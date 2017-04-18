3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: April 18, 2017

Welcome back to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," your own digest of actionable news from the world of pharma. Today seems to be for bad news, mainly, with trial failures and bad news abounding.

So let's rip off this band-aid!

OncoMed's bad day, part 1: tarextumab

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED), which had a recent precipitous decline on the back of bad news with its drug demcizumab in pancreatic cancer.

Now they have something to say about small cell lung cancer. Their agent, a Notch2/3-inhibiting antibody called tarextumab, failed to demonstrate improved progression-free survival when added to chemotherapy. Results of the PINNACLE study showed no difference in PFS, overall response rate, or overall survival in the study population, scuttling the hope that perhaps it could perhaps achieve improved survival like immunotherapies do.

On the basis of these top-line data, OMED has suspended the development of tarextumab.

Looking forward: This is definitely a setback, once again in the high-risk/high-reward category for OMED. Small cell lung cancer is a form of the disease that doesn't have a strong contingent of treatment options, so all comers were welcome in this arena. Unfortunately, the risk didn't pay off, and terextumab joins the small cell graveyard.

OncoMed's bad day, part 2: brontictuzumab

In the same press release, OMED also announced that it would cease enrollment in a phase 1 trial for another anti-Notch antibody, brontictuzumab, which was being combined with chemotherapy for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

This was despite the promising preclinical evidence suggesting that Notch1 signaling could control epithelial-mesenchymal transition, which is thought to be related strongly to the survival of cancer stem cells.

Looking forward: Another setback, to be sure, but less of a serious loss for the company. OMED has cut its losses with these Notch therapies. The question now is where to next? Their next players up include more antagonists of cancer stem cell signaling by targeting molecules like Frizzled and FADD. In the near term, I don't see investors being forgiving of these strategies; however, all is not lost just yet in this space. OMED is hemorrhaging at the moment, but hopefully their other pieces of the pipeline will get things stable.

Cleveland Biosciences gets a big, big boost

In better news, Cleveland Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBLI) announced that their in vivo biocompatibility study for entolimod is a go, based on favorable preclinical data. Entolimod is an activator of TLR5 that helps to promote antitumor activity, in addition to helping ward off toxicity associated with radiation/chemotherapy that affects the bone marrow and GI tract.

The shares of CBLI took off like a rocket, with a 200% gain by the end of the announcement's day. CBLI views this as a positive step in the direction of getting entolimod to the clinic and viewed well in the eyes of regulators.

Looking forward: Microcap biotech stocks really can move at a preposterous pace on good news. Even this, which does not indicate that they'll see revenue just yet, allowed them to more than triple in value in a single day. I would watch for a substantial retracement unless CBLI can follow up with good, perhaps even better, news. However, the potential applications of entolimod are quite strong, potentially offering both an antitumor agent in addition to a supportive care measure against toxicity of drugs.

Conclusion

So we start this day's digest with some grim news, and end it with a bang. Such is the world of biotech, where high risk can pay off or tank everything.

