It seems to me Deutsche Bank are letting price determine their view.

Here is another example:

This call was made at about 114 after a strong recovery. It could still end up working, but they were so confident a month ago and now they are telling bulls to 'lay low'. And it's not as if the reasons they gave for a 125 target have changed much. The call was mostly based on,

We expect the Fed to raise rates twice in 2017 and four times in 2018, and believe the USD/JPY will head to ¥120-125.

If anything, the Fed could raise more than they first predicted. Fiscal policy hasn't changed either, even if the failure of the healthcare bill put a (quite expected) spanner in the works.

Take Away

The majority of analysts are not traders.

They hardly ever go against consensus. Analysts report things as they are and use the current situation to both explain what has happened to price in the past and extrapolate what is likely to happen in the future. This isn't usually how money is made in the markets. It is flawed as the current situation is priced in by the markets very quickly so rarely dictates future price moves.

My best trades are taken when I fade the consensus view and buy fear / sell hype. Buying the dollar at the lows when the healthcare bill failed is a recent example.

This doesn't necessarily make analyst calls an automatic fade, but take the information you see relevant and form your own view. Consider how much of the current situation is priced in. Are analysts too optimistic? What will happen if the expected fails to materialize? Try to anticipate holes in the narrative the analyst is giving. It wasn't too hard to guess there would be problems passing controversial bills like the replacement for Obamacare. It wasn't too hard to predict Trump would talk down the dollar when it was above 100. Yet you would never read analysts speculating these things could happen.

One more thing to consider is the price action accompanying the narrative. A rally on bad news after a month of declines is bullish, especially if the consensus view is for further falls. Good news sold at the highs is a warning. You don't even need to use technical analysis; just take a broad view of how price is reacting to news.

Conclusions

There is a huge amount of information released each day which can either help or hinder our trading decisions. It is useful to know what the consensus trade is and what it is based on. Then you can start questioning it and looking at different angles. Money is rarely made on yesterday's news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.