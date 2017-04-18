TripAdvisor: Mind The Gap

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been presented as a long idea on many platforms over the past two years. Though the stock has not performed to expectations, we believe the core business and brand are still intact and represent an attractive opportunity for patient contrarian investors. Short-term forecasts from the sell-side community have consistently been too high, and management has been too optimistic with regards to the timing of success on its new Instant Booking platform.

We feel the re-rating of the stock has removed most of the "weak hands," creating an opportune entry point. While optically the stock is still expensive (26x LTM EV/EBITDA), these metrics are based on a temporarily depressed EBITDA multiple, which we believe should normalize by year-end 2017.

Quick Overview of Business

TripAdvisor is the largest travel research site in the world, aggregating reviews about accommodations, attractions, restaurants, and activities. It also allows the user to book hotels, vacation rentals, flights, activities, restaurants, and attractions. The company has, on average, 390mn monthly unique visitors and sports a number one category ranking in travel/tourism globally. This is, as management describes, the "top of the funnel" with regards to mostly unique organic traffic, which TRIP gets mostly for free, and simply redirects or internally tries to monetize.

TripAdvisor operates 23 media brands in 48 markets across the globe in 28 languages, and has a highly-engaged user base with over 435 million reviews and opinions. The principal way TripAdvisor earns money is through metasearch (competitive auctions from online travel agencies (OTAs) and hotels) and through enabling users to directly book on the site, which is called Instant Booking.

Click-based advertising (including both metasearch & Instant Booking) is by far the biggest driver for TRIP, representing over 63% of revenues for the trailing twelve months. Other ancillary businesses such as subscription/transactions and display-based advertising make up the remaining revenue, with 26% and 11% share respectively.

Thesis

Plugging the monetization gap is the long-term catalyst where TripAdvisor makes a successful pivot into becoming more transaction-based, similar to traditional OTAs. Historically, TripAdvisor was just a review site that enabled members to get advice on travel and book a hotel through another partner provider (metasearch.) Over time, management realized that most of the traffic never got monetized through TripAdvisor, but rather, through partners.

Many times, travelers visited the site just to get what they needed - reviews, pictures, top things to do, etc. - and then booked on their preferred vendor. We estimate that TripAdvisor has been under-monetizing this traffic by a factor of 8-10x based on revenue per hotel shopper at the OTAs. Clearly, if it monetizes just a fraction of this differential, the stock would re-rate significantly higher. This is where TripAdvisor's new product, Instant Booking, comes into play - whereby travelers can now directly book through TRIP without being redirected to another site.

While it is easier said than done, with just a few turns of improvement, investors could see a new level of operating margin with tremendous fixed cost leverage utilization - not to mention with repeat transactions, future customer acquisition costs would drop substantially over time, again providing uplift to margins and operating leverage.

After the rapid consolidation in the OTA space, TRIP is one of the few remaining large-scale competitors to the Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) duopoly. An interesting dynamic has now unfolded: It appears TripAdvisor is one of the last missing pieces to gaining greater scale and lowering traffic acquisition costs. Additionally, TripAdvisor's entrance into the transactions business puts it directly in the sights of large OTAs that want to protect market share and margins.

Furthermore, the company seems to be making inroads against its larger peers by signing the top 9 out of 10 top hotel brands in the world to power TripAdvisor bookings. We believe that as TripAdvisor's Instant Booking product becomes more defined and developed, it could potentially put pressure on both Priceline and Expedia. So, the question becomes: What do Priceline and Expedia end up doing with TripAdvisor now that it's made this pivot?

"And so, with Instant Book, we've addressed that. It's absolutely taken longer than we thought, but it is a multi, multi, billion-dollar opportunity as we've explained before, as we can close the gap between us and what a typical online travel agency generates in terms of revenue from these travelers. It's a huge win for us, but then that's clearly been harder, or it is taking longer than we thought has been the changing of the consumer perception." - Q3 2016 Stephen Kaufer

Given Liberty's controlling stake, we think a buyout at these depressed levels is unlikely. However, we do think that recent takeout multiples, at the very least, underpin its current valuation, especially when taking into consideration all the recent acquisitions ($1bn+) by both Priceline and Expedia - most of which were sub-scale businesses, done on average at a TV/EBITDA of approximately 33x.

TripAdvisor is currently trading at 26x LTM EV/EBITDA. In our view, this is too cheap considering that TripAdvisor is a premier asset (ranked #1 globally in travel/leisure.) On top of that, we think it is currently under-earning, exacerbating the gap even further. Overall, we believe that the "top of the funnel" positioning gives TripAdvisor a competitive advantage over other competitors, further embedding itself into the competitive mix.

TripAdvisor's Recent History

Over the past few years, TRIP has reconfigured its business model and user experience multiple times; the most pronounced changes have occurred within the past 18 months. The old user experience was essentially a hotel review site with photos and information on location-based activities in combination with an OTA referral site. The main problem with the overall experience was the 5-10 pop-up windows that would fill up the users' screen in a convoluted mess of information.

TRIP incorporated this process because each pop-up window generated click-based revenue, albeit annoying users over time. Management eventually realized that this user experience was only beneficial (financially) short term at the expense of long-term customer acquisition. So in early 2013, TRIP began testing out metasearch functionality, which was well behind competitors but finally represented a competitive offering to Kayak, Trivago, and others.

This was up until recently when TripAdvisor rolled out a new platform called Instant Booking. The goal in mind was to further improve the user experience and narrow the monetization gap that metasearch had created over the years. Part of the impetus for these changes came from large traffic shifts moving from desktop to mobile, which directly hurt metasearch on mobile. Not only has the company been attempting to make a large product transition, but the overall conversion rates for mobile have been significantly lower than desktop/tablet, thus creating another temporary headwind.

Over the years, TripAdvisor has fundamentally altered its business from a review and metasearch site to a site that has an improved user experience incorporating restaurant reviews, experiences, and vacation rental listings - becoming a "one-stop travel shop." Many analysts think that TripAdvisor has become "too many things to too many people."

However, we disagree with that notion, especially when it comes to the traffic trends moving towards mobile. On an app-based system, we think a unified all-in one app presents many benefits for the user. For instance, rather than a mobile user having multiple apps for hotels, experiences, activities, cars, and flights, a TripAdvisor user with the app can seamlessly consolidate all these searches into one platform. We think this combined, unified experience will be highly relevant and compelling for travelers across the globe.

A Large and Growing Addressable Market

Although there has recently been a slowdown in global travel growth due to terrorism and political instability in Europe, global travel growth in 2016, estimated at 3.3%, is still below long-term growth rates. The long-term outlook from the World Travel & Tourism Council is for the global travel and tourism sector in terms of GDP contribution growing at 4% on average per year for the next decade. While short-term travel and tourism growth can be lumpy due to various exogenous factors, it is predicted to outpace global growth long term.

Given TripAdvisor's "top of the funnel" structure, we believe that the company is favorably positioned to capitalize on taking global market share as more bookings and ad dollars shift from traditional travel providers to OTAs. This opportunity is compelling because TripAdvisor is ranked as the #1 travel/tourism website globally, while only garnering 0.115% of the global travel market share.

Another important factor when considering online travel is how the market has consolidated during the past five years; the small-scale competitors have been swallowed up by larger scaled players (Priceline, Expedia, and Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP)). The established leaders have built up strong brand loyalty such as Priceline, Expedia, and TripAdvisor, while smaller entrants have had less success in taking market share as the online travel market becomes less fragmented.

Top Global Websites, Travel and Tourism category:

In 2014, TripAdvisor expanded its addressable market by purchasing Viator for $200mn in cash. We think this was a prescient acquisition, given TripAdvisor is one of the few platforms that could utilize Viator's large international inventory of tours and activities. The non-hotel-related business is helping to bring out more brand awareness to more customers that normally would not be booking through TripAdvisor. We think, long term, this opportunity could be quite fitting, further transforming TripAdvisor into a one-stop global travel shop.

"Attractions can be our next billion-dollar revenue business" - Stephen Kaufer

Traffic Trends

We find it useful to look at overall traffic patterns and demographics to gain an understanding of the drivers of the online travel market. We used website analytics company Similarweb and scrubbed social media and app metrics to gather information on the domestic OTA dynamics. Pertaining specifically to TripAdvisor, we found that traffic share is roughly equal across the OTAs. One notable breakdown of TRIP's mobile traffic is that 14% is from tablet traffic, leaving mobile/phone with around one third of total traffic.

Looking at some granular details with traffic share reveals some insight into how users arrive at the site. TripAdvisor, by far, has the most amount of organic search traffic at approximately 67%, with direct and organic representing over 85% of total traffic. While there is a heavy reliance on Google, which is somewhat of a risk long term, overall traffic costs at TripAdvisor is a fraction of the remaining group.

As the pie chart shows below, organic traffic represents almost 94% of the total traffic to TripAdvisor, with paid traffic representing only 6%. On average, the remaining comparables have 4x the amount of paid traffic hitting their respective sites.

Mobile, and specifically apps, are what we believe will be key for the OTA industry in the future as it works through shifting consumer preferences from desktop to mobile. With that being said, the Android operating system representing 86.2% of global smart phone market share (Gartner) was a key area of focus for us. Based on the limited data Google provides, we can ascertain roughly what other popular travel apps have, as far as installed user bases.

The most popular global travel apps we found, besides TripAdvisor, were Booking.com (Priceline), Kayak (Priceline), Expedia, Trivago (Expedia) and Airbnb (Private:AIRB) - each with an installed user base ranging from 10-50mn. If we assume on average the installed user base represents the midpoint at 30mn and adjust the figure for the number of apps downloaded from Apple's app store, based on Gartner's market share data, we can back into a rough estimate of 35mn total installed apps.

TripAdvisor discloses in its log files from Q3 2016 that its app has been downloaded over 370mn times! This simple math would imply that TripAdvisor should have over 10x the installed user base of any one individual app. What is so compelling about this is the massive installed user base is on one unified TripAdvisor app platform versus the others fragmented among different brands.

Narrowing the Monetization Gap

"TRIP monetizes at a level 5x to 10x below OTA's, and while TRIP may not close that gap entirely, we see great opportunity if TRIP can narrow that gap. TRIP sees an opportunity in 2017 through focusing on unaided awareness from its approximately 390mm users." -Needham 11/17/2016

TripAdvisor has lagged significantly during the past 5 years, underperforming both against the averages as well as compared to peers Expedia and Priceline by a wide margin. Part of the reason for this underperformance is due to the large investments needed to make the necessary monetization pivot; so while revenues have growth quite substantially, operating profit growth has been masked by costs.

For instance, for the most recent nine months, total selling and marketing expenses were up over 7% and personnel and overhead expenses up 16%. We view the lion's share of the margin compression as transitory rather than a permanent normalized level.

"And the first order effect of that is a draw on our revenue because we monetize Instant Booking today less well than we do on the Meta side. And it's a headwind short-term, but long-term, we see a huge opportunity coming from Instant Book. And it is closing the gap that there is today with Meta, with improvements to conversion rates." Ernst Teunissen

Though the margin trends are worrying, upon closer look, we feel there are several factors that explain most of the compression. One factor is the long-term trend closely reflects the margin trend at Expedia as the large OTAs rush to gain market share and grow topline at the sacrifice of profitability. While most of the recent margin pressure can be attributed to Priceline's exclusive deal with TripAdvisor, that has recently ended with Expedia joining the TripAdvisor platform.

Other short-term promotions and incentives include giving away Amazon gift cards for new customers who try Instant Booking as well as prize giveaways for first time bookings on TripAdvisor. The goal of these promotions is to generate repeat purchasing behavior where customers "vault" (store) their credit cards, thereby making repeat purchasing behavior easier. Lastly, the traffic mix shift has been trending from desktop/tablet to mobile, where mobile monetizes at roughly 30% of desktop.

While overall conversion/monetization is improving on its mobile app, it is still a significant headwind for TripAdvisor to where historically desktop traffic monetized. We think over time the trends in mobile conversion will improve to similar levels on desktop as users become more aware and familiar with Instant Booking. This has been well televised from management but continues to pressure margins and topline growth.

All these factors combined obfuscate the normalized earnings level for TripAdvisor, and we think this has masked the "true earnings" power of the business. Going into 2017, the full global rollout of Instant Booking will be lapped, which should help comps, especially notable towards the end of 2017. We estimate the full "lap" should occur in Q2/Q3 2017, given the full global roll out of Instant Booking was complete in the beginning of Q2 '16.

"Basically, as we continued to lap over the IB rollout, we now get to see more of the benefit of improved revenue per session as opposed to dealing with the decline. As we continue to make our conversion improvements, that allows us to invest more in paid traffic acquisition. But frankly, we've also built a better product now so a lot of the wins that we've had over the past several years - over the past year in terms of conversion flow, in terms of having better pricing in Instant Book and flexing the interface that we've talked about before. Those all come down to enabling our travelers to be able to book better and that allows us to invest more significantly in paid traffic acquisition. We're developing a better longer-term repeat user model, and we've never been shy about investing for the long-term." -Q3 2016 Stephen Kaufer

Downside Risk Underpinned by Take-Out Multiples

"TripAdvisor is linked to all the major sites and it's become the go-to search engine for travel," he said in a phone interview. "Once you become the go-to place and attract more eyeballs than anybody else, your value is irreplicable. Or if it is replicable, it's at a very high cost."-Joseph Stauff, Susquehanna

While our thesis does not rest solely upon a buyout, we do think comparable transactions give some insight into valuation. Since TripAdvisor has a top ranking in the travel and tourism category, we think that a takeout multiple should be at the higher end of recent deals.

For illustrative purposes, we will use the average, which is brought down substantially due to Orbitz, a sub-scale online travel provider. If you go off a 33x multiple, which we think is far too low given the growth prospects, it puts the valuation somewhere just under $60. Though this is far from an exact science, we think it does give some credence to the current discounted valuation.

Over the course of 2016, Priceline has been rumored to be interested in acquiring TripAdvisor on multiple occasions, and we think it makes operational sense given that Priceline is heavily integrated within TripAdvisor. Priceline not only has metasearch exposure with TRIP, but has fully integrated Instant Booking through Booking.com and other Priceline domains. Finally, we noticed another relationship with Priceline through its Opentable integration, where a restaurant that is not listed under TheFork.com/Lafourchette (TripAdvisor owned company), often is linked to the Opentable platform.

Opentable has had success in certain key markets, but has had a hard time gaining share throughout Europe in areas where Lafourchette/TheFork.com is popular. If TRIP were to be acquired, Lafourchette/TheFork.com would fit nicely into adjacent markets that Opentable has had trouble penetrating. Not only would there be operational synergies, but Priceline would stand to benefit greatly from acquiring the 390mn monthly average unique visitors.

"Valued at $10 billion, TripAdvisor (ticker symbol TRIP) is the industry's last major publicly traded target in the U.S. The business was actually spun off from Expedia in 2011 because it had been growing far faster than Expedia's main operations. But now, the trend is moving back toward consolidation and scale -- and no doubt both Priceline and Expedia have had their eye on TripAdvisor. Investors in this space need something to get excited about, and recent weakness in TripAdvisor's shares (mostly due to the aforementioned industry headwinds) means it may be a good time to pounce." - Bloomberg, Lachapelle & Molla 06/06/2016 "We believe as a traffic asset TripAdvisor could be an attractive M&A target to larger OTAs," -Goldman, Heath P. Terry 01/27/2016 "Would potentially another owner of this business see more value in the 375 million unique travel visitors per month? Perhaps. I think that to some degree puts a floor on value." Greg Maffei, Chairman of TripAdvisor 03/06/2017

Risks

Airbnb's new app feature allows bookable experiences - while somewhat different, it does tie in closely with TripAdvisor's existing product offering.

Priceline and Expedia becoming more of a competitor with TRIP's recent pivot into transactions through Instant Booking.

Priceline is testing, through Booking.com, an experiences and activities platform like TRIP's existing offering.

Google algorithm changes push TripAdvisor lower in page rankings.

Hotels begin to take back market share from OTAs through loyalty programs.

Potential headwinds regarding metasearch and the consolidation of the OTAs, which bid on meta.

Headwinds on the display ad business as more eyeballs shift to mobile.

Summary

At $41 per share, we think TripAdvisor represents a compelling opportunity to buy an asset-light business with a top global brand presence that should compound capital at high levels for the foreseeable future. TripAdvisor's multi-phased rollout of Instant Booking has not been as smooth as management had anticipated, but we think brand value is still intact with long-term secular growth tailwinds ahead of it. While TripAdvisor may not entirely narrow the monetization gap with Priceline and Expedia, if it gets just a fraction of the differential, its stock could be worth many multiples of its current valuation.

Disclaimer: This report is intended for informational purposes only and you, the reader, should not make any financial, investment, or trading decisions based upon the author's commentary. Although the information set forth above has been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable, the author does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the information's accuracy or completeness, nor does the author recommend that the above information serve as the basis of any investment decision. Before investing in a security, readers should carefully consider their financial positions and risk tolerances to determine if such a stock selection is appropriate.

At any time, the author of this report may trade in or out of any securities that are mentioned in the report as long or short positions in his own personal portfolio or in client portfolios that he manages without disclosing this information. At the time this report was published, the author had a long position in TRIP either in his personal account or in accounts that he managed for others.