Starbucks': Dips Are Just An Opportunity

Introduction

This report is going to analyse and form a recommendation for the Starbucks Corporation stock (NASDAQ:SBUX) listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. We will start with an industry overview focusing on key market and macro drivers, followed by a more focused evaluation of SBUX's particular strengths and weaknesses. Next, we will address why this stock is undervalued and the potential catalysts for its capital growth, finishing with an in-depth valuation of the company's key ratios and setting price targets and forecasts.

Industry Overview

Starbucks' strongest presence is in Northern America where the retail coffee industry has an annual growth rate of 7% and reports a 5% increase in number of individuals that drink it. The U.S. marketplace is arguably very saturated with coffee shops but it is expected to have the highest growth of demand until at least 2020 so there is still room for Starbucks to continue opening new stores. Another industry-wide variable is built into the nature of raw coffee being a U.S. dollar traded commodity, meaning that it is exposed to a lot of potential volatility and although it is currently trading at a low price with small deviation, SBUX and competitors may not be able to maintain, and benefit from, this predictability in the future.

Since the last financial crisis, disposable income has been increasing steadily and consumer confidence is high. This increasing trend in affluence promotes the long term economic viability of the retail coffee industry, which can be seen as a luxury. In the U.S. market for retail coffee there are 3 main competitors; Starbucks, Dunkin' Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) and McDonalds (NYSE:MCD), with Starbucks holding 40% of the market share. Despite Dunkin' Brands and McDonalds directly campaigning against SBUX, it is the only one out of these three industry leaders that specialises in coffee, and this type of focus and streamlining will give them an advantage in the future when innovation can be focused on maintaining their reputation as the World's leading coffee brand.

PEST Analysis

The following PEST analysis will focus primarily on Starbucks' operations in Northern America and ventures into the Chinese markets; in each marketplace Starbucks will have little exposure to the countries' political regimes because it is merely a retail good and there are very few government policies that target the running and operation of retail coffee shops. However, contradictorily SBUX's profitability could be affected positively by the tax regimes in both addressed countries; in the U.S., Trump's pro-American and pro-business tax policies look favourable and Starbucks are already established in China, so we don't expect any complications, like those that Uber faced, with the Chinese government during their expansion. Currently, Chinese FDI (foreign direct investment) policies and extensive barriers to entry benefit SBUX because they are already settled whereas competitors may struggle to get a footing into the market, also the Chinese government have recently reduced the tax rates on income earned by foreign firms which will add to SBUX's revenue figures.

Looking at the economic climate and viability, growth has recovered in both the U.S. and China and there are no forecasted downturns in the near future. In both countries, interest rates remain low and stable; encouraging consumer spending and enabling Starbucks to acquire credit for expansion cheaply.

Socially, the Chinese culture is becoming more Westernised and the concept of going out for coffee, or purchasing coffee from a shop is stepping passed being a fad or luxury expenditure, to becoming part of everyday life like it is the U.S. and Europe. It is this cultural shift that Starbucks will be able to exploit during expansions further into China and Asia as well as areas of the Middle East. We have no concerns over Starbucks' acceptance into Chinese society, it has already established itself as a leading coffee company and it has gained mass social acceptance that other multinational companies may not be able to replicate.

Finally, with reference to SBUX's technological advances, one of their newest projects is the Starbucks app which customers can use to order and pay for their coffee in advance. We will further address the pros and cons of this innovation later in the report.

Company Specific - SWOT Analysis

We will now perform a SWOT analysis on SBUX internally, to identify where its current strengths and weaknesses lie and analyse its sustainability by discussing possible opportunities and threats that it may face in the near future. Starbucks' strength lies within its dominant stature in the global coffee marketplace; it already has an incredibly recognisable and strong brand image with a growing global presence and supply chain. Starbucks has an incredibly loyal and widespread consumer base and SBUX continue to innovate and extend the brand that these consumers know and love - for example, by introduction of their new app, which has over 10 million downloads and which is a step in the direction of streamlining the process for their customers. SBUX is intent on maximising efficiency and finding a working balance between app orders and walk-in customers. Starbucks has also built up a diverse network of subsidiaries through acquisitions, the firm has acquired the likes of Ethos Water, Seattle's Best Coffee and Teavana to help innovations. SBUX generates strong free cash flows and boasts the largest dividend growth rate in the S&P 500.

However, no company is without its weaknesses and Starbucks has a few to adhere to. The aforementioned new app has received some negative press and is their main concern of late; mobile orders accounted for 7% of their transactions last quarter but this high demand was met by chaos ensuing upon pick-up points in some stores, with baristas unable to balance the influx of customers. SBUX also rely on their brand name to pull people passed the heightened price of their products so they will need to resolve their current issues to maintain consumer loyalty and willingness to spend the extra money on a guaranteed high-quality name and product. The coffee café image is a very imitable one in today's marketplace so SBUX will need to maintain their innovative edge and expanding product range to stay ahead of the competition and stop consumers from flocking to cheaper chains.

Looking at the opportunities that SBUX faces paints a far more promising picture; they are a dominant franchise in the global marketplace but are not feeling complacent, in fact it is quite the opposite, SBUX plans to open more premium stores in North America and completely saturate the U.S. marketplace with as many stores as is profitable. However, their greatest opportunity is in the international market. SBUX has already built a large presence in China, which will give them a crucial competitive advantage because the Chinese market is so hard to be accepted into but as their phase of entry is complete they now plan to open one store per day until they begin to saturate their market like they have the U.S. Starbucks also predict for China to become their top market and plan to open its first international roaster and tasting room this year. The Chinese population is the largest in the world and if SBUX can mimic the success that they have achieved in Northern America, in China, then expect to see enormous revenue derived from this line of sales. Elsewhere internationally, SBUX has the opportunity to expand into the Middle East and into Africa, two regions that they currently have a very small presence in.

Threats posed to Starbucks have been played down by former CEO Howard Schultz during his final stand at the firm. Schultz spoke at his last shareholder meeting on Thursday 23rd of March and handed the "keys to the company" over to incoming boss Kevin Johnson. A smooth transaction is on the cards for SBUX but there is a threat that investors could lose some confidence if the new CEO steps straight into a declining business. Starbucks are currently three-quarters deep into dropping traffic, and with Johnson officially starting on April 3rd, just 3 weeks before their next earnings report it could prove vital to investor relations that these show a turnaround of recent fortunes. There is also danger in the fact that almost every single analyst on Starbucks either has a "buy" or "hold" recommendation so any rethinking could lead to serious volatility in the stock. SBUX is also threatened by low-cost competition and the social movement towards independent coffee houses rather than global chains.

Market Inefficiencies and Price Drivers

Starbucks' current uncertain short term future leads to a positive long term outlook - the change in CEO and saturation in the North American market has led to concern about its growth prospects. The announced stepping down of Howard Schultz from his second stint as CEO lead to a 3.5% share price drop and wavering interest in investing, however, his replacement (the current President and Chief Operating Officer of Starbucks) Kevin Johnson, is 'better prepared' and allows Schultz to apply his focus to innovation as he moves to become the new Executive Chairman.

Combining this with the plateauing performance in North America has caused the stock to undermine its true future value. SBUX's strong financials allow room to grow its market into international regions by means of adding liabilities or increased one-off expenditures. It currently has just over 2,600 stores in China and is in the process of opening at least one store a day until this figure reaches 5,000. SBUX is benefiting from the previously mentioned shift in Chinese culture towards more Western ways, which will allow Starbucks to grow exponentially as a population of 1.2 billion becomes further exposed to the brand and general coffee culture. Once their app is successfully streamlining time spent waiting for coffee and these expansions increase their global consumer base, expect large revenue growth to follow. Mercato is the new health conscious lunch menu for grab-and-go food pushing the brand into a new food based sector in line with growing healthy eating campaigns, which works in synergy with coffee sales and plans for food sales to double by 2021.

Starbucks is becoming a household name due to its fashion, cultural and social status helped by its retail stimulus; pushing books, mugs, tees and other lifestyle products commonly found in major supermarkets. This is still in early stages and the true potential of this venture has not yet been recognised as it will build clear differentiation from its competition - providing a wider range of products with a better service compared to the likes of Costa Coffee (WTB) whom currently struggle to push into international markets and trail behind Starbucks' house hold reputation.

Numerical Valuation and Conclusion

In terms of the valuation of SBUX, it currently has a slightly inflated price-to-earnings ratio of around 29 compared to the industry average of just below 26. However, SBUX has managed to maintain this ratio around the number 30 for 6 years now. Within this time, Starbucks has almost tripled in price (valued at $20 per share around 2011) so logically this is a positive signal for potential investors because the company's earnings have managed to match their price's impressive rate of growth. Earnings per share have been rising for the last 4 years, from 0.01 in 2013 to 1.35 in 2014 and at an average rate of 20% per annum since. Dividends have also been constantly growing and SBUX was dubbed as having the fastest growing dividend in the S&P 500 last year, as was previously mentioned; in 2016 they paid out 0.80 USD per share, a 25% rise on the previous year and they are expected to rise at a similar rate again for 2017 to around $1. Revenue has risen since 2009 with an average growth rate of 12% and a current figure above $21 billion from 2016 - fiscal year 2017 Q1 revenues were up $400 million year-on-year. Free cash flows are now above $3 billion which gives the company view to an array of financial opportunities, such as acquisitions, expenditure into international growth or further increased dividends.

Below is an author-generated table of SBUX ratios in comparison with its previous results, year-on-year from the month September (figures supplied from this link). Figures highlighted in green have grown YoY and those in red have dropped YoY.

The general consensus on the stock is extremely positive and in-line with our expectations. As supplied by the Financial Times, over one third of analysts ranked Starbucks as a "buy" and over three-quarters within the "buy" and "outperform" ranks. The rest of the analysts ranked the stock as a "hold" and 0% had it as a sell or likely to underperform. Although very positive news currently, it does provide danger in the lack of room for upgrades vs a large gap for analyst downgrades; shifts from large banks could cause a lot of volatility in the stock but we see this as merely being an opportune time to buy SBUX at a better price, therefore maximising gains. We agree with the current recommendations and advise the position to be within the hold/outperform bracket in the lead up to their next earnings report due to potential risk factors with the CEO turnover and app's stumbling blocks, however, in the long term we firmly believe the stock to be a buy and see these potential sell-offs to merely be opportunities to add extra cushion - being able to buy at a slightly better price.

In terms of numbers, we see the short-term future of the stock being slightly volatile but don't expect to see a drop below $52 per share, we view anything within the $52-54 range as being a prime buying opportunity and a chance to maximise growth prospects; the long term future of the stock is clearly very positive in our eyes and we see this as the perfect sustainable long term growth stock, with view to hold for at least the next 2/3 years as international expansion rallies.

We have also included a price forecast for the next 12 months (Source:Financial Times) which depicts a very positive range that the stock is expected to enter, with a fairly minimal downside risk aspect, especially if bought within the ranges that we envision.

